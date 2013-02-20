Editor's choice
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Hope House addiction treatment centre in south London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A Malian soldier checks for identification papers from bus passengers at a checkpoint in Gossi February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A rocket is launched by Free Syrian Army fighters towards Nairab military airport and the international airport, which are controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
"Blade Runner" Oscar Pistorius awaits the start of court proceedings in the Pretoria Magistrates court, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A firefighter reacts as he works at extinguishing a fire at the site of a military aircraft crash in Sanaa, February 19, 2013.REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller (R) challenges Arsenal's Thomas Vermaelen during their Champions League soccer match at the Emirates Stadium in London February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Supporters of presidential candidate Raffi Hovannisian protest in Yerevan, February 19, 2013. Armenian President Serzh Sarksyan promised on Tuesday to make the country secure and stable after cruising to victory in an election which international...more
A model poses backstage during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Supporters of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), one of the largest Sunni political parties, and Ahl-i-Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ), a political and religious group, carry the casket of one of the two workers who had been shot by unidentified gunmen a day...more
Residents salute the national flag during the "Armed Forces, Passion to Serve Mexico" army exhibition at Zocalo Square in downtown Mexico City February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Children play after Holy Mass in front of the Temple of Divine Providence in Warsaw, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People gather in Duomo Square as Five-Star Movement activist and comedian Beppe Grillo (top C) speaks during a rally in Milan, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Deputies representing the UDAR (Punch) party wearing red t-shirts, listen to their leader heavyweight boxing champion Vitaly Klitschko (L, gesturing), as they block the speaker's rostrum during a session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, February...more
A resident hands in an air gun to a police officer during the '"Voluntary Disarmament Programme" at the Venustiano Carranza district in Mexico City, February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A Communist party deputy waits near rows of voting apparatus in the parliament hall as opposition deputies block the speaker's rostrum during a session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends an upper house budget committee session at the parliament in Tokyo February 19, 2013. Abe said on Tuesday that it is not appropriate for him to comment on currency moves, when asked how far he thought the yen...more
Bulgarian riot police is seen amidst smoke coming from a firecracker, thrown by demonstrators during a protest against high electricity prices in Sofia, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Celtic's Kelvin Wilson (R) confronts St Johnstone's Patrick Cregg during their Scottish Premier League soccer match at McDiarmid Park Stadium in Perth, Scotland February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A Palestinian works inside a smuggling tunnel flooded by Egyptian forces, beneath the Egyptian-Gaza border in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 19, 2013. Egypt will not tolerate a two-way flow of smuggled arms with the Gaza Strip that is...more
People search for survivors among the rubble after a Syrian army rocket attack on the rebel-held Jabal Badro district in the city of Aleppo February 19, 2013. The attack killed at least 20 people and another 25 were missing, opposition activists...more
A monk is seen through an incense burner inside a temple as snow falls in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong
A priest listens to a confession during Mass at the Temple of Divine Providence in Warsaw, September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo attends a confirmation of charges hearing in his pre-trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague February 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Michael Kooren
A Free Syrian Army member carrying a weapon, walks down a debris-filled street in the Khaldiyeh area of Homs February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
