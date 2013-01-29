Editor's Choice

Soldiers are seen during an operation to locate members of the music band "Kombo Kolombia" near the Mina township in the state of Nuevo Leon, 92km (57 miles) from the city of Monterrey, January 27, 2013. The disappearance of 16 members of "Kombo Kolombia" and other staff members was reported by their relatives on early Saturday after a performance in "La Carreta" bar in Hidalgo town, in the state of Nuevo Leon at 41km (25 miles) from the city of Monterrey, according to local media. Picture taken January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril