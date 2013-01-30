Editor's Choice

Bodyguards carry Zlatomir Ivanov (C) after he was shot in front of the central court building in downtown Sofia January 29, 2013. An unidentified gunman shot and wounded a Bulgarian crime boss, nicknamed "The Beret", the latest blow to the centre-right government's efforts to to restore the rule of law and improve the Balkan country's image. Ivanov was shot four times in his legs, arm and stomach when he was just about to enter the central court building in broad daylight. He and his bodyguard, who was also wounded, were then taken to hospital. REUTERS/Gergana Kostadinova/BGNES