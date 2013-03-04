Editor’s Choice

Mykola Milevsky (L), 75, and Natalia Stolyarenko, 58, stand in their apartment as they prepare to attend an amateur dance gathering in Kiev February 24, 2013. The dance gathering for pensioners has taken place every Saturday and Sunday for about 20 years in an underpass near a city centre metro station, where city authorities have allowed them to meet as they cannot afford to rent a location. For the gathering's attendees, it is one of the few opportunities they have to meet and socialize. A few couples have met through the event and several have settled down to live with each other. Milevsky and Stolyarenko are one of such couples and have lived together for over 4 years. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich