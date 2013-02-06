Coal delivery man Henry Schulz holds a basket that he uses to carry coal in Berlin, February 5, 2013. Schulz who is now 53 has been working as a coal delivery man for more than 30 years and says the business has been in steady decline and will die out by the time he goes into retirement. The three-man company he works for, Helmut Braun Combustible Fuel, is one of the few remaining retailers that still service the estimated 30,000 Berlin households with coal heating. On a busy day he carries up to 10 tons of coal into the basements or flats of his customers. REUTERS/Thomas Peter