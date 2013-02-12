Editor's choice
Activists from an anti-North Korea civic group try to tear a North Korea flag during a rally against North Korea's nuclear test near the U.S. embassy in central Seoul February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A TV reporter touches up her make-up next to a painting of Pope Benedict XVI after the head of Spain's Catholic Church and President of the Bishops' Conference Cardinal Antonio Maria Rouco Varela addressed the media during a news conference in...more
A protester opposing Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and the Muslim Brotherhood runs from tear gas during clashes with police in front of the Presidential Palace, as some protesters tried to break through one of the gates of the palace, in Cairo,...more
Drum Queen Camila Silva of the Mocidade Independente samba school dances on the first night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Rebecca Preece (L) plays with five-year-old Jaymi Viktoria in a hotel room in Moscow February 11, 2013. After a nerve-wracking month in Moscow, fearing their adoption bids might be foiled by a diplomatic spat, two U.S. families are now able to take...more
Rebecca Preece (L) plays with five-year-old Jaymi Viktoria in a hotel room in Moscow February 11, 2013. After a nerve-wracking month in Moscow, fearing their adoption bids might be foiled by a diplomatic spat, two U.S. families are now able to take their adopted Russian children home. Preece, and another U.S. woman spent around a year trying to adopt two Russian orphans, both with special needs, only for their applications to be stalled at the final stages when Russia banned Americans adopting in December. The ban was part of Russia's retaliation for U.S. sanctions on suspected human rights abusers and marked a low point for President Barack Obama's bid to improve relations with the former Cold War foe. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
Jasper, a two-year-old Shih Tzu, is groomed during the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Women pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, February 11, 2013. Israeli police detained 10 women at one of Judaism's most sacred sites on Monday for wearing prayer shawls, which Orthodox tradition sees as solely for men, a spokesman...more
Bratislav Stojanovic, a homeless man, holds candles as he sits in a tomb where he lives in southern Serbian town of Nis, February 9, 2013. Stojanovic, 43, a Nis-born construction worker never had a regular job. He first lived in abandoned houses, but...more
U.S. President Barack Obama awards the Medal of Honor to former active duty Army Staff Segeant Clinton Romesha during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
An Italian actress operates the puppet of Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi during the filming of a television show in Rome, February 7, 2013. The puppets of Italian political leaders were featured on the satirical television show Gli...more
Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos listens to International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde during an euro zone finance ministers meeting at the European Union Council in Brussels, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir more
People cram into a sauna during the European Sauna Marathon in Otepaa, Estonia, February 10, 2013. More than 600 participants took part in the event by visiting 20 saunas with a total distance of over 100 km (62 miles). REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A medical laboratory technician views blood samples from patients showing symptoms of leishmaniasis through a microscope at a hospital in Aleppo, February 11, 2013. Doctors in Aleppo and Deir al-Zor have reported outbreaks of leishmaniasis, an...more
A man rides in his horse-driven cart in Poroschia village, 90 km south of Bucharest on February 11, 2013. Romania's prime minister Victor Ponta said on Monday any fraud over horsemeat sold as beef had not happened in his country and he was angered by...more
An ethnic Tibetan couple prostrates as they pray during Tibetan new year at the Labrang Monastery in Xiahe county, Gansu Province, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations from the Donna Karan Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week in New York, February 11, 2013. Photo taken using multiple exposures. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
French CRS riot police are covered with paint during clashes with demonstrators in front of tyre maker Goodyear Dunlop France headquarters in Rueil Malmaison, near Paris, February 12, 2013. U.S. tyremaker Goodyear confirmed last month the project to...more
A prosthetic calf of a Wounded Warrior is set aside during a sitting volleyball game during an adaptive athletics camp for wounded soldiers at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, February 8, 2013. During the camp, seriously wounded, ill and injured...more
A man and a women talk between the barrier that divides their praying areas before Friday prayers inside the mosque at the Mississauga Muslim Community Centre in Mississauga, January 18, 2013. Sufi cleric and leader of the Minhaj-ul-Quran religious...more
Snow sits on children's swings at a playground in Lyminge near Folkestone in southern England, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Nuns stand outside the Cathedral of St. Paul of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
French soldiers in an armored vehicle stop for a break near the mountains north of Douentza, Mali, February 7, 2013. REUTERS/David Lewis
Revellers use fire extinguishers during a flour fight at the "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza, Spain, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A model is photographed backstage before the Zac Posen Autumn/Winter 2013 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
