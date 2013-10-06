Editor's Choice
A Free Syrian Army fighter smokes his cigarette as he stands with his weapon inside a room in the old city of Aleppo October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
A Free Syrian Army fighter smokes his cigarette as he stands with his weapon inside a room in the old city of Aleppo October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
South Africa's Zane Kirchner (C) is tackled by New Zealand's Aaron Cruden (R) and captain Richie McCaw during the final round of the Rugby Championship at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South Africa's Zane Kirchner (C) is tackled by New Zealand's Aaron Cruden (R) and captain Richie McCaw during the final round of the Rugby Championship at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A church worker assesses the damage inside the burnt Salvation Army church that was set ablaze by rioting youths in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa, October 5, 2013. Young Muslims set fire to the church, burned tyres and clashed with police in...more
A church worker assesses the damage inside the burnt Salvation Army church that was set ablaze by rioting youths in Kenya's coastal city of Mombasa, October 5, 2013. Young Muslims set fire to the church, burned tyres and clashed with police in Kenya's main port city of Mombasa on Friday, after the killing of an Islamic cleric which his followers blamed on security forces. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return during her women's singles semi-final match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Serena Williams of the U.S. hits a return during her women's singles semi-final match against Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Demonstrators protest against the detention of Greenpeace activists in Russia, outside the Russian embassy in Mexico City October 5, 2013. Russia pressed piracy charges against all 30 people arrested after the environmental group Greenpeace staged a...more
Demonstrators protest against the detention of Greenpeace activists in Russia, outside the Russian embassy in Mexico City October 5, 2013. Russia pressed piracy charges against all 30 people arrested after the environmental group Greenpeace staged a protest at an offshore oil platform in the Arctic, investigators said earlier in the week. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A Syrian refugee girl walks near collected garbage as she carries a child in central Ankara October 5, 2013. Some 150 Syrians, mostly from villages near Syria's Aleppo, prefer to settle in the central Turkish capital instead of refugee camps run by...more
A Syrian refugee girl walks near collected garbage as she carries a child in central Ankara October 5, 2013. Some 150 Syrians, mostly from villages near Syria's Aleppo, prefer to settle in the central Turkish capital instead of refugee camps run by the Turkish government. According to the families, this allows them to work as daily workers. Most of them collect plastic and paper garbage from the trash cans of buildings for recycling and sell it to make money. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Barcelona's Neymar (L) fights for the ball against Real Valladolid's Carlos Pena during their Spanish first division soccer league match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Barcelona's Neymar (L) fights for the ball against Real Valladolid's Carlos Pena during their Spanish first division soccer league match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A fence surrounds the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington October 5, 2013, as the government shutdown continues into the weekend. Washington entered the fifth day of a partial government shutdown on Saturday with no end in sight even as...more
A fence surrounds the U.S. Department of Commerce in Washington October 5, 2013, as the government shutdown continues into the weekend. Washington entered the fifth day of a partial government shutdown on Saturday with no end in sight even as another, more serious conflict over raising the nation's borrowing authority started heating up. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak (C) raises an Olympic torch for the Sochi 2014 Winter Games next to President of the Greek Olympic Committee Spyros Kapralos during a handover ceremony at the Panathenean stadium in Athens October 5, 2013....more
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak (C) raises an Olympic torch for the Sochi 2014 Winter Games next to President of the Greek Olympic Committee Spyros Kapralos during a handover ceremony at the Panathenean stadium in Athens October 5, 2013. The flame that will burn at next year's Sochi Winter Olympics was handed over to Russia on Saturday in the marble stadium that hosted the first modern Games in 1896. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
Coffins of victims from a shipwreck off Sicily are seen in a hangar of the Lampedusa airport October 5, 2013. Rough seas again blocked efforts to recover the bodies trapped inside a boat that sank on Thursday, killing an estimated 300 Eritrean and...more
Coffins of victims from a shipwreck off Sicily are seen in a hangar of the Lampedusa airport October 5, 2013. Rough seas again blocked efforts to recover the bodies trapped inside a boat that sank on Thursday, killing an estimated 300 Eritrean and Somali men, women and children who were seeking a better life in Europe. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A child wears a mask as he stands along a street in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, October 3, 2013. Picture taken October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A child wears a mask as he stands along a street in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria, October 3, 2013. Picture taken October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A model presents a creation by Yolanda during HSBC Colombo Fashion Week at Galle Dutch fort in Galle October 5, 2013.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A model presents a creation by Yolanda during HSBC Colombo Fashion Week at Galle Dutch fort in Galle October 5, 2013.REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Hot air balloons fly overhead during the 42nd annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico October 5, 2013. Thousands of spectators gathered on Saturday at the city's balloon park to watch more than 500 balloons of all...more
Hot air balloons fly overhead during the 42nd annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico October 5, 2013. Thousands of spectators gathered on Saturday at the city's balloon park to watch more than 500 balloons of all shapes and sizes lift off in two stages during the so-called mass ascensions. The fiesta runs through October 13. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A man walks under a large U.S. flag during a protest march to demand immigration reform in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man walks under a large U.S. flag during a protest march to demand immigration reform in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A model shares her cigarette with her colleague as they await their turn to take to the catwalk on the first day of the Islamabad fashion week October 5, 2013. Picture taken October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A model shares her cigarette with her colleague as they await their turn to take to the catwalk on the first day of the Islamabad fashion week October 5, 2013. Picture taken October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires towards the village of Aziza, which is under the control of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern countryside of Aleppo October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires towards the village of Aziza, which is under the control of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern countryside of Aleppo October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Bavarian farmers transport their cows on a boat over the picturesque Lake Koenigssee October 5, 2013. Before the winter season approaches, the farmers have to drive their cattle down from their Alpine meadows to a narrow valley that can only be...more
Bavarian farmers transport their cows on a boat over the picturesque Lake Koenigssee October 5, 2013. Before the winter season approaches, the farmers have to drive their cattle down from their Alpine meadows to a narrow valley that can only be reached by boat. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Labourers carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga to load it onto a truck ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata October 5, 2013. The Durga Puja festival will be celebrated from October 11 to 14, and is the biggest religious event for Bengali...more
Labourers carry an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga to load it onto a truck ahead of the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata October 5, 2013. The Durga Puja festival will be celebrated from October 11 to 14, and is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus. Hindus believe that the goddess Durga symbolises power and the triumph of good over evil. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Toilet paper, thrown by protesters, lies strewn on the ground in front of Spanish riot police standing guard outside the headquarters of Spain's ruling Popular Party (PP) during a demonstration, calling for the resignation of Spanish Prime Minister...more
Toilet paper, thrown by protesters, lies strewn on the ground in front of Spanish riot police standing guard outside the headquarters of Spain's ruling Popular Party (PP) during a demonstration, calling for the resignation of Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, with the theme "Mafia Out, Hello Democracy", in Madrid October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A boy looks at a satirical cutout of Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy during a demonstration with the theme "Mafia Out, Hello Democracy", calling for the resignation of Rajoy, in Madrid October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A boy looks at a satirical cutout of Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy during a demonstration with the theme "Mafia Out, Hello Democracy", calling for the resignation of Rajoy, in Madrid October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Manchester City's Pablo Zabaleta challenges Everton's Leighton Baines (top) during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Manchester City's Pablo Zabaleta challenges Everton's Leighton Baines (top) during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England, October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples
An Afghan man cries over the dead body of his brother, who according to the provincial government, was killed in a NATO air strike, on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, October 5, 2013. At least five civilians were killed overnight in a NATO air...more
An Afghan man cries over the dead body of his brother, who according to the provincial government, was killed in a NATO air strike, on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, October 5, 2013. At least five civilians were killed overnight in a NATO air strike in eastern Afghanistan, said the provincial governor's spokesman Ahmad Zia Abdulzai. According to media reports, the US-led coalition said that it targeted fighters and that initial reports indicated no civilian casualties. REUTERS/ Parwiz
World heavyweight champion Vladimir Klitschko (R) of Ukraine punches challenger Alexander Povetkin of Russia during their heavyweight title fight in Moscow October 6, 2013. Klitschko retained his heavyweight world titles with a points victory over...more
World heavyweight champion Vladimir Klitschko (R) of Ukraine punches challenger Alexander Povetkin of Russia during their heavyweight title fight in Moscow October 6, 2013. Klitschko retained his heavyweight world titles with a points victory over Povetkin in Moscow's Olimpiyskiy stadium on Saturday. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The reflection of a Free Syrian Army fighter carrying his weapon is seen on a glass pane in a room near Aleppo's historic citadel, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
The reflection of a Free Syrian Army fighter carrying his weapon is seen on a glass pane in a room near Aleppo's historic citadel, which is controlled by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours
Editor's choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.