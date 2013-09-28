ATTENTION EDITORS : SPANISH LAW REQUIRES THAT FACES OF MINORS ARE MASKED IN PUBLICATIONS WITHIN SPAIN Maria Isabel Rodriguez Romero and her husband Benigno Ferrer (under white blanket) sleep next to their daughter Maria Isabel Ferrer Rodriguez, 8, (top L) outside the apartment where they were evicted from two days ago in Madrid September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera