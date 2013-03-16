Editors Choice
Guards run next to the hearse holding the body of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during his funeral parade in Caracas March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Guards run next to the hearse holding the body of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez during his funeral parade in Caracas March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A member of the pacifist group Platform Against The BBVA covers himself in red paint to symbolise investments in armaments as he is led away by a policeman before the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Spain's second biggest bank BBVA, at the...more
A member of the pacifist group Platform Against The BBVA covers himself in red paint to symbolise investments in armaments as he is led away by a policeman before the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Spain's second biggest bank BBVA, at the Palacio Euskalduna in Bilbao March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent West
Security personnel stand guard ahead of the fifth plenary meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC) in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Security personnel stand guard ahead of the fifth plenary meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC) in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Journalists stand inside the latest work of art 'Big Air Package' by artist Christo, during a preview at the Gasometer in Oberhausen March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Journalists stand inside the latest work of art 'Big Air Package' by artist Christo, during a preview at the Gasometer in Oberhausen March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Barclay's specialist trader Michael Pistillo shouts out a price just after the opening bell on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Barclay's specialist trader Michael Pistillo shouts out a price just after the opening bell on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Senate usher stands during a debate at the Senate in Rome March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A Senate usher stands during a debate at the Senate in Rome March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Syrians living in Jordan step on a picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his father Syria's late president Hafez al-Assad during a protest marking two years since the start of the uprising, in front of the Syrian embassy in Amman March 15,...more
Syrians living in Jordan step on a picture of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and his father Syria's late president Hafez al-Assad during a protest marking two years since the start of the uprising, in front of the Syrian embassy in Amman March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A woman holds a mobile phone next to an old closed bank branch in the Andalusian capital of Seville March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
A woman holds a mobile phone next to an old closed bank branch in the Andalusian capital of Seville March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, checks out of the church-run residence March 14, 2013 where he had been staying in Rome, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore...more
Newly elected Pope Francis I, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, checks out of the church-run residence March 14, 2013 where he had been staying in Rome, in a picture released by Osservatore Romano March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Forensic technicians inspect the burnt body of a man (C) who was lynched in Zone 5 in Guatemala City March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Forensic technicians inspect the burnt body of a man (C) who was lynched in Zone 5 in Guatemala City March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Puerto Rico's dugout clears as players stream onto the field, joining teammates soon after defeating the U.S. in a 2013 World Baseball Classic game at Marlins Stadium in Miami, Florida March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
Puerto Rico's dugout clears as players stream onto the field, joining teammates soon after defeating the U.S. in a 2013 World Baseball Classic game at Marlins Stadium in Miami, Florida March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
The painting "Sitzender Akt, sich den Fuss trocknend" (Seated Nude Drying Her Foot) by Pablo Picasso during a press preview at the Museum Berggruen in Berlin March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The painting "Sitzender Akt, sich den Fuss trocknend" (Seated Nude Drying Her Foot) by Pablo Picasso during a press preview at the Museum Berggruen in Berlin March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Racegoers stand on a bench during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Racegoers stand on a bench during the Cheltenham Festival horse racing meet in Gloucestershire, western England, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Andy Murray of Britain serves against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina on stadium court at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden during their men's singles quarterfinal match at the BNP Paribas Open ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March...more
Andy Murray of Britain serves against Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina on stadium court at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden during their men's singles quarterfinal match at the BNP Paribas Open ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
A man talks on his telephone as customers walk through an Apple store in Grand Central Terminal in New York, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man talks on his telephone as customers walk through an Apple store in Grand Central Terminal in New York, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Alexa Scimeca (Top) and Chris Knierim of the U.S. perform their free skating program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in London, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Alexa Scimeca (Top) and Chris Knierim of the U.S. perform their free skating program at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in London, March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Syrian living in Jordan shouts slogans against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad amidst Syrian opposition flags during a protest marking two years since the start of the uprising, in front of the Syrian embassy in Amman March 15, 2013....more
A Syrian living in Jordan shouts slogans against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad amidst Syrian opposition flags during a protest marking two years since the start of the uprising, in front of the Syrian embassy in Amman March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Sergei Filin, artistic director of Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, wipes his face during a news conference in a hospital in the western German city of Aachen March 15, 2013. Filin is in Aachen to recover from the January 17 acid attack. REUTERS/Wolfgang...more
Sergei Filin, artistic director of Russia's Bolshoi Ballet, wipes his face during a news conference in a hospital in the western German city of Aachen March 15, 2013. Filin is in Aachen to recover from the January 17 acid attack. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A woman walks during a heavy snow storm in central Minsk March 15, 2013. Cold and windy weather hit the Belarusian capital on Friday. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A woman walks during a heavy snow storm in central Minsk March 15, 2013. Cold and windy weather hit the Belarusian capital on Friday. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A soldier cries during the a funeral parade of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas March 15, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS
A soldier cries during the a funeral parade of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez in Caracas March 15, 2013, in this picture provided by the Miraflores Palace. REUTERS
Early morning joggers (R) run next to the Reflecting Pool in Washington March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Early morning joggers (R) run next to the Reflecting Pool in Washington March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A trainer prepares an Afghan Hound before competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A trainer prepares an Afghan Hound before competing at the Shanghai International Dog Show, in Shanghai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta, known as "Gofo", smokes a cigarette while standing next to a painting of Jesus Christ in Saltillo February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Catholic priest Adolfo Huerta, known as "Gofo", smokes a cigarette while standing next to a painting of Jesus Christ in Saltillo February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Lebanese policemen inspect the wreckage of a bus that overturned in an accident in Kahale, east Beirut March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro
Lebanese policemen inspect the wreckage of a bus that overturned in an accident in Kahale, east Beirut March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hussam Shebaro
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.