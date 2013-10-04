Editor's choice
An inmate looks out from his cell in the Secure Housing Unit at Corcoran State Prison in Corcoran, California, October 1, 2013. The prison was the first in the state with a separate facility built for SHU inmates, where some of the most dangerous prisoners are housed. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Carolina Gonzalez, 39, and her three and four-year-old children stand in a street with their dogs and belongings after Spanish riot police evicted them from an unoccupied building of flats in Malaga, southern Spain October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A vending machine, brought inland by a tsunami, is seen in a abandoned rice field inside the exclusion zone at the coastal area near Minamisoma in Fukushima prefecture, September 21, 2013. In 2011 a massive earthquake and tsunami wrecked the Fukushima nuclear plant, resulting in a meltdown that became the world's worst atomic crisis in 25 years. About 160,000 people living near the plant were ordered to move out and the government established a 20-km compulsory evacuation zone. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of Honduras' military police for public order sits in a tank during a presentation in Mateo, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, October 3, 2013. The new military police unit consisting of 5,000 personnel who will be in charge of police operations, public order and safety, are ready to be deployed, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Table tennis paddles bear the pictures of key congressional leaders at Sixth & I Synagogue's "Shutdown Central" in Washington October 3, 2013. Sixth & I hope to provide furloughed workers with a place to convene. Aside from political ping pong, they provide bipartisan board games, reading materials, constant streaming of 'The West Wing', and an informal meeting space with free coffee, food, and Wifi. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Burial pamphlets showing the photographs of former Ondo state governor Olusegun Agagu are seen at the site of a plane crash near the Lagos international airport, Nigeria, October 3, 2013. Fifteen people were killed when an Embraer passenger plane crashed shortly after take-off just outside Lagos airport's domestic terminal on Thursday, Nigerian authorities said. REUTERS/Akitnunde Akinleye
Rescue personnel stand around a smashed U.S. Capitol Hill Police vehicle following a shooting near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel blows out the candles on a surprise birthday cake from U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry at Hotel Okura in Tokyo October 3, 2013. Hagel turns 67 on Friday. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
Bodies of migrants who drowned lie on the dock of the harbour of Lampedusa Island, Italy, October 3, 2013. Several bodies have been recovered after a migrant boat sank off the Sicilian island of Lampedusa on Thursday, said an Italian coast guard. REUTERS/Nino Randazzo/Via Press Office ASP.
Serena Williams of the U.S. returns the ball during her women's singles match against Maria Kirilenko of Russia at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
The defaced Bandeiras monument is seen in Sao Paulo, October 3, 2013. According to local media, Indians defaced the Bandeiras monument with red paint at the end of their demonstration against proposed constitutional amendment, which rules the demarcation of indigenous lands. The Bandeiras monument was built in Sao Paulo to commemorate the 16th century expeditions which enslaved indigenous people and were tasked with finding gold and other precious metal in the region. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Muslim women react to the loss of their homes which were burnt down in recent violence in Pauktaw village, outside of Thandwe in the Rakhine state, Myanmar, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde speaks about the upcoming IMF and World Bank meetings while inside the Jack Morton Auditorium at George Washington University in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A dog urinates on a new work by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York City, October 3, 2013. Three new works by the street graffiti artist have appeared in New York City this week after Banksy announced a month-long residency in New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Kashmiri man looks on under a bullet-ridden wall of a residential house after a gun battle on the outskirts of Srinagar, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Riot police (L) and demonstrators clash during a march marking the 45th anniversary of the 1968 Tlatelolco square massacre in Mexico City October 2, 2013. Thousands took part in the march to mark the 45th anniversary of the student massacre at which dozens of protesters were gunned down by the army in a brutal repression of the student movement. REUTERS/Oswaldo Ramirez
Um Radwan, a female fighter in the Free Syrian Army, takes cover with a fellow fighter inside a room in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district October 3, 2013. Um Radwan joined the Free Syrian Army after the death of her husband, who was also a Free Syrian Army fighter, according to activists. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
U.S. Senator Rand Paul departs after a photo opportunity where he invited fellow legislators to have coffee on the steps of the U.S. Capitol during the government shutdown in Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. golfer Tiger Woods is greeted by former U.S. President George W. Bush before the start of play During the opening Four-ball matches for the 2013 Presidents Cup golf tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
A member of the extreme-right Golden Dawn party is escorted by anti-terrorism police officers to a courthouse in Athens October 3, 2013. The leader of the party Nikos Mihaloliakos was sent to jail pending trial on criminal charges on Thursday in a boost to a government campaign to wipe out what it calls "a neo-Nazi criminal gang". REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Fans fight for a towel thrown by Novak Djokovic of Serbia after he won his match against Fernando Verdasco of Spain at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Soldiers of Chinese People's Liberation Army "bowl" during China's seven-day National Day holiday in Jinan, Shandong province, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A Free Syrian Army fighter climbs stairs in a damaged building in Aleppo's Bustan al-Basha district, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
President Barack Obama delivers remarks on the government funding impasse at M. Luis Construction, a local small business in Rockville, Maryland, near Washington, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
