Editor's Choice

Photos of the late President Hugo Chavez are hung out for sale outside of the Military Academy, where the funeral service of Chavez is being held, in Caracas, March 10, 2013. Venezuela's opposition leader Henrique Capriles will challenge the late Chavez's preferred successor for the presidency of the South American OPEC nation next month, sources said on Sunday. Capriles will face acting president and election favourite Nicolas Maduro, and the pair have until Monday to register their candidacies for the April 14 vote. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez