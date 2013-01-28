Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>Relatives of victims of the fire at Boate Kiss nightclub attend a collective wake in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre January 27, 2013. The nightclub fire killed at least 232 people in Santa Maria early on Sunday when a band's pyrotechnics show set the building ablaze and fleeing party-goers stampeded toward blocked and overcrowded exits in the ensuing panic, officials said. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Monday, January 28, 2013

Relatives of victims of the fire at Boate Kiss nightclub attend a collective wake in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre January 27, 2013. The nightclub fire killed at least 232 people in Santa Maria early on Sunday when a band's pyrotechnics show set the building ablaze and fleeing party-goers stampeded toward blocked and overcrowded exits in the ensuing panic, officials said. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham holds tray of tea in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham holds tray of tea in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, January 28, 2013

A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham holds tray of tea in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds a homemade gun during clashes with riot police, along Qasr Al Nil bridge, which leads to Tahrir Square in Cairo January 27, 2013. Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi announced on Sunday he was imposing a state of emergency for 30 days in three cities along the Suez Canal that have been the scene of the worst violence that flared at the weekend, killing more than 45 people. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Monday, January 28, 2013

A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi holds a homemade gun during clashes with riot police, along Qasr Al Nil bridge, which leads to Tahrir Square in Cairo January 27, 2013. Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi announced on Sunday he was imposing a state of emergency for 30 days in three cities along the Suez Canal that have been the scene of the worst violence that flared at the weekend, killing more than 45 people. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates defeating Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 27, 2013. Djokovic became the first man to win three successive Australian Open titles in the professional era. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Monday, January 28, 2013

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates defeating Andy Murray of Britain in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 27, 2013. Djokovic became the first man to win three successive Australian Open titles in the professional era. REUTERS/David Gray

<p>U.S. soldiers lay explosives on top of excess munitions, collected in order to be detonated by the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team, near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a nearby village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

Monday, January 28, 2013

U.S. soldiers lay explosives on top of excess munitions, collected in order to be detonated by the Explosive Ordinance Disposal team, near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a nearby village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

<p>Marco Dilauro arrives to take a vaporetto, or waterbus, at Venice's Canal Grande, with a bag containing costumes which he made for the Venice Carnival January 27, 2013. Dilauro, 43, is a tax collector by day, but his real passion is making masks and costumes for the carnival. A resident of Como, northern Italy, he chooses fabrics, ribbons, lace and costume jewelery to make the period costumes after doing extensive research, and wears them at Carnival, which ends on the day before Ash Wednesday. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Monday, January 28, 2013

Marco Dilauro arrives to take a vaporetto, or waterbus, at Venice's Canal Grande, with a bag containing costumes which he made for the Venice Carnival January 27, 2013. Dilauro, 43, is a tax collector by day, but his real passion is making masks and costumes for the carnival. A resident of Como, northern Italy, he chooses fabrics, ribbons, lace and costume jewelery to make the period costumes after doing extensive research, and wears them at Carnival, which ends on the day before Ash Wednesday. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>A Japanese visitor touches the death wall at the Auschwitz concentration camp January 27, 2013. A ceremony to mark the 68th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by Soviet troops and to remember the victims of the Holocaust was held in Auschwitz-Birkenau on Sunday. REUTERS/Peter Andrews</p>

Monday, January 28, 2013

A Japanese visitor touches the death wall at the Auschwitz concentration camp January 27, 2013. A ceremony to mark the 68th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz by Soviet troops and to remember the victims of the Holocaust was held in Auschwitz-Birkenau on Sunday. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

<p>A girl walks past a poster featuring a cat during the Athens 21st International Cat Show January 27, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

A girl walks past a poster featuring a cat during the Athens 21st International Cat Show January 27, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

Monday, January 28, 2013

A girl walks past a poster featuring a cat during the Athens 21st International Cat Show January 27, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

<p>A competitor crawls under barbed wires during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of 21 obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Monday, January 28, 2013

A competitor crawls under barbed wires during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2013. The annual event to raise cash for charity challenges thousands of international competitors in a cross country run followed by an assault course consisting of 21 obstacles including water, fire and tunnels. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

<p>Ekaterina Riazanova and Ilia Tkachenko of Russia perform during a gala exhibition programme at the European Figure Skating Championships in Zagreb January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

Ekaterina Riazanova and Ilia Tkachenko of Russia perform during a gala exhibition programme at the European Figure Skating Championships in Zagreb January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Monday, January 28, 2013

Ekaterina Riazanova and Ilia Tkachenko of Russia perform during a gala exhibition programme at the European Figure Skating Championships in Zagreb January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

<p>Malian soldier Ousmane Cisse stands guard on an open road outside Sevare, Mali, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Malian soldier Ousmane Cisse stands guard on an open road outside Sevare, Mali, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, January 28, 2013

Malian soldier Ousmane Cisse stands guard on an open road outside Sevare, Mali, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A visitor listens to music during the International Record Music Publishing and Video Music Market (MIDEM) in Cannes January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier</p>

A visitor listens to music during the International Record Music Publishing and Video Music Market (MIDEM) in Cannes January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Monday, January 28, 2013

A visitor listens to music during the International Record Music Publishing and Video Music Market (MIDEM) in Cannes January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

<p>A Hindu devotee takes a ritual shower before he starts his pilgrimage to the sacred Batu Caves Temple during Thaipusam festival in Batu Caves outside Kuala Lumpur January 27, 2013. Thaipusam, the festival of penance honoring Lord Murugan, originated from Southern India and introduced to Malaysia in the 19th century by Indian immigrants, is no longer celebrated in India. However in Malaysia the festival has gone beyond the ethnic Indian community which comprises of over eight percent of the 28 million population. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

Monday, January 28, 2013

A Hindu devotee takes a ritual shower before he starts his pilgrimage to the sacred Batu Caves Temple during Thaipusam festival in Batu Caves outside Kuala Lumpur January 27, 2013. Thaipusam, the festival of penance honoring Lord Murugan, originated from Southern India and introduced to Malaysia in the 19th century by Indian immigrants, is no longer celebrated in India. However in Malaysia the festival has gone beyond the ethnic Indian community which comprises of over eight percent of the 28 million population. REUTERS/Samsul Said

<p>A passenger wearing a panda costume shows her ticket to a staff member as she enters the Beijing Railway Station January 26, 2013. A group of four people, including one wearing a panda costume, are experiencing the Spring Festival peak travel period in this special way as they plan to take a train to Cangzhou of Hebei province and then come back. The 2013 Spring Festival travel peak period began on Saturday and will last till March 6. According to the Ministry of Transport, over 3.1 billion people are expected to travel via road or waterways during this period, a year-on-year increase of 4 percent, local media reported. REUTERS/Kevin Zhao</p>

Monday, January 28, 2013

A passenger wearing a panda costume shows her ticket to a staff member as she enters the Beijing Railway Station January 26, 2013. A group of four people, including one wearing a panda costume, are experiencing the Spring Festival peak travel period in this special way as they plan to take a train to Cangzhou of Hebei province and then come back. The 2013 Spring Festival travel peak period began on Saturday and will last till March 6. According to the Ministry of Transport, over 3.1 billion people are expected to travel via road or waterways during this period, a year-on-year increase of 4 percent, local media reported. REUTERS/Kevin Zhao

<p>A boy performs during street art festival "Berrinche Ambiental" in Granada, some 28 miles (45 km) from Managua, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

A boy performs during street art festival "Berrinche Ambiental" in Granada, some 28 miles (45 km) from Managua, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Monday, January 28, 2013

A boy performs during street art festival "Berrinche Ambiental" in Granada, some 28 miles (45 km) from Managua, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

<p>Winner Marcel Hirscher of Austria hits the protection fence as he finishes the second run of men's Slalom event of the Alpine Skiing World Cup downhill ski race in Kitzbuehel January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Winner Marcel Hirscher of Austria hits the protection fence as he finishes the second run of men's Slalom event of the Alpine Skiing World Cup downhill ski race in Kitzbuehel January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Monday, January 28, 2013

Winner Marcel Hirscher of Austria hits the protection fence as he finishes the second run of men's Slalom event of the Alpine Skiing World Cup downhill ski race in Kitzbuehel January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Relatives of victims react at a crime scene where several people were shot dead at the San Francisco neighborhood in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, January 27, 2013. At least seven people were shot dead by unknown assailants at the scene, according to the police. REUTERS/Josue Banegas</p>

Monday, January 28, 2013

Relatives of victims react at a crime scene where several people were shot dead at the San Francisco neighborhood in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, January 27, 2013. At least seven people were shot dead by unknown assailants at the scene, according to the police. REUTERS/Josue Banegas

<p>India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels as they rehearse for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2013. The ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day celebrations. It is held every year on January 29. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Monday, January 28, 2013

India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers ride their camels as they rehearse for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 27, 2013. The ceremony symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield, and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day celebrations. It is held every year on January 29. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

<p>A protester against Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi shows expended shotgun cartridges that he said was fired by riot police during clashes along Qasr Al Nil bridge, which leads to Tahrir Square in Cairo January 27, 2013. Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi announced on Sunday he was imposing a state of emergency for 30 days in three cities along the Suez Canal that have been the scene of the worst violence that flared at the weekend, killing more than 45 people. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Monday, January 28, 2013

A protester against Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi shows expended shotgun cartridges that he said was fired by riot police during clashes along Qasr Al Nil bridge, which leads to Tahrir Square in Cairo January 27, 2013. Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi announced on Sunday he was imposing a state of emergency for 30 days in three cities along the Suez Canal that have been the scene of the worst violence that flared at the weekend, killing more than 45 people. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade looks out of a window in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade looks out of a window in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, January 28, 2013

A fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Tahrir al Sham brigade looks out of a window in Mleha suburb of Damascus January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

<p>Captain Bruce Eaton holds up the San Francisco 49ers flag as the team arrives in New Orleans before taking on the Baltimore Ravens during Super Bowl XLVII in Kenner, Louisiana January 27, 2013. The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday February 3 in New Orleans, Louisiana.REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Monday, January 28, 2013

Captain Bruce Eaton holds up the San Francisco 49ers flag as the team arrives in New Orleans before taking on the Baltimore Ravens during Super Bowl XLVII in Kenner, Louisiana January 27, 2013. The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday February 3 in New Orleans, Louisiana.REUTERS/Sean Gardner

<p>Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Monday, January 28, 2013

Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's singles final match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes along Qasr Al Nil bridge, which leads to Tahrir Square in Cairo January 27, 2013. Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi announced on Sunday he was imposing a state of emergency for 30 days in three cities along the Suez Canal that have been the scene of the worst violence that flared at the weekend, killing more than 45 people. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Monday, January 28, 2013

A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes along Qasr Al Nil bridge, which leads to Tahrir Square in Cairo January 27, 2013. Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi announced on Sunday he was imposing a state of emergency for 30 days in three cities along the Suez Canal that have been the scene of the worst violence that flared at the weekend, killing more than 45 people. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

<p>Bastian Schweinsteiger (R) of Bayern Munich challenges Vedad Ibisevic of VfB Stuttgart during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Stuttgart, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Bastian Schweinsteiger (R) of Bayern Munich challenges Vedad Ibisevic of VfB Stuttgart during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Stuttgart, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, January 28, 2013

Bastian Schweinsteiger (R) of Bayern Munich challenges Vedad Ibisevic of VfB Stuttgart during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Stuttgart, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

