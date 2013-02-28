Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>Supporters of Kenya's Deputy Prime Minister and presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta cheer as he leaves on a helicopter after a campaign rally in the Rift Valley town of Suswa, about 70 km (43 miles) west of the capital Nairobi, February 27, 2013. The trial of Kenyan presidential candidate Kenyatta for crimes against humanity is unlikely to begin until August, international prosecutors said on Tuesday, a delay that would leave him freer to run in the election's second round. Kenya will hold its general elections on March 4. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Supporters of Kenya's Deputy Prime Minister and presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta cheer as he leaves on a helicopter after a campaign rally in the Rift Valley town of Suswa, about 70 km (43 miles) west of the capital Nairobi, February 27, 2013. The trial of Kenyan presidential candidate Kenyatta for crimes against humanity is unlikely to begin until August, international prosecutors said on Tuesday, a delay that would leave him freer to run in the election's second round. Kenya will hold its general elections on March 4. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

<p>A model presents a creation by Ann-Sofie Johansson, Head of Design at H&amp;M, as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for H&amp;M during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

A model presents a creation by Ann-Sofie Johansson, Head of Design at H&M, as part of her Fall-Winter 2013/2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show for H&M during Paris fashion week February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke listens with his staff while he testifies before the House Committee on Financial Services while on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke listens with his staff while he testifies before the House Committee on Financial Services while on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Newtown victim Jesse Lewis, cries during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Assault Weapons Ban of 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

Neil Heslin, father of 6-year-old Newtown victim Jesse Lewis, cries during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Assault Weapons Ban of 2013 on Capitol Hill in Washington February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

<p>Pope Benedict XVI holds his last general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican February 27, 2013. The weekly event which would normally be held in a vast auditorium in winter, but has been moved outdoors to St. Peter's Square so more people can attend. The pope has two days left before he takes the historic step of becoming the first pontiff in some six centuries to step down instead of ruling for life. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Pope Benedict XVI holds his last general audience in St Peter's Square at the Vatican February 27, 2013. The weekly event which would normally be held in a vast auditorium in winter, but has been moved outdoors to St. Peter's Square so more people can attend. The pope has two days left before he takes the historic step of becoming the first pontiff in some six centuries to step down instead of ruling for life. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>A tricycle drives past an large advertisement board of a new apartment complex at a new residential town in Beijing February 27, 2013. A move by China's Ping An Bank to ban its regional branches from approving mortgages may signal that Beijing is set to tighten controls on the property market to calm record prices, market sources said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A tricycle drives past an large advertisement board of a new apartment complex at a new residential town in Beijing February 27, 2013. A move by China's Ping An Bank to ban its regional branches from approving mortgages may signal that Beijing is set to tighten controls on the property market to calm record prices, market sources said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A soldier from Niger stands guard in front of a building while on patrol in Gao, February 27, 2013. Niger has sent troops to Mali as part of the MISMA West African forces. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A soldier from Niger stands guard in front of a building while on patrol in Gao, February 27, 2013. Niger has sent troops to Mali as part of the MISMA West African forces. REUTERS/Joe Penney

<p>A Ugandan officer serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) films on a laptop computer preparations for an advance on the central Somali town of Buur Hakaba, on the outskirts of the town, in this handout photograph taken and provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) on February 27, 2013. According to AU-UN IST, The Somali National Army (SNA) supported by AMISOM forces captured the strategically important town on the Afgooye-Baidoa corridor in the Bay region from militant group al Shabaab early this morning without any resistance. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout</p>

A Ugandan officer serving with the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) films on a laptop computer preparations for an advance on the central Somali town of Buur Hakaba, on the outskirts of the town, in this handout photograph taken and provided by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) on February 27, 2013. According to AU-UN IST, The Somali National Army (SNA) supported by AMISOM forces captured the strategically important town on the Afgooye-Baidoa corridor in the Bay region from militant group al Shabaab early this morning without any resistance. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout

<p>A boy collects plastic goods from a pile of garbage in the main sewerage area in Lahore February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza</p>

A boy collects plastic goods from a pile of garbage in the main sewerage area in Lahore February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

<p>A cat watches passers-by from a pub window in central London February 27, 2013. 'Ray Brown' is the resident cat at the seventeenth century public house, 'The Seven Stars' in the legal district of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A cat watches passers-by from a pub window in central London February 27, 2013. 'Ray Brown' is the resident cat at the seventeenth century public house, 'The Seven Stars' in the legal district of London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A boy works at a car wash in Aleppo February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha</p>

A boy works at a car wash in Aleppo February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha

<p>Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip pause during a tour of the Royal London Hospital in east London on February 27, 2013. The Queen opened the revamped hospital on Wednesday. REUTERS/Ian Gavan/Pool</p>

Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip pause during a tour of the Royal London Hospital in east London on February 27, 2013. The Queen opened the revamped hospital on Wednesday. REUTERS/Ian Gavan/Pool

<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves from his Popemobile as he rides through a packed Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican during his last general audience, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves from his Popemobile as he rides through a packed Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican during his last general audience, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a cloud-shape cushion at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang to demand for a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong February 27, 2013. The sign reads "No more nonsense. Setup universal retirement protection scheme now." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Pro-democracy lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung throws a cloud-shape cushion at Hong Kong's Financial Secretary John Tsang to demand for a universal retirement protection scheme during the annual budget report at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong February 27, 2013. The sign reads "No more nonsense. Setup universal retirement protection scheme now." REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

<p>Phoenix Coyotes' Lauri Korpikoski (L) knocks Vancouver Canucks' Christopher Tanev over the boards during the first period of their NHL game in Vancouver, British Columbia February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Phoenix Coyotes' Lauri Korpikoski (L) knocks Vancouver Canucks' Christopher Tanev over the boards during the first period of their NHL game in Vancouver, British Columbia February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A Sumatran tiger plays with a pig before killing it at the Sumatra Tiger Rescue Centre compound, inside the Tambling Wildlife Nature Conservation (TWNC) near Bandar Lampung, the southern tip of Sumatra island February 24, 2013. The rescue centre has released five tigers since 2009 on the 45,000 hectares of the TWNC jungle while eight are still under their care. One of the eight will be released next year. Rizal, a tiger keeper, said on a monthly basis the eight tigers eat a total of 80 live pigs, each weighing between 10-12 kilograms. The Sumatran tiger is a rare tiger subspecies that inhabits the Indonesian island of Sumatra. About 440-600 Sumatran tigers, which was classified as critically endangered, were accounted for by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in 2008. The owner of TWNC, Tomy Winata, said his company, Artha Graha, has already invested between $20-25 million in TWNC, with monthly costs to sustain the reserve at approximately $150,000. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A Sumatran tiger plays with a pig before killing it at the Sumatra Tiger Rescue Centre compound, inside the Tambling Wildlife Nature Conservation (TWNC) near Bandar Lampung, the southern tip of Sumatra island February 24, 2013. The rescue centre has released five tigers since 2009 on the 45,000 hectares of the TWNC jungle while eight are still under their care. One of the eight will be released next year. Rizal, a tiger keeper, said on a monthly basis the eight tigers eat a total of 80 live pigs, each weighing between 10-12 kilograms. The Sumatran tiger is a rare tiger subspecies that inhabits the Indonesian island of Sumatra. About 440-600 Sumatran tigers, which was classified as critically endangered, were accounted for by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in 2008. The owner of TWNC, Tomy Winata, said his company, Artha Graha, has already invested between $20-25 million in TWNC, with monthly costs to sustain the reserve at approximately $150,000. REUTERS/Beawiharta

<p>A South Sudanese worshipper arrives to attend Sunday prayers in Baraka Parish church at Hajj Yusuf, on the outskirts of Khartoum, February 10, 2013. Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir has said he wants to adopt a "100 percent" Islamic constitution now that the South has split off. The government says the new constitution will guarantee religious freedom, but many Christians are wary. They say authorities started a crackdown in December and it has been getting worse. Picture taken February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

A South Sudanese worshipper arrives to attend Sunday prayers in Baraka Parish church at Hajj Yusuf, on the outskirts of Khartoum, February 10, 2013. Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir has said he wants to adopt a "100 percent" Islamic constitution now that the South has split off. The government says the new constitution will guarantee religious freedom, but many Christians are wary. They say authorities started a crackdown in December and it has been getting worse. Picture taken February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

<p>Syrian refugee girls attend class at the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish border February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib</p>

Syrian refugee girls attend class at the Bab Al-Salam refugee camp in Azaz, near the Syrian-Turkish border February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

<p>A man drives a toy car with his granddaughter on a street in central Shanghai, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A man drives a toy car with his granddaughter on a street in central Shanghai, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) walks with French President Francois Hollande after their meeting at Elysee Palace in Paris February 27, 2013. Paris is the third leg of Kerry's first official overseas trip, a hectic nine-day dash through Europe and the Middle East. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool</p>

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) walks with French President Francois Hollande after their meeting at Elysee Palace in Paris February 27, 2013. Paris is the third leg of Kerry's first official overseas trip, a hectic nine-day dash through Europe and the Middle East. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

<p>Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh gestures as he arrives to a rally in Sanaa February 27, 2013. The rally was held by Saleh's supporters to mark the first anniversary of his power transfer. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh gestures as he arrives to a rally in Sanaa February 27, 2013. The rally was held by Saleh's supporters to mark the first anniversary of his power transfer. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Arjen Robben (L) of Bayern Munich challenges goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller of Borussia Dortmund during their German cup, DFB Pokal, quarter final match in Munich February 27, 2013. Bayern won the match 1-0. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Arjen Robben (L) of Bayern Munich challenges goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller of Borussia Dortmund during their German cup, DFB Pokal, quarter final match in Munich February 27, 2013. Bayern won the match 1-0. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

<p>A South Korean soldier stands guard in a conference room in the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission Conference Building at the "Truce Village" of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone, which separates the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A South Korean soldier stands guard in a conference room in the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission Conference Building at the "Truce Village" of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone, which separates the two Koreas in Paju, north of Seoul February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel bows deeply after remarks to servicemembers and civilian employees on his first day in his new post at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel bows deeply after remarks to servicemembers and civilian employees on his first day in his new post at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

