Editor's Choice
Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, Ukraine February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner more
Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, Ukraine February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbor, Italy February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbor, Italy February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Riot police use tear gas to disperse demonstrators as they try to march to the Turkish Parliament during a protest against Turkey's ruling Ak Party (AKP) government in Ankara February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Riot police use tear gas to disperse demonstrators as they try to march to the Turkish Parliament during a protest against Turkey's ruling Ak Party (AKP) government in Ankara February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A supporter of the English Defence League with an tattoo on his head stands by a replica hangman's noose and gallows during a protest outside the Old Bailey courthouse in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A supporter of the English Defence League with an tattoo on his head stands by a replica hangman's noose and gallows during a protest outside the Old Bailey courthouse in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to take cover after launching a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to take cover after launching a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, is pictured with his dreadlocks as he performs yoga at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, is pictured with his dreadlocks as he performs yoga at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Visitors take a rest inside a bubble at the terrace at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Visitors take a rest inside a bubble at the terrace at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Portraits of protesters who were killed during recent violence are on display at a makeshift memorial inside the Parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
Portraits of protesters who were killed during recent violence are on display at a makeshift memorial inside the Parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
Actor, writer and director Ben Affleck testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Actor, writer and director Ben Affleck testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
A man dressed as the character Spiderman greets visitors taking pictures of the preparations for the 86th Academy Awards in front of the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man dressed as the character Spiderman greets visitors taking pictures of the preparations for the 86th Academy Awards in front of the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
An artist is helped with getting dressed as both Hindu god Lord Shiva and his wife goddess Parvati before taking part in a religious procession ahead of the Mahashivratri festival in Jammu February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An artist is helped with getting dressed as both Hindu god Lord Shiva and his wife goddess Parvati before taking part in a religious procession ahead of the Mahashivratri festival in Jammu February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A sculpture is seen in front of an apartment block in Beijing January 16, 2014. Chinese policymakers must ensure the property market, which has started to show signs of cooling, does not become a source of social and financial instability, the...more
A sculpture is seen in front of an apartment block in Beijing January 16, 2014. Chinese policymakers must ensure the property market, which has started to show signs of cooling, does not become a source of social and financial instability, the official China Daily said. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Cars drive on the Three Ring Road amid the heavy haze in Beijing February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Cars drive on the Three Ring Road amid the heavy haze in Beijing February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A police officer sorts rolling papers, plastic guns and cell phone chips outside the maximum security prison in Tamara on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A police officer sorts rolling papers, plastic guns and cell phone chips outside the maximum security prison in Tamara on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Men work on a boat on the river Clyde during a misty morning in Glasgow, Scotland January 14, 2014. The British shipbuilding industry has been through a turbulent time after defense contractor BAE Systems announced in November that it planned to lay...more
Men work on a boat on the river Clyde during a misty morning in Glasgow, Scotland January 14, 2014. The British shipbuilding industry has been through a turbulent time after defense contractor BAE Systems announced in November that it planned to lay off 1,775 ship workers across the UK. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pop singer Justin Bieber is shown in this still image taken from police video surveillance footage of Bieber while he was in police custody in Miami, Florida on January 23, 2014 and released on February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police...more
Pop singer Justin Bieber is shown in this still image taken from police video surveillance footage of Bieber while he was in police custody in Miami, Florida on January 23, 2014 and released on February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept./Handout via Reuters
Flowers are seen near a statue depicting Spanish guitarist Paco de Lucia in a street in Algeciras, southern Spain February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Flowers are seen near a statue depicting Spanish guitarist Paco de Lucia in a street in Algeciras, southern Spain February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Former Ming Pao chief editor Kevin Lau Chun-to is wheeled into the operation theater at a hospital in Hong Kong February 26, 2014. Lau, the former chief editor of a major Hong Kong newspaper known for its critical reporting, was stabbed and seriously...more
Former Ming Pao chief editor Kevin Lau Chun-to is wheeled into the operation theater at a hospital in Hong Kong February 26, 2014. Lau, the former chief editor of a major Hong Kong newspaper known for its critical reporting, was stabbed and seriously wounded in an attack likely to fuel concern among journalists about what many see as an erosion of media freedoms. REUTERS/Stringer
Thai police commandos take part in an anti-terrorism drill at the Crime Suppression Department headquarters in Bangkok February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Thai police commandos take part in an anti-terrorism drill at the Crime Suppression Department headquarters in Bangkok February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Relatives of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died during a protest, stand next to his coffin during his funeral in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Relatives of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died during a protest, stand next to his coffin during his funeral in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A child waves as he gathers with others during a rally outside the Royal Thai Police headquarters in central Bangkok February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A child waves as he gathers with others during a rally outside the Royal Thai Police headquarters in central Bangkok February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A woman carrying a baby walks past a burning barricade during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, Venezuela February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A woman carrying a baby walks past a burning barricade during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, Venezuela February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editors Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.