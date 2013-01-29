Editor's Choice
A surfer leaps from his board during the Arnette Punta Galea Big Wave World Tour in Punta Galea in Getxo January 28, 2013. Sixteen surfers rode giant waves in the five hour competition. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu
Riot policemen beat a protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, during clashes along Qasr Al Nil bridge, which leads to Tahrir Square in Cairo January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Municipal workers change a traffic sign in downtown Lisbon January 28, 2013. Portugal needs to reform its public spending model so that it is more sustainable and allows "a socially acceptable" taxation level, Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa said on Monday. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Free Syrian Army fighters smoke waterpipes near the Menagh military airport, in Aleppo's countryside January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano
A man takes picture of U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Policy Glyn Davies who speaks to reporters after the talk with his Japanese counterpart Shinsuke Sugiyama in Tokyo January 28, 2013. Davies is on a four-day visit to Tokyo to exchange views with Japanese officials. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Cladimir Callegari, father of Mariana Callegari, one of the victims of a fire at Boate Kiss nightclub, cries during her funeral in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre, January 28, 2013. The nightclub fire killed at least 233 people in Santa Maria early on Sunday when a band's pyrotechnics show set the building ablaze and fleeing partygoers stampeded toward blocked exits in the ensuing panic. REUTERS/Edison Vara
Arcelor Mittal workers from several Liege sites attend a general assembly in Liege January 28, 2013. ArcelorMittal the world's largest steel producer, plans to shut a coke plant and six finishing lines at its site in Liege Belgium, affecting 1,300 employees, the group said on last week. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A protester sits outside the headquarters of Spanish nationalised lender Bankia, at a campsite where protesters have demonstrated for some 100 days, in Madrid January 28, 2013. Spain was forced to ask Europe for up to 100 billion euros ($132.9 billion) to help its weakest banks last year and four of the lenders it took over, including Bankia, have to cut thousands of jobs to shrink their balance sheets as a condition of their rescue. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A Saudi man looks at his flooded home after heavy rain in Tabuk, 1500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
Friends and family members carry the coffin of republican Dolours Price to Milltown cemetery in Andersonstown, Belfast January 28, 2013. Price, was one of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) bombers convicted of the 1973 attack on London's Old Bailey and later a vocal critic of Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Buildings are seen in the financial district in Toronto, January 28, 2013. Moody's Investors Service has cut the ratings of six Canadian financial institutions, including the previously "Aaa" rated Toronto-Dominion Bank, due to concerns about rising consumer debt and high housing prices. TD, the only publicly traded bank that still carried Moody's top rating, was downgraded, along with Bank of Nova Scotia , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Montreal, National Bank of Canada and Caisse Central Desjardins, Canada's largest association of credit unions, Moody's said on Monday. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Haiku Poet Alan Summers rehearses reading from Jane Austen's novel "Pride and Prejudice" during a twelve hour live readathon at the Jane Austen Center in Bath, southern England January 28, 2013. The novel, being read in its entirety is being broadcast live on the internet and today marks the 200th anniversary of the publication of Austen's famous novel. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A young "Joaldunak" carnival reveller parades at Zubieta during a traditional carnival celebration in the northern Spanish region of Navarra January 28, 2013. According to mythical Basque stories, the noise made by the big bells carried by the "Joaldunak" ward off evil spirits and give prosperity for a year to the people living in nearby towns. Every year, villagers from Zubieta parade to the neighboring town of Ituren to join this traditional carnival, which is considered a festival to welcome the spring after a tough winter in the deep valleys of the northern Navarra region. REUTERS/Susana Vera (
A Turkish boy looks at an unexploded rocket in the Turkish-Syrian border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province January 28, 2013. Officials said that the rocket had come from the Syrian side of the border. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Soldiers are seen during an operation to locate members of the music band "Kombo Kolombia" near the Mina township in the state of Nuevo Leon, 92km (57 miles) from the city of Monterrey, January 27, 2013. The disappearance of 16 members of "Kombo Kolombia" and other staff members was reported by their relatives on early Saturday after a performance in "La Carreta" bar in Hidalgo town, in the state of Nuevo Leon at 41km (25 miles) from the city of Monterrey, according to local media. Picture taken January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Tiger Woods lets go of his driver on his follow through while hitting off the 9th tee during final round play at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California January 28, 2013. Woods withstood a late bogey, double-bogey, par, bogey wobble in strengthening winds to clinch his 75th PGA Tour title by four shots at the fog-delayed Farmers Insurance Open on Monday. REUTERS/Mike Blake
President Barack Obama holds a basketball given to him by basketball player LeBron James (front L) as he hosts the NBA champions Miami Heat in the East Room at the White House in Washington, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A U.S. Army soldier and a member of the Afghan Uniform Police arm wrestle prior to a joint patrol near Command Outpost AJK (short for Azim-Jan-Kariz, a near-by village) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A man climbs up an artificially made wall of ice near the Swiss mountain resort of Pontresina January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A woman walks past the well where the bodies of suspected Islamist rebels, according to UN director of Human Rights Watch, Philippe Bolopion, had been dumped, in Sevare January 28, 2013. Rights groups are worried ethnic reprisals will spread as parts of the north are retaken by Malian and French troops. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A Free Syrian Army fighter points his weapon to monitor forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the Menagh military airport, in Aleppo's countryside January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks with Network Rail apprentices at Leeds station in northern England January 28, 2013. Britain's government pressed ahead on Monday with a planned high-speed rail link that is opposed by many of its own lawmakers, striving to show it is committed to projects that will eventually revitalize a moribund economy. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Brazilian native Indian boy balances on a swing at the Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro January 28, 2013. An Indian community of 30 that claim to have lived in the abandoned Indian Museum since 2006 are afraid they may be forced to leave their home due to World Cup constructions and renovations of the Maracana soccer stadium next door. A parking lot for 10,000 cars was planned for the spot where the Indians are living, according to the Rio de Janeiro state government. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Dinesh Chandimal falls over the stumps attempting a run out during the Twenty20 international cricket match against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 28, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
