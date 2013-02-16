Editor's Choice
South African 'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius (C) is escorted by police during his court appearance in Pretoria February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez smiles in between his daughters, Rosa Virginia (R) and Maria while recovering from cancer surgery in Havana in this photograph released by the Ministry of Information on February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ministry of...more
A Palestinian with marks of pepper spray on his face is detained by Israeli border policemen who suspect him of throwing stones during clashes at a protest in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The trail of a falling object is seen above a residential apartment block in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, in this still image taken from video shot on February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz
Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men hold the hair of another Naga Sadhu for drying on the banks of the river Ganges after taking holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian...more
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury watches the rebound after making a save against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade
A protester, who opposes Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, shouts slogans while holding a cross and a Koran as he stands on top of a burnt riot police vehicle after protesters seized it from the Qasr al-Nile bridge during a demonstration against...more
A woman mourns after her four-day-old son was brought home dead, in Arshaf village in Aleppo's countryside February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A school boy in the company of two men cover their faces as a commuter train races past during the early morning in the Kibera slums in Kenya's capital Nairobi February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A model poses nude while a girl draws her during drawing workshop on Valentine's Day in Mexico City February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Passengers wait to leave the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff
Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway skis during the second run of the men's Giant Slalom race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Albert Izard and Miriam Lazaro, members of the Astronomical Association of Sabadell prepare to watch asteroid 2012 DA14 pass near Earth, in Sabadell near Barcelona, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
San Francisco Sheriff's Captain Kevin Paulson (C) and Eliana Lopez, wife of San Francisco Sheriff Ross Mirkarimi (R), cheer with a group of inmates after dancing together in opposition of violence against women in a One Billion Rising event at the...more
Latvia's Tomass Dukurs is seen on the track reflected in a puddle during the men's skeleton test event at the "Sanki" siding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach more
A woman wearing an Obama shirt awaits the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama to speak about strengthening the economy for the middle class and measures to combat gun violence during a visit to Hyde Park Academy in Chicago, Illinois February 15,...more
An elderly woman takes part in a memorial service in the centre of Minsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Sona Nakarmi, 7, writes on a wall at the Saraswati temple during the Shreepanchami festival in Kathmandu February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he arrives for a meeting with G20 summit participants in the Kremlin February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
U.S. President Barack Obama (R) hugs Mary Jo Copeland of Minneapolis as she reacts upon receiving the Presidential Citizens Medal for the Sharing and Caring Hands social assistance safety net she founded in 1985, in the East Room at the White House...more
People ride a motorcycle past demonstrators praying along a street, before a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Bustan al Qasr district in Aleppo February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Conceptual artist Pandemonia (2nd L) waits for a taxi outside Somerset House after attending London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A Russian policeman works near an ice hole, said by the Interior Ministry department for Chelyabinsk region to be the point of impact of a meteorite seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul some 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Chelyabinsk...more
