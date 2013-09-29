Editor's Choice
A Free Syrian Army fighter smokes while monitoring an area through a mirror inside a room in Deir al-Zor September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter smokes while monitoring an area through a mirror inside a room in Deir al-Zor September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A kite with a portrait of Muneer Merei, a Jordanian prisoner held in an Israeli jail, flies during a protest at the Citadel in Amman September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A kite with a portrait of Muneer Merei, a Jordanian prisoner held in an Israeli jail, flies during a protest at the Citadel in Amman September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A paramedic looks out from an ambulance as rescue operations continue for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A paramedic looks out from an ambulance as rescue operations continue for survivors at the site of a collapsed residential building in Mumbai September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Marianne Vos of the Netherlands looks back as she competes to win the women's elite road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Florence September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luca Bettini
Marianne Vos of the Netherlands looks back as she competes to win the women's elite road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Florence September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Luca Bettini
Models present creations by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier as part of his Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A youth stands near a piece of wreckage of a boat which sank off the Indonesian coast, at Agrabinta beach on the outskirts of Sukabumi, Indonesia's West Java province September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A youth stands near a piece of wreckage of a boat which sank off the Indonesian coast, at Agrabinta beach on the outskirts of Sukabumi, Indonesia's West Java province September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Passengers hoping to cross into Egypt show their passports to a Palestinian policeman as they wait at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Passengers hoping to cross into Egypt show their passports to a Palestinian policeman as they wait at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A rose lays on the memorial stone of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, in the grounds of the the Royal Hospital Chelsea, marking the spot where her ashes were laid to rest following a service in London September 28, 2013. REUTERS/John...more
A rose lays on the memorial stone of former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, in the grounds of the the Royal Hospital Chelsea, marking the spot where her ashes were laid to rest following a service in London September 28, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell
Chris Bartlett (R) waits to take part in the annual Running with The Bridesmaids event in Boston, Massachusetts September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Chris Bartlett (R) waits to take part in the annual Running with The Bridesmaids event in Boston, Massachusetts September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Manchester City's Aleksandar Kolarov jumps over Aston Villa's Ron Vlaar during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Manchester City's Aleksandar Kolarov jumps over Aston Villa's Ron Vlaar during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Actors dressed as Hitchcock Blondes participate in a tour of the streets where Hitchcock grew up in Leytonstone, east London, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Actors dressed as Hitchcock Blondes participate in a tour of the streets where Hitchcock grew up in Leytonstone, east London, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A hand-picker washes himself after searching for jade through rubble dumped by mining companies at a jade mine in Hpakant township, Kachin State July 7, 2013. Picture taken July 7. REUTERS/Minzayar
A hand-picker washes himself after searching for jade through rubble dumped by mining companies at a jade mine in Hpakant township, Kachin State July 7, 2013. Picture taken July 7. REUTERS/Minzayar
Shanghai Municipality Communist Party Secretary Han Zheng inaugurates the Shanghai Free Trade Zone during a ceremony in Pudong district, Shanghai September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shanghai Municipality Communist Party Secretary Han Zheng inaugurates the Shanghai Free Trade Zone during a ceremony in Pudong district, Shanghai September 29, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Lloyd Giles climbs up onto his combine to relieve his wife Tara who had been driving the afternoon shift during the annual harvest, on a 160-acre field south of High River, Alberta, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk
Lloyd Giles climbs up onto his combine to relieve his wife Tara who had been driving the afternoon shift during the annual harvest, on a 160-acre field south of High River, Alberta, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Angelique Kerber of Germany during their singles final match at the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Angelique Kerber of Germany during their singles final match at the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man carries a basket near rubbish carts in Yangon September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man carries a basket near rubbish carts in Yangon September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A crown hangs from a gallows beside a Spanish flag during the "Jaque al Rey" demonstration, demanding for the end of the Spanish monarchy and the installation of the republic, in central Madrid September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A crown hangs from a gallows beside a Spanish flag during the "Jaque al Rey" demonstration, demanding for the end of the Spanish monarchy and the installation of the republic, in central Madrid September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Men look through the window of a Soviet-era RAF-977 minibus parked on display in Turaida September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Men look through the window of a Soviet-era RAF-977 minibus parked on display in Turaida September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Men stand on a vehicle as they unload pork for sale at Thanzay (Iron Market) in Yangon September 29, 2013. Thanzay is the largest meat market in the capital, selling mostly fresh pork and other poultry products. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Men stand on a vehicle as they unload pork for sale at Thanzay (Iron Market) in Yangon September 29, 2013. Thanzay is the largest meat market in the capital, selling mostly fresh pork and other poultry products. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A model presents a creation by Japanese designer Tsumori Chisato as part of her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear fashion show during Paris fashion week September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Abboud, 12, rests with a fellow Free Syrian Army fighter in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Abboud, 12, rests with a fellow Free Syrian Army fighter in Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed neighbourhood, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Steve Pearce, with shaving cream pie on his face, stands as his team mate Adam Jones prepare to hit his face with more pie after Pearce's game-winning double and television interview after their MLB American League...more
Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Steve Pearce, with shaving cream pie on his face, stands as his team mate Adam Jones prepare to hit his face with more pie after Pearce's game-winning double and television interview after their MLB American League baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Baltimore, Maryland September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Doug Kapustin
Indian police patrol a forest area in Chajarth village, about 60 km (37 miles) east of Jammu, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Indian police patrol a forest area in Chajarth village, about 60 km (37 miles) east of Jammu, September 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Extreme-right Golden Dawn party spokesman Ilias Kassidiaris (C) shouts as he leaves the Greek police headquarters in Athens September 28, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Extreme-right Golden Dawn party spokesman Ilias Kassidiaris (C) shouts as he leaves the Greek police headquarters in Athens September 28, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.