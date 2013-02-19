Editor's choice
An Iberia worker is arrested by Spanish riot police officer during clashes at Madrid's Barajas airport, February 18, 2013. Workers at loss-making Spanish flag carrier Iberia began a five-day strike at midnight on Monday, grounding over 1,000 flights and costing the airline and struggling national economy millions of euros. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A Jordanian soldier gives food and water to Syrian children refugees after they crossed the border from Syria, near Mafraq, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Jordanian soldier gives food and water to Syrian children refugees after they crossed the border from Syria, near Mafraq, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Manchester United's Javier Hernandez prays as the Reading team huddles together before their FA Cup soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Manchester United's Javier Hernandez prays as the Reading team huddles together before their FA Cup soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Ruslan, 35, loads blocks of ice onto a truck outside Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha, northeast Russia, January 17, 2013. The coldest temperatures in the northern hemisphere have been recorded in Sakha, the location of the Oymyakon valley, where according to the United Kingdom Met Office a temperature of -67.8 degrees Celsius (-90 degrees Fahrenheit) was registered in 1933 - the coldest on record in the northern hemisphere since the beginning of the 20th century. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A Palestinian throws a stone towards Israeli forces during clashes at Hawara checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus February 18, 2013. Palestinians in the West Bank held demonstrations on Monday in solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, some of which sparked clashes with Israeli forces. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A man looks through a voters' list outside a polling station during Armenia's presidential election in the village of Goght outside Yerevan, Armenia, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man looks through a voters' list outside a polling station during Armenia's presidential election in the village of Goght outside Yerevan, Armenia, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Israeli border police take up positions during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers that broke out after a rally in the West Bank city of Hebron to show solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, February 18, 2013. Palestinians in the West Bank held demonstrations to show solidarity with prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails on Monday, some of which sparked clashes with Israeli forces.REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds an improvised mortar shell inside a factory which previously manufactured steel and iron in Aleppo, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds an improvised mortar shell inside a factory which previously manufactured steel and iron in Aleppo, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A breeder checks horse's hoof at Skaryszew horse fair, Poland, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A breeder checks horse's hoof at Skaryszew horse fair, Poland, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
A moulder has his meal during a break at an iron foundry at the Tekhnolit Polotsk plant in Polotsk, northeast of Minsk, Belarus, February 18, 2013. The plant founded in 1927, which produces about 3 thousand tons of pig iron products for construction and agricultural purposes annually, will be moved from the city centre within the next three years due to its harmful emissions, according to plant officials. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Spanish bullfighter Manuel Jesus "El Cid" is seen through a small window of a door as he performs a pass to a heifer during a "tentadero" (a small bullfight to check the bravery of calves and heifers which are not killed) during the first International Biennial of bullfighting at Reservatauro Ronda cattle ranch in Ronda, near Malaga, Spain, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A picture shot through the window of a house that has to be torn down as it is within the perimeters of the Olympic Park shows the Olympic stadium for the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at the Olympic Park in Adler, near Sochi, Russia, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Picture taken with a long exposure shows members of the Vienna State Opera Ballet perform on stage during the choreography "Windspiele" (wind chimes) by Patrick de Bana at the Stage opera house in Vienna, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
People wait their turn to eat at a community soup kitchen which is managed by the San Jose de Flores Roman Catholic parish church in a neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
People wait their turn to eat at a community soup kitchen which is managed by the San Jose de Flores Roman Catholic parish church in a neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
An Iberia passenger aircraft is seen through the curtains of a window at the departure hall as it takes off from Pablo Ruiz Picasso Airport during a strike of Iberia workers in Malaga, southern Spain, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
An Iberia passenger aircraft is seen through the curtains of a window at the departure hall as it takes off from Pablo Ruiz Picasso Airport during a strike of Iberia workers in Malaga, southern Spain, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
NBA All-Star Blake Griffin of the Los Angeles Clippers (C) is guarded by All-Star Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat (R) and Joakim Noah of the Chicago Bulls (L) during the 2013 NBA All-Star basketball game in Houston, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Archbishop of Santiago Ricardo Ezzati listens to a confession from a Roman Catholic faithful during mass at Santiago Cathedral in Santiago, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Archbishop of Santiago Ricardo Ezzati listens to a confession from a Roman Catholic faithful during mass at Santiago Cathedral in Santiago, February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A supporter of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez holds pictures of Jesus Christ and Chavez outside the military hospital after his surprise return to Caracas, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A supporter of Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez holds pictures of Jesus Christ and Chavez outside the military hospital after his surprise return to Caracas, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A demonstrator sits on the floor next to Spanish riot police officers at Madrid's Barajas airport, February 18, 2013. Striking union workers clashed with police at the airport on Monday on the first day of a week-long strike over more than 3,800 pending job cuts at Spain's flagship airline Iberia. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Portraits of China's President Hu Jintao (L) and Premier Wen Jiabao are displayed on a tricycle at a demolished residential site where new skyscrapers will be built in Beijing, February 18, 2013. China's government has spent more than two years implementing policies to rein in speculative real estate activity that has seen prices pushed far beyond the reach of many middle class citizens, fueling social discontent. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman displays her dog's skills to her neighbours at the Alfama neighborhood in Lisbon, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A woman displays her dog's skills to her neighbours at the Alfama neighborhood in Lisbon, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A coach helps a girl stretch in a gymnastics hall in Alexandria, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A coach helps a girl stretch in a gymnastics hall in Alexandria, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A person sleeps next to the San Jose de Flores Roman Catholic parish church in a neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A person sleeps next to the San Jose de Flores Roman Catholic parish church in a neighbourhood of Buenos Aires, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A surfer holds his board as he looks over Manly Beach in Sydney, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
A surfer holds his board as he looks over Manly Beach in Sydney, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
