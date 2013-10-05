A nun walks in front of the Porziuncola, the chapel inside the Saint Mary of Angels Basilica, in the Italian pilgrimage town of Assisi October 4, 2013. The Roman Catholic Church, from the lowliest priest to the pontiff himself, must strip itself of all "vanity, arrogance and pride" and humbly serve the poorest members of society, Pope Francis said on Friday. The pope's appeal, made in the central Italian hill town of Assisi where his namesake Saint Francis lived in the 12th century, comes amid a drive by Francis to turn around a Church plagued by financial and sexual abuse scandals. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini