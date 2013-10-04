The defaced Bandeiras monument is seen in Sao Paulo, October 3, 2013. According to local media, Indians defaced the Bandeiras monument with red paint at the end of their demonstration against proposed constitutional amendment, which rules the demarcation of indigenous lands. The Bandeiras monument was built in Sao Paulo to commemorate the 16th century expeditions which enslaved indigenous people and were tasked with finding gold and other precious metal in the region. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker