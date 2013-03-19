Editor's Choice
Palestinian laborers wait to cross into Jerusalem at an Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank town of Bethlehem March 18, 2013. President Barack Obama is due to make his first official visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories this week, looking to improve ties after sometimes rocky relations with both sides during his first term in office. Israeli settlement expansion lies at the heart of much of the rancour between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Obama, who has said the U.S. does not accept the legitimacy of continued settlement. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Revelers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colorful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter,in the port town of Galaxidi, some 215 km (134 miles) north west of Athens, March 18, 2013. The revelers "fight" by throwing coloured flour, charcoal dust and powder painting until they essentially run out of supplies. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Flushers Tim Henderson (L) and Stan Cheeseman and pose for a photograph with land surveyor Neil Lloyd (R) in the Thames Water Fleet sewer, a Victorian sewer system designed by Joseph Bazalgette, beneath the streets of London March 13, 2013. After heavy rainfall, raw sewage gushes into the River Thames from a network of dank sewers beneath the streets of London. A Victorian-era problem that has never been fixed, the cobweb-laced tunnels just metres from a new railway station at Blackfriars underscore Britain's infrastructure backlog. The need for a new "super sewer" for Europe's financial capital was identified as far back as 1989 but privatised utility Thames Water, lacked government funding and had more pressing priorities such as cleaner drinking water. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Attendees photograph President Barack Obama with their mobile phones at a Women's History Month reception at the White House in Washington, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Actress Lindsay Lohan and attorney Mark Heller listen at a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, March 18, 2013. The troubled actress was ordered to spend 90 days in a locked rehabilitation facility and undertake 30 days community labor as part of a plea bargain with prosecutors over charges arising from a June 2012 car crash. REUTERS/Reed Saxon/Pool
An unidentified man who is injured in an explosion sits on the road near the presidential palace in Mogadishu March 18, 2013. A car bomb exploded near the presidential palace in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Monday, killing at least 10 people in a blast that appeared to target senior government officials, police said. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Palestinian laborers work on the construction of a synagogue as an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks past in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beitar Ilit, near Bethlehem March 18, 2013. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new governing coalition prepared to take office after a parliamentary vote on Monday with powerful roles reserved for supporters of settlers in occupied territory. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Reut Harel, a street performer, stands in a pose as she promotes the 2013 Jerusalem Science Festival March 18, 2013. The Jerusalem municipality and local museums are hosting a five-day festival focusing on developments in the science world. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Brazilian Indian girl from the Guajajaras tribe sits in a hammock at the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro, March 18, 2013. A native Indian community of around 30 individuals who have been living in the abandoned Indian Museum since 2006, were summoned to leave the museum in 72 hours by court officials since last Friday, local media reported. The group is fighting against the destruction of the museum, which is next to the Maracana Stadium, to make way for a planned 10,000-car parking lot in preparation for the 2014 Brazil World Cup. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Somali man pauses while carrying a large sailfish on his head as he transports it to Mogadishu's fish market in the Xamar Weyne district of the Somali capital, in this handout photo taken March 16, 2013 by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team (AU-UN IST) and released March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Stuart Price/AU-UN IST PHOTO/Handout
People cover their faces with newspapers while queuing for free McMuffins at a McDonald's outlet at Sham Shui Po, one of the oldest districts in Hong Kong March 18, 2013. McDonald's Corp gave away more than a million breakfast McMuffins across China on Monday, a few days after Chinese state television aired its annual expose on corporate malpractice to mark World Consumer Rights Day. The promotion, the U.S. fast food chain says, was purely coincidental. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rafael Nadal of Spain smiles as he leans on his trophy, while confetti flutters in the air, after he defeated Juan Martin Del Potro (rear L) of Argentina in the men's singles final match to win the BNP Paribas Open ATP tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Protesters raise their open palms showing the world "No" during an anti-bailout rally outside the parliament in Nicosia March 18, 2013. Cypriot ministers were trying to revise a plan to seize money from bank deposits before a parliamentary vote on Tuesday that will secure the island's financial rescue or could lead to its default, with reverberations across the euro zone. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Afghan girls play on swings in the western part of Kabul March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Employees of PSA Peugeot Citroen face French riot policemen during a demonstration in front of the Peugeot headquarters in Paris March 18, 2013 to protest against the closure of the PSA Aulnay automobile plant and the government's economic policy and industrial layoffs. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina, holds a mate given to him as a present from Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner at the Vatican City in this handout picture provided by the Argentine Presidency March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Argentine Presidency/Handout
South Sudanese soldiers walk alongside a tank as they withdraw from the town of Jau, at the disputed border with Sudan March 17, 2013. South Sudan began pulling its army out of a buffer zone with its old civil war foe Sudan on Sunday and thousands of troops streamed out of this border garrison town. The creation of a demilitarised buffer zone is seen as a crucial first step in resuming landlocked South Sudan's oil exports through Sudan, which Juba shut off in January last year during a row with Khartoum over fees. REUTERS/Hereward Holland
Police escort men accused of a gang rape to a court in Datia district in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh March 18, 2013. Police have arrested six men accused of the gang-rape of a Swiss tourist who was camping with her husband in an Indian forest in the central state of Madhya Pradesh. REUTERS/Stringer
The air pollution levels in the sky over Tiananmen Square during the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing is seen in this combination picture taken on the dates March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15 (L-R) in 2013. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged on March 17, 2013 that his government would "show even greater resolve" in tackling China's festering pollution crisis, a source of increasing public fury. Air quality in Beijing has mostly stayed above "very unhealthy" and "hazardous" levels since the beginning of this year. REUTERS/Wei Yao
Men bask in the sun outside a closed shop at the ancient city of Bhaktapur near Nepal's capital Kathmandu March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Puerto Rico's Angel Pagan (R) jumps for joy with teammate Jesus Feliciano after making the last out to defeat Japan in their semi-final round World Baseball Classic game in San Francisco, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A security official collects evidence at the site of bomb blast in a judicial compound in Peshawar March 18, 2013. Two suicide bombers attacked a judicial compound in the Pakistani city of Peshawar on Monday, killing four people and taking hostages, officials said. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi (R) and Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf attend a ceremony at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Islamabad March 18, 2013. Mursi receives an honorary doctorate in philosophy from NUST in Islamabad on Monday. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one at the residence of Israel's President Shimon Peres in Jerusalem, ahead of President Barack Obama's visit, March 18, 2013. Obama is due to make his first official visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories this week, looking to improve ties with both camps after a sometimes rocky first term in office. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
