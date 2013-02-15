Editor's choice
Anti-government protesters set a car on fire to create a road block to mark the second anniversary of the February 14 uprising, in Budaiya, west of Manama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
President Obama uses a magnifying glass to play a game with children in a pre-kindergarten classroom at College Heights early childhood learning center in Decatur February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Patients from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital rest inside an indoor basketball court in a building where patients were transferred to, in Aleppo February 14, 2013. After severe damage to lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital, members of the Free Syrian...more
San Francisco Sheriff's Captain Kevin Paulson (C) and Eliana Lopez, wife of San Francisco Sheriff Ross Mirkarimi (R), cheer with a group of inmates after dancing together in opposition of violence against women in a One Billion Rising event at the...more
Protesters wearing masks depicting Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy (2nd L) and Basque premier Inigo Urkullu (2nd R) carry scissors, beside a man dressed as Cupid during a Valentine's Day themed demonstration against central and Basque regional...more
A girl is flanked by grooms as she accompanied her father (rear) to register before a mass wedding organized by the government's Home Development Mutual Fund in Quezon City, Metro Manila, February 14, 2013. More than 3,000 couples were simultaneously...more
A paramilitary police officer lines up a row of newly-polished soldiers' boots during the week-long Chinese New Year holiday at the Forbidden City compound in Beijing February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Rhoda Brogan walks around the show home which neighbours her own home, on the Glenall housing estate in the village of Borris-in-Ossory, County Laois, Ireland February 13, 2013. Of the 26 houses in the unfinished estate only six are occupied. ...more
North Korean soldiers attend a rally celebrating the country's third nuclear test at the Kim Il-Sung square in Pyongyang February 14, 2013. Korean characters on a sign read,"(We) celebrate ardently success of the third underground nuclear test!"....more
A French soldier guards an outpost with a FR-F2 sniper rifle on the road to the airport, where French troops are based, in Gao February 12, 2013. Picture taken February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Rihouay
Russian painter Natalia Tsarkova poses next to a copy of a portrait of Pope Benedict XVI and Pope John Paul II in her studio in downtown Rome February 14, 2013. Tsarkova painted the official portrait of Pope Benedict in 2007 and the official portrait...more
A model presents a creation from the Ralph Lauren Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Samantha Stosur of Australia serves the ball to Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia during their women's match at the Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous
An Israeli soldier of the Caracal battalion helps her comrade with her helmet during a 23-kilometre march marking the end of their training in Israel's Negev desert, near Kibbutz Sde Boker February 14, 2013. The "Caracal" battalion, two-third of...more
The Cirque Du Glace troupe perform during their "Evolution" ice show in Amman February 14, 2013. The troupe, made up of Russian athletes, some of whom have won Olympic medals for ice skating, perform a show to focus on the history of humanity and the...more
A woman takes a photo of models presenting creations from the Clover Canyon Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Japanese artist Yoko Ono dances next to art pieces "river bed" and "morning beams" during the opening of the exhibition "Half-a-wind show. A retrospective" at Schirn Kunsthalle in Frankfurt February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Switzerland's Iouri Podladtchikov jumps to take the second place in the men's snowboard half-pipe final at the "Extreme-Park" of Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man holds heart-shaped balloons while riding on a motorcycle along a road on Valentine's Day in Lahore February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A boy looks on as he stands with his father with a rose placed on his belt while they shop for gifts on Valentine's Day in Sanaa, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A patient from lbn Khaldoun psychiatric hospital looks from under his blanket inside a building where patients were transferred to, in Aleppo February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Worshippers burn incense to pray for wealth on the fifth day of Chinese Lunar New Year, which is believed to be the day for welcoming the God of Wealth into households, at the Guiyuan Buddhist Temple in Wuhan, Hubei province February 14, 2013....more
Members of the Druze community take part in a rally in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights, which stands at the heart of a long-standing conflict between Israel and Syria February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man stands in front of a screen showing a Pashtu movie at Arshad cinema in Peshawar February 14, 2013. A movie ticket costs 200 Pakistani Roupees ($2) for a show.REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
