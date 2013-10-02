Editor's choice
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon while taking cover inside a house during what activists said was clashes with the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his weapon while taking cover inside a house during what activists said was clashes with the forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Deir al-Zor, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A National Parks policeman walks past a sign after the Lincoln Memorial was sealed off from visitors in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A National Parks policeman walks past a sign after the Lincoln Memorial was sealed off from visitors in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A Free Syrian Army fighter moves past debris lining the sides of a house featuring multiple rooms near Nairab military airport, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib more
A Free Syrian Army fighter moves past debris lining the sides of a house featuring multiple rooms near Nairab military airport, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
U.S. team member Matt Kuchar watches teammate Tiger Woods chip onto the second green during the first practice round for the 2013 Presidents Cup golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane more
U.S. team member Matt Kuchar watches teammate Tiger Woods chip onto the second green during the first practice round for the 2013 Presidents Cup golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Keane
An Indigenous Indian woman climbs the stairs of the Pantheon of Liberty and Democracy Tancredo Neves with a child during a demonstration against a proposed constitutional amendment known as PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of...more
An Indigenous Indian woman climbs the stairs of the Pantheon of Liberty and Democracy Tancredo Neves with a child during a demonstration against a proposed constitutional amendment known as PEC 215, which amends the rules for demarcation of indigenous lands, in Brasilia, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi laughs as Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid makes a joke about Republican opposition to federal health plans at a rally to celebrate the start of the Affordable Care Act (commonly known as Obamacare) at the...more
U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi laughs as Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid makes a joke about Republican opposition to federal health plans at a rally to celebrate the start of the Affordable Care Act (commonly known as Obamacare) at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Napoli's Gokhan Inler (R) challenges Arsenal's Jack Wilshere during their Champions League soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Napoli's Gokhan Inler (R) challenges Arsenal's Jack Wilshere during their Champions League soccer match at the Emirates stadium in London October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also seen on a television monitor, addresses the 68th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also seen on a television monitor, addresses the 68th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Flowers planted in used tear gas canisters are seen on land Palestinians reclaimed two years ago following an Israeli court order to re-route its controversial barrier, in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah October 1, 2013. Mohammad Khatib,...more
Flowers planted in used tear gas canisters are seen on land Palestinians reclaimed two years ago following an Israeli court order to re-route its controversial barrier, in the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah October 1, 2013. Mohammad Khatib, a Bilin resident, has been collecting the canisters left over from clashes between Israeli soldiers and Palestinians protesters during weekly protests in the West Bank. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A woman swings a hammock with a baby in her flooded shop in Kandal province October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A woman swings a hammock with a baby in her flooded shop in Kandal province October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A customer service agent at Covered California's Concord call center waves a flag for technical assistance during the opening day of enrollment of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in Concord, California, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen...more
A customer service agent at Covered California's Concord call center waves a flag for technical assistance during the opening day of enrollment of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in Concord, California, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A woman breaks down during a special inter-religious prayer service for the people killed and injured in the recent at Westgate shopping mall in the capital Nairobi October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A woman breaks down during a special inter-religious prayer service for the people killed and injured in the recent at Westgate shopping mall in the capital Nairobi October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A striking teacher leans on a fence in front of the main access to the Benito Juarez International airport in Mexico City October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A striking teacher leans on a fence in front of the main access to the Benito Juarez International airport in Mexico City October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A demonstrator kicks an entrance of the Municipal Chamber during a teacher's strike in Rio de Janeiro, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A demonstrator kicks an entrance of the Municipal Chamber during a teacher's strike in Rio de Janeiro, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Members of the Special Warfare Command give a demonstration of their skills in the traditional Korean martial art of taekwondo during celebrations to mark the 65th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, at a military airport in Seongnam, south of...more
Members of the Special Warfare Command give a demonstration of their skills in the traditional Korean martial art of taekwondo during celebrations to mark the 65th anniversary of Korea Armed Forces Day, at a military airport in Seongnam, south of Seoul, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Olympic skeleton racer John Daly poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Olympic skeleton racer John Daly poses for a portrait during the 2013 U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit in Park City, Utah October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A member of the far-right Golden Dawn party is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers to the court, where he will respond to the charges of belonging to a criminal organisation, in Athens October 1, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A member of the far-right Golden Dawn party is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers to the court, where he will respond to the charges of belonging to a criminal organisation, in Athens October 1, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel listens on speaker phone during a conversation with Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter and other senior Defense Department officials about the U.S. government shutdown, at his hotel in Seoul October 1,...more
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel listens on speaker phone during a conversation with Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter and other senior Defense Department officials about the U.S. government shutdown, at his hotel in Seoul October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
South Korean tourist Heemok Ann takes his own picture in front of the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington after the U.S. government shutdown, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
South Korean tourist Heemok Ann takes his own picture in front of the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington after the U.S. government shutdown, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A model presents a creation by French designer Agnes b. as part of her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A model presents a creation by French designer Agnes b. as part of her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Elderly people dance on a street during the International Day of Older Persons in Sao Paulo's Avenida Paulista October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Elderly people dance on a street during the International Day of Older Persons in Sao Paulo's Avenida Paulista October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Pigeons gather around a woman preparing to feed them in a small park in Vancouver, British Columbia October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Pigeons gather around a woman preparing to feed them in a small park in Vancouver, British Columbia October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Heweshil Abu Heweshil who was killed by Israeli soldiers, during his funeral in southern Gaza City October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian Heweshil Abu Heweshil who was killed by Israeli soldiers, during his funeral in southern Gaza City October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A submarine and a car are featured as part of an installation for an advertising campaign in downtown Milan October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A submarine and a car are featured as part of an installation for an advertising campaign in downtown Milan October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best pictures form the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best pictures from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.