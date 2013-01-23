Editor's Choice
Adidas Golf introduces a new light weight golf shoe by flying life size remote control replicas of Brandt Snedeker (R), Jason Day and Dustin Johnson (L) during a news conference in San Diego, California, January 22, 2013. The new 10.6oz adizero golf footwear line will be available January 24 globally. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Unknown assailants attack a gay rights activist (C) during a protest outside the Duma, Russia's lower house of Parliament, in Moscow January 22, 2013. Russia's parliament is due to hold its first reading on a "homosexual propaganda" law on Tuesday. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fires his Draganov sniper rifle from inside a house during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade fires his Draganov sniper rifle from inside a house during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands behind a booth as he votes in the parliamentary election at a polling station in Jerusalem January 22, 2013. Israelis voted on Tuesday in an election that is expected to see Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu win a third term in office, pushing the Jewish state further to the right, away from peace with the Palestinians and towards a showdown with Iran. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Fans watch the tennis action at Rod Laver Arena during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Fans watch the tennis action at Rod Laver Arena during the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Brazilian graffiti artist Eduardo Kobra (C) puts the final touches to his piece of art in tribute to Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer, next to his assistants, at the financial center on Sao Paulo's Avenida Paulista January 22, 2013. Kobra created the 56-metre (61-yard) tall graffiti artwork as a tribute to Niemeyer, one of the 20th century's most influential modernist architects. Niemeyer died in December 2012, aged 104. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Nalini Bharatwaj, 37, chairman of a management institute, holds a gun while posing in her office in New Delhi January 16, 2013. "Half of the time I am alone with my children and sometimes I have to travel late at night from work. It is enough to shut up anyone trying to molest me or even pass a comment if I flaunt my gun", Nalini said. Since a medical student died after being gang raped on a bus in New Delhi, the issue of women's security in India has been under the spotlight. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A woman prepares her breakfast at the Alfama neighborhood in Lisbon January 22, 2013. EU finance ministers and the Commission are confident Ireland and Portugal will be able to return to full market financing after their bailouts and will work in the coming months to facilitate that, the top EU economic affairs official said. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Britain's Prince Harry (R) attends a mission briefing in the British controlled flight-line in Camp Bastion southern Afghanistan in this photograph taken October 31, 2012, and released January 22, 2013. The Prince, who is serving as a pilot/gunner with 662 Squadron Army Air Corps, is on a posting to Afghanistan that runs from September 2012 to January 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade reacts as a missile fired by Syrian air force jet explodes near by during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from the Sadik unit of Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade reacts as a missile fired by Syrian air force jet explodes near by during heavy fighting in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Soldiers in the Afghan National Army relax by playing volleyball at Forward Operating Base Azizullah in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Soldiers in the Afghan National Army relax by playing volleyball at Forward Operating Base Azizullah in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Neeta, 11, helps her father as she carries material to be used for burning fire in a kiln at a brickyard on the outskirts of Kota, in India's desert state of Rajasthan, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Neeta, 11, helps her father as she carries material to be used for burning fire in a kiln at a brickyard on the outskirts of Kota, in India's desert state of Rajasthan, January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Lindsay Sandiford of Britain tries to cover her face after her trial in Denpasar at the Indonesian resort island of Bali January 22, 2013. Indonesia's court sentenced death for Sandiford on Tuesday for 4.79 kilograms (11 lbs) of cocaine in the lining of her suitcase upon arrival from Bangkok, media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party celebrate after the exit polls were announced at the party's headquarters in Tel Aviv January 22, 2013. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rightist Likud-Beitenu party came out on top in Israel's election on Tuesday, exit polls said, but centre-left parties made surprising gains, potentially complicating coalition building. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People cast their shadows on a mural painted on a wall outside a local radio station in Tegucigalpa January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People cast their shadows on a mural painted on a wall outside a local radio station in Tegucigalpa January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to compatriot Ekaterina Makarova during their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to compatriot Ekaterina Makarova during their women's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Police officers stand guard on their vehicles as a boy looks on, during the start of a joint security operation in Ecatepec, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 22, 2013. The Mexican Army and Federal Police are patrolling together in areas of Ecatepec with high rates of violence, where over forty murders have been reported in January, according to local media. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
An army officer (L) puts a candy in the mouth of a Bolivia's Presidential guard member, who is standing at attention, during celebrations commemorating President Evo Morales' eighth continuous year of government, in La Paz January 22, 2013. Morales, Bolivia's first indigenous president, took office on January 22, 2006, after winning the presidential election with 53.7% and he was re-elected for a second term on 2010-2015 with 64% of the votes according local media. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
Farmer Djeneba Diarra jumps over a ditch on a bean farm in Heremakono, Mali January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Farmer Djeneba Diarra jumps over a ditch on a bean farm in Heremakono, Mali January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah (13) and Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (L) fight for a loose ball during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Chicago, Illinois, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah (13) and Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard (L) fight for a loose ball during the second half of their NBA basketball game in Chicago, Illinois, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Novak Djokovic of Serbia serves to Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 22, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Australian artist Ewen Coates (C) sets up his installation entitled "Overground" at Art Stage Singapore in Marina Bay Sands Convention and Exhibition center in Singapore January 22, 2013. Overground is about "the way the mind deals with suffering". The work consists of 12 life-sized heads wearing balaclava in bronze. Inside each head is a small, internally lit diorama depicting a particular scene. The third edition of the international art fair, with 131 galleries from 25 countries participating, will be opened to the public from January 24 to 27. REUTERS/Edgar Su
The home of the Hernandez family is seen near San Jose de Las Piedras in Mexico's northern state of Coahuila January 16, 2013. For over 30 years, Benito Hernandez, his wife Santa Martha de la Cruz Villarreal and their family have lived in an odd sun-dried brick home with a huge 40 metre (131 feet) diameter rock used as a roof. The dwelling is found close to the town of San Jose de Piedras, a remote community located in the arid desert of Coahuila, some 80 km (49 miles) from the border with Texas. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
President Barack Obama bows to First Lady Michelle Obama at the Inaugural ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Barack Obama bows to First Lady Michelle Obama at the Inaugural ball in Washington, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
