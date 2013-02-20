Deputies representing the UDAR (Punch) party wearing red t-shirts, listen to their leader heavyweight boxing champion Vitaly Klitschko (L, gesturing), as they block the speaker's rostrum during a session of the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev, February 19, 2013. Members of parliament have blocked the work of parliament since convening after a winter break, demanding personal voting during sessions after accusing deputies representing the ruling Party of the Regions of voting on behalf of their absent colleagues, local media reported. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich