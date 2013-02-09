Editor's Choice
Protesters run as tear gas canisters are fired by Israeli security forces during clashes at a weekly protest against a nearby Jewish settlement, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta returns a salute at the Armed Forces Farewell Tribute in his honor at Joint Base Myer-Henderson in Washington February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A man sweeps the area around a temple as it is decorated ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok's Chinatown February 8, 2013. The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, begins on February 10 and marks the start of the Year of the Snake, according to the Chinese zodiac. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man cleans snow from a sidewalk during snow flurries that mark the beginning of a winter storm in New York February 8, 2013. A blizzard blew into the northeastern United States on Friday, cutting short the workweek for millions who feared being stranded as state officials ordered roads closed ahead of what forecasters said could be record-setting snowfall. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sandra Martin Querol and her son Andres, 3, look out of the window upon learning that their eviction by the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) was suspended in Madrid February 8, 2013. Martin, her husband and two children live at her parents' home. The family stopped making their mortgage payments when Martin's mother became the only breadwinner in the household. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A couple mourns next to a Tunisian flag during the funeral procession for the late secular opposition leader Chokri Belaid in the Jebel Jelloud district in Tunis February 8, 2013. Tens of thousands of mourners chanted anti-Islamist slogans on Friday at the Tunis funeral of Belaid, whose assassination has plunged Tunisia deeper into political crisis. REUTERS/ Anis Mili
Free Syrian Army fighters and civilians transport a wounded man into a hospital in Aleppo's al-Shaar district after what activists said was from a ground-to ground missile attack by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Aleppo's Hanano district, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Saad AbuBrahim
Children play in a polluted river in the Kalaba community in Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa November 27, 2012. Despite billions of dollars worth of oil flowing out of Nigeria South East, life for the majority of Niger Delta's inhabitants remains unchanged. Most people live in modest iron-roofed shacks, and rely on farming or fishing, their only interaction with the oil industry being when they step over pipelines in the swamps - or when a spill blights their landscape. Picture taken November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Street traders covers stalls with umbrellas along abandoned railway line in Nigeria's oil hub city of Port Harcourt December 3, 2012. Despite billions of dollars worth of oil flowing out of Nigeria South East, life for the majority of Niger Delta's inhabitants remains unchanged. Most people live in modest iron-roofed shacks, and rely on farming or fishing, their only interaction with the oil industry being when they step over pipelines in the swamps – or when a spill blights their landscape. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
The waters of the Seine River flow out of its banks near the Pont Royal bridge after days of rainy weather, in Paris February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A clown performs for children recovering at the burns unit of the regional clinical hospital number one in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, February 8, 2013. About 50 employees and officers of the Emergency Ministry of the Krasnoyarsk region donated blood for children who have suffered in fires during an initiative of the regional department of the Ministry on Friday, according to officials. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A policeman confronts a protester during a demonstration near the Interior Ministry in Tunis February 8, 2013. Tens of thousands of mourners chanted anti-Islamists, on Friday in Tunis, at the funeral of the head of the secular opposition Chokri Belaid, whose assassination has plunged deeper into Tunisia's political crisis. REUTERS/ Zoubeir Souissi
A relative of a missing passenger mourns after a ferry sank on giant Meghna river, in Munshiganj February 8, 2013. A ferry carrying more than 50 people sank on Bangladesh's giant Meghna River on Friday after colliding with a sand barge and dozens were missing, officials said. About half the passengers managed to swim ashore and a search had been launched, said Mohammad Saiful Hassan Badal, administrator of Munshiganj district, where the accident happened. REUTERS/Khurshed Rinku
A couple walks across a park during a snow storm in downtown Shanghai February 8, 2013. Shanghai will see temperatures dip below freezing on Saturday and Sunday as the latest cold front hits the city, according to weather forecasts and media reports. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A worker fixes a window in a room damaged in a suspected arson attack at the club house of Israeli Premier League side Beitar Jerusalem in Jerusalem February 8, 2013. The attack damaged the main club house of Beitar Jerusalem on Friday, a day after four fans were charged in court in connection with racist incitement against the team's recruitment of Muslim players, police said. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Syrian living in Jordan hold Syrian opposition flags as they shout slogans against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad during a protest in front of Syrian Embassy in Amman February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A disabled man sleeps on the floor of a train carriage in Yangon, February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A protester, who opposes Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, is seen amidst teargas released by riot police during clashes in front of the presidential palace in Cairo February 8, 2013. Egyptians marched and chanted against Islamist President Mursi in cities across the country on Friday and several hundred attacked the presidential palace with petrol bombs and rocks. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A couple push a television on a trolley in the Andalusian capital of Seville February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Protesters scuffle outside the National Library in the Georgian capital Tbilisi February 8, 2013. Hundreds of protesters gathered in Tbilisi on Friday outside of the Georgian National Library in an attempt to block President Mikheil Saakashvili from entering the building to deliver his last annual address to the nation. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Palestinian protester gestures in front of Israeli border police during clashes at a weekly protest against Jewish settlements, in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh, near Ramallah February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A man walks through farmland polluted with oil in the Kalaba community, near Yenagoa the capital of Nigeria's oil state of Bayelsa November 26, 2012. Despite billions of dollars worth of oil flowing out of Nigeria South East, life for the majority of Niger Delta's inhabitants remains unchanged. Most people live in modest iron-roofed shacks, and rely on farming or fishing, their only interaction with the oil industry being when they step over pipelines in the swamps - or when a spill blights their landscape. Picture taken November 26, 2012. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
A member of the presidential guard walks past a wreath placed in front of a wall with the names of the victims of an explosion at the headquarters of the state oil monopoly Pemex in Mexico City February 8, 2013. Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto led a tribute to rescue workers and the 37 victims of the January 31 explosion at the Pemex headquarters, local media reported. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Traditional Chinese dancers wait to perform ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Suphan Buri province, about 65.2 miles (105 km) north of Bangkok February 8, 2013. The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, begins on February 10 and marks the start of the Year of the Snake, according to the Chinese zodiac. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
