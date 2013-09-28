Editor's Choice
Rescue workers use a stretcher to carry a woman who was rescued from the rubble at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian protester during clashes following Friday prayers at Shuafat refugee camp in the West Bank, near Jerusalem September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
ATTENTION EDITORS : SPANISH LAW REQUIRES THAT FACES OF MINORS ARE MASKED IN PUBLICATIONS WITHIN SPAIN Maria Isabel Rodriguez Romero and her husband Benigno Ferrer (under white blanket) sleep next to their daughter Maria Isabel Ferrer Rodriguez, 8, (top L) outside the apartment where they were evicted from two days ago in Madrid September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Models present creations by designer Hussein Chalayan as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Captain Kungu Muigai (2nd L) consoles his sister Catherine Muigai during the burial of her son Mbugua Maina and Maina's fiancee Rosemary Wahito, who were both killed during the Westgate Mall shopping mall attack, in Gatundu village near Nairobi, September 27, 2013. REUTER/Thomas Mukoya
Hindu priests look inside a temple at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Barcelona's soccer player Lionel Messi (C) gives a thumbs up as he leaves after answering charges of tax evasion in a court in Gava September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea
An Interior Ministry officer stands as Ukrainian photojournalists take part in a rally in support of freelance photographer Denis Sinyakov in front of the Russian embassy in Kiev September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Hot air balloons are seen in a field during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships in High River September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk
A rescue worker comforts a man as he cries over the death of his brother, who was killed in a bomb blast, at a hospital in Peshawar September 27, 2013. REUTERS Fayaz Aziz
An officer of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) uses a string to ensure that the soldiers making up a guard of honour, stand in a straight line before an official welcoming ceremony for Afghan President Hamid Karzai outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Palestinian youth throws a stone during clashes with Israeli police following Friday prayers in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Ras Al Amoud September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Free Syrian Army fighter (L) holds a weapon as his fellow fighters sit together along a street near Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Members of the United Nations Security Council raise their hands as they vote unanimously to approve a resolution eradicating Syria's chemical arsenal during a Security Council meeting during the 68th United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Cows walk on a stretch of Brazil's uncompleted North-South Railroad in Anapolis City September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Toronto Blue Jays' Brett Lawrie cannot get Tampa Bay Rays' Ben Zobrist (R) who was safe at first for an infield single during the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Palestinian militant jumps as other run through smoke during a graduation ceremony in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
U.S. President Barack Obama talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during a phone call in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Pete Souza
An aerial view of burning houses caused by fires from fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) downtown of Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 25, 2013. REUTERS
Traditional dancers wait for guests during the Kramaski factory's 20th anniversary celebrations in Katunayake, about 31 km (19 miles) north of Colombo September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A man is tattooed by tattoo artist Brent McCown (L) during the ninth London Tattoo Convention in London September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Government soldiers salute the Philippine national flag, after overrunning a command post of the Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in the outskirts of Zamboanga city, in southern Philippines September 27, 2013. REUTERS
People are reflected in mirrors at an entrance of a shopping complex in Tokyo September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Free Syrian Army fighters take up positions near Hanano Barracks, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
