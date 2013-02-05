Editor's choice
Alain Robert of France, who is known as "Spiderman", climbs up the Habana Libre hotel as a youth looks out a window in Havana February 4, 2013. Robert, who scales buildings all over the world without safety equipment, successfully climbed the hotel...more
Alain Robert of France, who is known as "Spiderman", climbs up the Habana Libre hotel as a youth looks out a window in Havana February 4, 2013. Robert, who scales buildings all over the world without safety equipment, successfully climbed the hotel which is 413 feet high. REUTERS/Ramon Espinosa/Pool
Ronnie Chambers Jr. looks at his mother Tahitah Myles (obscured) as she collapses during the funeral for his father Ronnie Chambers, 33, a victim of gun violence, in Chicago February 4, 2013. Shirley Chambers of Chicago had four children - three boys...more
Ronnie Chambers Jr. looks at his mother Tahitah Myles (obscured) as she collapses during the funeral for his father Ronnie Chambers, 33, a victim of gun violence, in Chicago February 4, 2013. Shirley Chambers of Chicago had four children - three boys and a girl. Now they're all gone. Her son, Ronnie Chambers, was the last of the single mother's children - all victims of gun violence in Chicago over a period of 18 years. REUTERS/John Gress
Tyreece Tucker, 11, (C) performs the Ray Lewis dance as Baltimore Ravens fans celebrate the team's Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers, in the Fell's Point area of Baltimore, Maryland, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Tyreece Tucker, 11, (C) performs the Ray Lewis dance as Baltimore Ravens fans celebrate the team's Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers, in the Fell's Point area of Baltimore, Maryland, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A woman cries during the cremation ceremony of Cambodia's late King Norodom Sihanouk in Phnom Penh, February 4, 2013. Tens of thousands of Cambodians gathered to pay their last respects to former King Norodom Sihanouk, a quixotic and much-loved...more
A woman cries during the cremation ceremony of Cambodia's late King Norodom Sihanouk in Phnom Penh, February 4, 2013. Tens of thousands of Cambodians gathered to pay their last respects to former King Norodom Sihanouk, a quixotic and much-loved figure who reigned during the country's struggle for independence but was powerless to prevent decades of war. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
New York mayor Michael Bloomberg stands with former New York mayors Rudolph W. Giuliani and David Dinkins as they salute the casket of former New York Mayor Ed Koch following his funeral services in New York, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas...more
New York mayor Michael Bloomberg stands with former New York mayors Rudolph W. Giuliani and David Dinkins as they salute the casket of former New York Mayor Ed Koch following his funeral services in New York, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lawmaker "Long hair" Leung Kwok-hung is being forced down on the floor by plain-clothed police officer as he tries to protest against Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying during his visit to the Lunar New Year fair at Hong Kong's Victory Park, February 4,...more
Lawmaker "Long hair" Leung Kwok-hung is being forced down on the floor by plain-clothed police officer as he tries to protest against Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying during his visit to the Lunar New Year fair at Hong Kong's Victory Park, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flees from tear gas fired by riot police during the funeral of activists Mohamed al-Gendy and Amr Saad in Cairo, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flees from tear gas fired by riot police during the funeral of activists Mohamed al-Gendy and Amr Saad in Cairo, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Venezuelan Vice President Nicolas Maduro raises his fist next to a painting of President Hugo Chavez during the commemoration of the 21st anniversary of Chavez's attempted coup d'etat in Caracas, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Venezuelan Vice President Nicolas Maduro raises his fist next to a painting of President Hugo Chavez during the commemoration of the 21st anniversary of Chavez's attempted coup d'etat in Caracas, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Spectators are illuminated with the colours of the Austrian flag during the opening ceremony of the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming, Austria, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Spectators are illuminated with the colours of the Austrian flag during the opening ceremony of the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming, Austria, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
France's President Francois Hollande and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden wave goodbye after a working lunch and joint news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
France's President Francois Hollande and U.S. Vice President Joe Biden wave goodbye after a working lunch and joint news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Beyonce and Destiny's Child perform during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Beyonce and Destiny's Child perform during the half-time show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
A young girl kneels below placards held by Israeli Arab and Palestinian activists during a protest outside an Israeli prison in Ramle near Tel Aviv calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar...more
A young girl kneels below placards held by Israeli Arab and Palestinian activists during a protest outside an Israeli prison in Ramle near Tel Aviv calling for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A policeman escorts suspected bank robber Nikolaos Romanos at prosecutor's office in Kozani town in northern Greece, February 3, 2013. A Greek prosecutor ordered an investigation into whether four suspected bank robbers were beaten in custody after...more
