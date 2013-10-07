Maria Isabel Rodriguez Romero reacts as she packs her family's belongings outside her apartment, where they had been camping out for a week and a half after their eviction in Madrid October 5, 2013. Rodriguez Romero lived with her husband, daughter and parents in a social rental flat of the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) in Madrid. With everyone out of job, the family fell behind with the payments resulting in debt. Despite paying off their debt, the EMVS told them to move out, Rodriguez Romero says. The family lives on benefits for the disabled (Rodriguez Romero's mother suffers from bipolar syndrome and her father has a degenerative disease) as well as Rodriguez Romero's father's pension. Their eviction was executed on September 25 despite efforts of anti-eviction activists to stop it. The family moved on Saturday to a vacant home owned by a family who found out about their predicament and decided to help them out. Picture taken October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera