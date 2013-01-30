Editor's Choice
Sixth grade students from the Park Maitland School in Maitland, Florida, watch as Marine One carrying President Barack Obama takes off from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington as he departs for Las Vegas, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A woman walks behind Belgian riot policemen during clashes with Arcelor Mittal workers from several Liege steel plants demonstrating outside the Walloon Region parliament in Namur January 29, 2013. Arcelor Mittal, the world's largest steel producer, plans to shut a coke plant and six finishing lines at its site in Liege, Belgium, affecting 1,300 employees, the group said last week. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Protesters help another protester affected by tear gas fired by riot police during clashes on Qasr el-Nil bridge in Cairo January 29, 2013. Egypt's army chief said political unrest was pushing the state to the brink of collapse - a stark warning from the institution that ran the country until last year as Cairo's first freely elected leader struggles to curb bloody street violence. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Cars drive on Guomao Bridge on a heavy haze day in Beijing's central business district January 29, 2013. Beijing's air pollution returns to 'hazardous' levels, two weeks after record readings of small particles in the air sparked a public outcry. REUTERS/Jason Lee
French top model Marine Deleeuw waits for the start of the show in the backstage before the start of Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's (R) Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion collection in Paris, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Girls cry as they stand next to the Boate Kiss nightclub, in the southern city of Santa Maria, 187 miles (301 km) west of the state capital Porto Alegre, January 29, 2013. Brazilian police investigating a nightclub fire that killed 231 people detained on Monday the owners of the club and two band members whose pyrotechnics show authorities say triggered the blaze. REUTERS/ Ricardo Moraes
"Joaldunak" carnival revellers tie the copper bells of another "Joaldunak" as they prepare in Ituren for a traditional carnival celebration in the northern Spanish region of Navarra January 29, 2013. According to mythical Basque stories, the noise made by the big bells carried by the "Joaldunak" ward off evil spirits and give prosperity for a year to the people living in nearby towns. Every year, villagers from Ituren parade to the neighboring town of Zubieta to join this traditional carnival, which is considered a festival to welcome the spring after a tough winter in the deep valleys of the northern Navarra region. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A boy holds a homemade French flag in the recently liberated town of Douentza, Mali January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
An Afghan National Army soldier practises drills at Command Outpost AJK (Azim-Jan-Kariz) in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) director Okay Machisa (R) is welcomed by his daughter Thandikile outside the prison in Harare January 29, 2013. Machisa was detained by the police earlier in January on charges of producing fake voter registration forms to discredit President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF party, which has been accused of hanging onto power in the last four elections through poll rigging. Machisa denied the charges. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Nuns walk around as Myanmar people and tourists light candles at the Shwe Dagon pagoda in Yangon, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Minzayar
An indigenous Garifuna woman waves a pot containing burning incense outside congress in Tegucigalpa January 29, 2013. Farmers and members of the Garifuna ethnic tribe gathered outside congress to protest against the planned construction of a privately run "model city" near their territory. Honduras' congress recently approved the building of at least three cities that will have their own tax system, police force and laws, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Young Jarl Squad vikings shout as they march through the streets on the morning of the Up Helly Aa fire festival in Lerwick, Shetland Islands, Scotland January 29, 2013. The Up Helly Aa festival, introduced by men returning from the Napoleonic Wars of the early 19th century, takes place annually on the last Tuesday of January. REUTERS/David Moir
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters in the Capitol in Washington January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A cut-out figure of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands is placed in front of OranjeMuseum in 's-Gravendeel January 29, 2013. The museum was started by Hendrik van den Boogaard and his now deceased wife, Joke, in 2003. The OranjeMuseum, which opens by request only, has a collection of more than 5,000 souvenirs of the Dutch royal family. Dutch Crown Prince Willem-Alexander will be sworn in as king on April 30. REUTERS/ Michael Kooren
Former Interior Ministry General Oleksiy Pukach reacts inside a defendant's cage after the verdict was announced during a court session in Kiev January 29, 2013. The court announced the verdict to Pukach, who had been charged with murder of opposition journalist Georgiy Gongadze, a well-known reporter who criticized top-level authorities for corruption and fraud, according to local media. Gongadze was kidnapped in central Kiev in 2000 and found dead in a forest outside the capital more than a month later. Pukach was sentenced to life imprisonment, according to local media. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Protesters opposing Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi try to hide from firing from riot policemen along Kasr El Nile bridge, which leads to Tahrir square, in Cairo January 29, 2013. Egypt's army chief said political unrest was pushing the state to the brink of collapse - a stark warning from the institution that ran the country until last year as Cairo's first freely elected leader struggles to curb bloody street violence. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Visitors wear protective coverings on their shoes as they walk through a light installation called "Chromosaturation" from 1965-2012 by Carlos Cruz-Diez at an exhibition entitled "Light Show" at the Hayward Gallery in London January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Bodyguards carry Zlatomir Ivanov (C) after he was shot in front of the central court building in downtown Sofia January 29, 2013. An unidentified gunman shot and wounded a Bulgarian crime boss, nicknamed "The Beret", the latest blow to the centre-right government's efforts to to restore the rule of law and improve the Balkan country's image. Ivanov was shot four times in his legs, arm and stomach when he was just about to enter the central court building in broad daylight. He and his bodyguard, who was also wounded, were then taken to hospital. REUTERS/Gergana Kostadinova/BGNES
The feet of Toronto Raptors' Alan Anderson are seen after a play as Golden State Warriors' Andrew Bogut (12) and Klay Thompson (11) look on during the first half of their NBA basketball game in Toronto January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
An overturned car lies in the snow wrapped in police crime scene tape, in the aftermath of a fast-moving winter storm that moved through Denver, Colorado January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Free Syrian Army fighters use a homemade catapult in old Aleppo, January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Zain Karam
Illuminated offices of a commercial building are seen during the sunset in Prague January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A plant of Samsung Total Petrochemicals is seen in Seosan, about 150 km (93 miles) south of Seoul January 29, 2013. The United States played down on Monday a company's purchase of Iranian oil in South Korea, saying the American ally shares the objective of keeping pressure on Tehran over its nuclear program through sanctions. Samsung Total Petrochemicals, a joint venture between South Korea's Samsung Group and French energy giant Total, bought Iranian condensate because thin profit margins in plastics production make inexpensive fuel from the Islamic Republic hard to resist, people familiar with the deal said last week. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