A policeman escorts suspected bank robber Nikolaos Romanos at prosecutor's office in Kozani town in northern Greece, February 3, 2013. A Greek prosecutor ordered an investigation into whether four suspected bank robbers were beaten in custody after police published mug shots that were altered to make their injuries appear less severe. REUTERS/Eurokinissi
The skeleton of Richard III is seen in a trench at the Grey Friars excavation site in Leicester, central England, in this photograph provided by the University of Leicester and received in London on February 4, 2013. A skeleton with a cleaved skull...more
The skeleton of Richard III is seen in a trench at the Grey Friars excavation site in Leicester, central England, in this photograph provided by the University of Leicester and received in London on February 4, 2013. A skeleton with a cleaved skull and a curved spine entombed under a car park is that of Richard III, scientific tests confirmed, solving a 500-year-old mystery about the final resting place of the last English king to die in battle. REUTERS/University of Leicester/Handout (EDUCATION SOCIETY ROYALS ENTERTAINMENT) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. NO COMMERCIAL OR BOOK SALES
A girls smiles as she sits on the ground in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A girls smiles as she sits on the ground in a slum on the outskirts of Islamabad, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy review a guard of honour at the Chancellery in Berlin, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy review a guard of honour at the Chancellery in Berlin, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
U.S. President Barack Obama runs toward supporters upon his arrival in Minneapolis, Minnesota, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Barack Obama runs toward supporters upon his arrival in Minneapolis, Minnesota, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man in a beach hut reads a newspaper on the beach front in Bournemouth, southern England, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man in a beach hut reads a newspaper on the beach front in Bournemouth, southern England, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro casts his ballot at a polling station in Havana, February 3, 2013. Castro voted in Cuba's general election and chatted with well wishers and Cuban reporters in Havana for more than an hour, in his first extended...more
Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro casts his ballot at a polling station in Havana, February 3, 2013. Castro voted in Cuba's general election and chatted with well wishers and Cuban reporters in Havana for more than an hour, in his first extended public appearance since 2010. Castro had voted from his home in three previous elections since taking ill in 2006 and ceding power to his brother Raul two years later. REUTERS/Ismael Francisco/Cubadebate
Baltimore Ravens tight end Billy Bajema (86) lies in the confetti on the field with his children as he celebrates his team defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013....more
Baltimore Ravens tight end Billy Bajema (86) lies in the confetti on the field with his children as he celebrates his team defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Soldiers from the Afghan National Army play cricket at Forward Operating Base Azzizulah in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Soldiers from the Afghan National Army play cricket at Forward Operating Base Azzizulah in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, February 4, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Aaron Poland, son of murdered bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr., hugs and kisses his mom Mary Janice Poland moments after the casket containing Poland Jr.'s body is presented at Ozark Civic Center, near Midland City, Alabama, February 3, 2013....more
Aaron Poland, son of murdered bus driver Charles Albert Poland Jr., hugs and kisses his mom Mary Janice Poland moments after the casket containing Poland Jr.'s body is presented at Ozark Civic Center, near Midland City, Alabama, February 3, 2013. Mourners in the small town of Midland City, Alabama, gathered on Sunday to bury a school bus driver slain during the abduction of a child taken captive and held for a sixth day by a gunman in an underground bunker. REUTERS/Phil Sears
Demonstrators from the Antigone Civil Disobedience group carry Santa Agueda staffs as they gather in front of the Basque regional parliament to protest government corruption in Vitoria, Spain, February 4, 2013. The staffs are traditionally hit...more
Demonstrators from the Antigone Civil Disobedience group carry Santa Agueda staffs as they gather in front of the Basque regional parliament to protest government corruption in Vitoria, Spain, February 4, 2013. The staffs are traditionally hit against the ground as a symbolic awakening of the earth before spring. REUTERS/Vincent West
A facial reconstruction of King Richard III is displayed at a news conference in central London February 5, 2013. The reconstruction is based on a CT scan of human remains found in a council car park in Leicester which are believed to belong to the...more
A facial reconstruction of King Richard III is displayed at a news conference in central London February 5, 2013. The reconstruction is based on a CT scan of human remains found in a council car park in Leicester which are believed to belong to the last of the Plantagenet monarchs of Britain who was killed at the battle of Bosworth in 1485. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Next Slideshows
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice - 01 Feb 2013
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.