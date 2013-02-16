Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 15, 2013 | 11:40pm EST

Editor's Choice

<p>South African 'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius (C) is escorted by police during his court appearance in Pretoria February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

South African 'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius (C) is escorted by police during his court appearance in Pretoria February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Friday, February 15, 2013

South African 'Blade Runner' Oscar Pistorius (C) is escorted by police during his court appearance in Pretoria February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
1 / 24
<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez smiles in between his daughters, Rosa Virginia (R) and Maria while recovering from cancer surgery in Havana in this photograph released by the Ministry of Information on February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ministry of Information/Handout</p>

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez smiles in between his daughters, Rosa Virginia (R) and Maria while recovering from cancer surgery in Havana in this photograph released by the Ministry of Information on February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ministry of...more

Friday, February 15, 2013

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez smiles in between his daughters, Rosa Virginia (R) and Maria while recovering from cancer surgery in Havana in this photograph released by the Ministry of Information on February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ministry of Information/Handout

Close
2 / 24
<p>A Palestinian with marks of pepper spray on his face is detained by Israeli border policemen who suspect him of throwing stones during clashes at a protest in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

A Palestinian with marks of pepper spray on his face is detained by Israeli border policemen who suspect him of throwing stones during clashes at a protest in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, February 15, 2013

A Palestinian with marks of pepper spray on his face is detained by Israeli border policemen who suspect him of throwing stones during clashes at a protest in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
3 / 24
<p>The trail of a falling object is seen above a residential apartment block in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, in this still image taken from video shot on February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz</p>

The trail of a falling object is seen above a residential apartment block in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, in this still image taken from video shot on February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz

Friday, February 15, 2013

The trail of a falling object is seen above a residential apartment block in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk, in this still image taken from video shot on February 15, 2013. REUTERS/OOO Spetszakaz

Close
4 / 24
<p>Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men hold the hair of another Naga Sadhu for drying on the banks of the river Ganges after taking holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men hold the hair of another Naga Sadhu for drying on the banks of the river Ganges after taking holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian...more

Friday, February 15, 2013

Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men hold the hair of another Naga Sadhu for drying on the banks of the river Ganges after taking holy dip during the third 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 24
<p>Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury watches the rebound after making a save against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade</p>

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury watches the rebound after making a save against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

Friday, February 15, 2013

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury watches the rebound after making a save against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of their NHL hockey game in Winnipeg February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Greenslade

Close
6 / 24
<p>A protester, who opposes Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, shouts slogans while holding a cross and a Koran as he stands on top of a burnt riot police vehicle after protesters seized it from the Qasr al-Nile bridge during a demonstration against Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood at Tahrir Square in Cairo February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

A protester, who opposes Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, shouts slogans while holding a cross and a Koran as he stands on top of a burnt riot police vehicle after protesters seized it from the Qasr al-Nile bridge during a demonstration against...more

Friday, February 15, 2013

A protester, who opposes Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, shouts slogans while holding a cross and a Koran as he stands on top of a burnt riot police vehicle after protesters seized it from the Qasr al-Nile bridge during a demonstration against Mursi and members of the Muslim Brotherhood at Tahrir Square in Cairo February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
7 / 24
<p>A woman mourns after her four-day-old son was brought home dead, in Arshaf village in Aleppo's countryside February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze</p>

A woman mourns after her four-day-old son was brought home dead, in Arshaf village in Aleppo's countryside February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Friday, February 15, 2013

A woman mourns after her four-day-old son was brought home dead, in Arshaf village in Aleppo's countryside February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Close
8 / 24
<p>A school boy in the company of two men cover their faces as a commuter train races past during the early morning in the Kibera slums in Kenya's capital Nairobi February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis</p>

A school boy in the company of two men cover their faces as a commuter train races past during the early morning in the Kibera slums in Kenya's capital Nairobi February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Friday, February 15, 2013

A school boy in the company of two men cover their faces as a commuter train races past during the early morning in the Kibera slums in Kenya's capital Nairobi February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Close
9 / 24
<p>A model poses nude while a girl draws her during drawing workshop on Valentine's Day in Mexico City February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A model poses nude while a girl draws her during drawing workshop on Valentine's Day in Mexico City February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Friday, February 15, 2013

A model poses nude while a girl draws her during drawing workshop on Valentine's Day in Mexico City February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
10 / 24
<p>Passengers wait to leave the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff</p>

Passengers wait to leave the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff

Friday, February 15, 2013

Passengers wait to leave the Carnival Triumph cruise ship after reaching the port of Mobile, Alabama, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/ Lyle Ratliff

Close
11 / 24
<p>Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway skis during the second run of the men's Giant Slalom race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway skis during the second run of the men's Giant Slalom race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Friday, February 15, 2013

Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway skis during the second run of the men's Giant Slalom race at the World Alpine Skiing Championships in Schladming February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Close
12 / 24
<p>Albert Izard and Miriam Lazaro, members of the Astronomical Association of Sabadell prepare to watch asteroid 2012 DA14 pass near Earth, in Sabadell near Barcelona, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino</p>

Albert Izard and Miriam Lazaro, members of the Astronomical Association of Sabadell prepare to watch asteroid 2012 DA14 pass near Earth, in Sabadell near Barcelona, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Friday, February 15, 2013

Albert Izard and Miriam Lazaro, members of the Astronomical Association of Sabadell prepare to watch asteroid 2012 DA14 pass near Earth, in Sabadell near Barcelona, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Close
13 / 24
<p>Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Friday, February 15, 2013

Models present creations from the Marc Jacobs Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
14 / 24
<p>San Francisco Sheriff's Captain Kevin Paulson (C) and Eliana Lopez, wife of San Francisco Sheriff Ross Mirkarimi (R), cheer with a group of inmates after dancing together in opposition of violence against women in a One Billion Rising event at the San Francisco County Jail #5 on Valentine's Day in San Bruno, California February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

San Francisco Sheriff's Captain Kevin Paulson (C) and Eliana Lopez, wife of San Francisco Sheriff Ross Mirkarimi (R), cheer with a group of inmates after dancing together in opposition of violence against women in a One Billion Rising event at the...more

Friday, February 15, 2013

San Francisco Sheriff's Captain Kevin Paulson (C) and Eliana Lopez, wife of San Francisco Sheriff Ross Mirkarimi (R), cheer with a group of inmates after dancing together in opposition of violence against women in a One Billion Rising event at the San Francisco County Jail #5 on Valentine's Day in San Bruno, California February 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
15 / 24
<p>Latvia's Tomass Dukurs is seen on the track reflected in a puddle during the men's skeleton test event at the "Sanki" siding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Latvia's Tomass Dukurs is seen on the track reflected in a puddle during the men's skeleton test event at the "Sanki" siding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach more

Friday, February 15, 2013

Latvia's Tomass Dukurs is seen on the track reflected in a puddle during the men's skeleton test event at the "Sanki" siding center in Rosa Khutor, a venue for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics near Sochi February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
16 / 24
<p>A woman wearing an Obama shirt awaits the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama to speak about strengthening the economy for the middle class and measures to combat gun violence during a visit to Hyde Park Academy in Chicago, Illinois February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A woman wearing an Obama shirt awaits the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama to speak about strengthening the economy for the middle class and measures to combat gun violence during a visit to Hyde Park Academy in Chicago, Illinois February 15,...more

Friday, February 15, 2013

A woman wearing an Obama shirt awaits the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama to speak about strengthening the economy for the middle class and measures to combat gun violence during a visit to Hyde Park Academy in Chicago, Illinois February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
17 / 24
<p>An elderly woman takes part in a memorial service in the centre of Minsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

An elderly woman takes part in a memorial service in the centre of Minsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Friday, February 15, 2013

An elderly woman takes part in a memorial service in the centre of Minsk, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
18 / 24
<p>Sona Nakarmi, 7, writes on a wall at the Saraswati temple during the Shreepanchami festival in Kathmandu February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Sona Nakarmi, 7, writes on a wall at the Saraswati temple during the Shreepanchami festival in Kathmandu February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Friday, February 15, 2013

Sona Nakarmi, 7, writes on a wall at the Saraswati temple during the Shreepanchami festival in Kathmandu February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
19 / 24
<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he arrives for a meeting with G20 summit participants in the Kremlin February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he arrives for a meeting with G20 summit participants in the Kremlin February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Friday, February 15, 2013

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he arrives for a meeting with G20 summit participants in the Kremlin February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
20 / 24
<p>U.S. President Barack Obama (R) hugs Mary Jo Copeland of Minneapolis as she reacts upon receiving the Presidential Citizens Medal for the Sharing and Caring Hands social assistance safety net she founded in 1985, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) hugs Mary Jo Copeland of Minneapolis as she reacts upon receiving the Presidential Citizens Medal for the Sharing and Caring Hands social assistance safety net she founded in 1985, in the East Room at the White House...more

Friday, February 15, 2013

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) hugs Mary Jo Copeland of Minneapolis as she reacts upon receiving the Presidential Citizens Medal for the Sharing and Caring Hands social assistance safety net she founded in 1985, in the East Room at the White House in Washington, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
21 / 24
<p>People ride a motorcycle past demonstrators praying along a street, before a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Bustan al Qasr district in Aleppo February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

People ride a motorcycle past demonstrators praying along a street, before a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Bustan al Qasr district in Aleppo February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Friday, February 15, 2013

People ride a motorcycle past demonstrators praying along a street, before a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Bustan al Qasr district in Aleppo February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
22 / 24
<p>Conceptual artist Pandemonia (2nd L) waits for a taxi outside Somerset House after attending London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Conceptual artist Pandemonia (2nd L) waits for a taxi outside Somerset House after attending London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Friday, February 15, 2013

Conceptual artist Pandemonia (2nd L) waits for a taxi outside Somerset House after attending London Fashion Week, February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
23 / 24
<p>A Russian policeman works near an ice hole, said by the Interior Ministry department for Chelyabinsk region to be the point of impact of a meteorite seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul some 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Chelyabinsk February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry/Handout</p>

A Russian policeman works near an ice hole, said by the Interior Ministry department for Chelyabinsk region to be the point of impact of a meteorite seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul some 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Chelyabinsk...more

Friday, February 15, 2013

A Russian policeman works near an ice hole, said by the Interior Ministry department for Chelyabinsk region to be the point of impact of a meteorite seen earlier in the Urals region, at lake Chebarkul some 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Chelyabinsk February 15, 2013. REUTERS/Chelyabinsk region Interior Ministry/Handout

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 15 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 14 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 13 2013
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Feb 12 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast