Editor's Choice
A man stands in front of a mosque as it burns in Meikhtila March 21, 2013. The central Myanmar town declared a curfew for a second night on Thursday after clashes killed 10 people, including a Buddhist monk, and injured at least 20, authorities said. Riots erupted in Meikhtila, 540 km (336 miles) north of Yangon, on Wednesday after an argument between a Buddhist couple and the Muslim owners of a gold shop escalated into a riot involving hundreds of people, police said.REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride inside a smuggling tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. Al-Malalha , who said that his bride was not given a permit from Egyptian authorities to enter the Gaza Strip, brought her from neighboring Egypt through a smuggling tunnel to celebrate his wedding in his native Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A protester tries to pass through a police cordon during a protest by employees of Cyprus Popular Bank outside the parliament in Nicosia March 21, 2013. The Cypriot central bank denied reports and frantic rumours on Thursday that stricken Cyprus Popular Bank the island's second-largest lender, is to be closed down. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis
A man is comforted by a relative as he mourns for a family member, killed in a bomb attack in Jalozai camp in Nowshera district, outside Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar March 21, 2013. At least twelve people were killed on Thursday by a car bomb at the camp in for people displaced by fighting between government forces and Islamist militants, police said. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
People queue up to make a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of Laiki Bank in Nicosia March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
People queue up to make a transaction at an ATM outside a branch of Laiki Bank in Nicosia March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Hindu devotee looks on in a cloud of coloured powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. In a Holi tradition unique to Barsana and Nandgaon villages, men sing provocative songs to gain the attention of women, who then "beat" them with bamboo sticks called "lathis". Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A model presents a creation at the 2nd Salon du Chocolat (Zurich Chocolate Show) in Zurich March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Robert Kranjec of Slovenia trains during the break at the Ski Jumping World Cup qualification event in Planica, Slovenia, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovi
Afghans gather to celebrate Afghan New Year (Nawroz) in Kabul March 21, 2013. Afghanistan uses the Persian calendar which runs from the vernal equinox. The calendar takes as its start date the time when the Prophet Mohammad moved from Mecca to Medina in 621 AD. The current Persian year is 1392. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard (R) embraces members of the audience after the National Apology for Forced Adoptions ceremony at Parliament House in Canberra March 21, 2013 in this picture provided by the Australian Attorney-General's Department. Gillard has apologised to victims of Australia's policy of forced adoption that saw as many as 150,000 babies of unmarried, mostly teenage mothers, taken by the state and given to childless married couples between the 1950s and the mid-1970s. Gillard told hundreds of people at a special ceremony in Canberra on Thursday, including those directly affected by the policy, that "we acknowledge your loss and grief," and "we apologise". REUTERS/Penny Bradfield/Attorney-General's Department/Handout
The new Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby knocks on the door of Canterbury Cathedral as he arrives for his enthronement ceremony, in Canterbury, southern England March 21, 2013. The new spiritual leader of the world's Anglicans was enthroned by a female cleric on Thursday, taking the helm at a time when the troubled church risks tearing itself apart over gay marriage and women bishops. REUTERS/Chris Ison/Pool
A supporter of a native Indian community walks at the Brazilian Indian Museum in Rio de Janeiro March 21, 2013. A native Indian community of around 30 individuals have been living in the abandoned Indian Museum since 2006. They have expired a deadline given by a court last Friday to leave the museum within 3 days, local media reported. The group is fighting against the destruction of the museum, which is next to the Maracana Stadium. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Opposition supporters hold up a national flag as they take part in a protest in Caracas March 21, 2013. Police fired teargas on Thursday to control a flare-up in downtown Caracas between anti-government student protesters and supporters of the late President Hugo Chavez in an increasingly volatile atmosphere ahead of next month's election. Several hundred students were marching to the election board's headquarters to demand a clean vote, when they were blocked by government supporters who hurled stones, bottles and eggs at them, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Masked supporters of jailed Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan stand on the stage as one reads a statement during a gathering to celebrate Newroz in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir March 21, 2013. Jailed Kurdish rebel leader Abdullah Ocalan ordered his fighters on Thursday to cease fire and withdraw from Turkish soil as a step to ending a conflict that has killed 40,000 people, riven the country and battered its economy. Hundreds of thousands of Kurds gathered in the regional centre of Diyarbakir cheered and waved banners bearing Ocalan's moustachioed image when a statement by the rebel leader, held since 1999 on a prison island in the Marmara Sea, was read out by a Kurdish politician. "Let guns be silenced and poltics dominate," he said to a sea of red-yellow-green Kurdish flags. "The stage has been reached where our armed forces should withdraw beyond the borders...It's not the end. It's the start of a new era". REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A supporter of the late President Hugo Chavez shouts slogans into a loudspeaker against opposition students during a protest in Caracas March 21, 2013. Police fired teargas on Thursday to control a flare-up in downtown Caracas between anti-government student protesters and supporters of the late President Hugo Chavez in an increasingly volatile atmosphere ahead of next month's election. Several hundred students were marching to the election board's headquarters to demand a clean vote, when they were blocked by government supporters who hurled stones, bottles and eggs at them, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People buy food from a mobile food shop in the village of Luzhany, some 80 km (50 miles) west of Minsk, March 21, 2013. A mobile shop wagon drives to 10-13 small villages twice a week to sell food and to collect orders for various goods for villages that do not have food stores around the vicinity. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Roberto da Silva pushes one of his boats full of plastic PET containers he fished out of the polluted waters of the Tiete River in Santana do Parnaiba, 20 miles (32 km) downriver from Sao Paulo, March 11, 2013. The Tiete, which flows clean from its source and becomes one of Brazil's most polluted rivers as it receives sewage and industrial waste while passing through the center of Sao Paulo, carries with it so much garbage that Da Silva manages to fish some 2,800 kg (3 tons) of recyclable plastic out of it every month, worth about $4,000 a year, he said. March 22 is World Water Day. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A man looks at lightbulbs filled with water as part of the exhibition "Lagrimas de Sao Pedro" (Tears of Saint Peter) by Brazilian artist Vinicius Silva, at a cultural center in Rio de Janeiro, March 21, 2013. The artist used six thousand lightbulbs to create the idea of rain, showing the relationship between peasants and rain after singing and praying for Saint Peter to cry. International Water Day is held on March 22. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
President Barack Obama gestures during his address to Israeli students at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem March 21, 2013. Obama appealed directly on Thursday to the Israeli people to put themselves in the shoes of stateless Palestinians and recognize that Jewish settlement activity in occupied territory hurts prospects for peace. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Georgia's Geno Petriashvili celebrates after winning a bronze medal during the Free Style Wrestling 120kg bronze medal match against Germany's Nick Matuhin at the Senior Wrestling European Championship in Tbilisi, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man sits as he mourns near the coffin of his brother, outside his tent in Jalozai camp, who was killed in a bomb attack in Nowshera district, northwestern Pakistan March 21, 2013. At least twelve people were killed on Thursday by a car bomb at a camp in northwest Pakistan for people displaced by fighting between government forces and Islamist militants, police said. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Riot police officers run towards towards protesters during a demonstration against power outage in Muzffarabad, capital of Pakistan-administrated Kashmir March 21, 2013. People protesting against power outage in Muzaffarabad turned violent on Thursday. Around 50 people, including a police official, sustained minor injuries when the protesters pelted stones at the police and burnt a police bus, local media reported. REUTERS/Amiruddin Mughal
Five suspected gunmen, who were rescued from being lynched by the villagers of San Jose Pinula, are presented to the media by the San Jose Pinula police, on the outskirts of Guatemala City March 21, 2013. According to local media, following the death of a motor-taxi driver who was shot in San Jose Pinula, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, local villagers captured one of the suspected murderers and set him on fire. The police had to rescue the other five men from the angry crowd, who had beat them up, and were about to burn them alive. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Immigrants stand for the invocation during a naturalization ceremony to become new U.S. citizens at Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
