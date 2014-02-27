Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, Ukraine February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Ukrainian men help pull one another out of a stampede as a flag of Crimea is seen during clashes at rallies held by ethnic Russians and Crimean Tatars near the Crimean parliament building in Simferopol, Ukraine February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbor, Italy February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

The cruise liner Costa Concordia is seen outside Giglio harbor, Italy February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

<p>Riot police use tear gas to disperse demonstrators as they try to march to the Turkish Parliament during a protest against Turkey's ruling Ak Party (AKP) government in Ankara February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Riot police use tear gas to disperse demonstrators as they try to march to the Turkish Parliament during a protest against Turkey's ruling Ak Party (AKP) government in Ankara February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

<p>A supporter of the English Defence League with an tattoo on his head stands by a replica hangman's noose and gallows during a protest outside the Old Bailey courthouse in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

A supporter of the English Defence League with an tattoo on his head stands by a replica hangman's noose and gallows during a protest outside the Old Bailey courthouse in London February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to take cover after launching a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs to take cover after launching a mortar towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Jabal al-Akrad area in Syria's northwestern Latakia province February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Khweled

<p>A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, is pictured with his dreadlocks as he performs yoga at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, is pictured with his dreadlocks as he performs yoga at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Visitors take a rest inside a bubble at the terrace at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Visitors take a rest inside a bubble at the terrace at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

<p>Portraits of protesters who were killed during recent violence are on display at a makeshift memorial inside the Parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool</p>

Portraits of protesters who were killed during recent violence are on display at a makeshift memorial inside the Parliament building in Kiev, Ukraine February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

<p>Actor, writer and director Ben Affleck testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Actor, writer and director Ben Affleck testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>A man dressed as the character Spiderman greets visitors taking pictures of the preparations for the 86th Academy Awards in front of the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A man dressed as the character Spiderman greets visitors taking pictures of the preparations for the 86th Academy Awards in front of the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

<p>An artist is helped with getting dressed as both Hindu god Lord Shiva and his wife goddess Parvati before taking part in a religious procession ahead of the Mahashivratri festival in Jammu February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

An artist is helped with getting dressed as both Hindu god Lord Shiva and his wife goddess Parvati before taking part in a religious procession ahead of the Mahashivratri festival in Jammu February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

<p>A sculpture is seen in front of an apartment block in Beijing January 16, 2014. Chinese policymakers must ensure the property market, which has started to show signs of cooling, does not become a source of social and financial instability, the official China Daily said. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A sculpture is seen in front of an apartment block in Beijing January 16, 2014. Chinese policymakers must ensure the property market, which has started to show signs of cooling, does not become a source of social and financial instability, the official China Daily said. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>Cars drive on the Three Ring Road amid the heavy haze in Beijing February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Cars drive on the Three Ring Road amid the heavy haze in Beijing February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

<p>A police officer sorts rolling papers, plastic guns and cell phone chips outside the maximum security prison in Tamara on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera</p>

A police officer sorts rolling papers, plastic guns and cell phone chips outside the maximum security prison in Tamara on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

<p>Men work on a boat on the river Clyde during a misty morning in Glasgow, Scotland January 14, 2014. The British shipbuilding industry has been through a turbulent time after defense contractor BAE Systems announced in November that it planned to lay off 1,775 ship workers across the UK. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Men work on a boat on the river Clyde during a misty morning in Glasgow, Scotland January 14, 2014. The British shipbuilding industry has been through a turbulent time after defense contractor BAE Systems announced in November that it planned to lay off 1,775 ship workers across the UK. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Pop singer Justin Bieber is shown in this still image taken from police video surveillance footage of Bieber while he was in police custody in Miami, Florida on January 23, 2014 and released on February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept./Handout via Reuters</p>

Pop singer Justin Bieber is shown in this still image taken from police video surveillance footage of Bieber while he was in police custody in Miami, Florida on January 23, 2014 and released on February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Miami Beach Police Dept./Handout via Reuters

<p>Flowers are seen near a statue depicting Spanish guitarist Paco de Lucia in a street in Algeciras, southern Spain February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Flowers are seen near a statue depicting Spanish guitarist Paco de Lucia in a street in Algeciras, southern Spain February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

<p>Former Ming Pao chief editor Kevin Lau Chun-to is wheeled into the operation theater at a hospital in Hong Kong February 26, 2014. Lau, the former chief editor of a major Hong Kong newspaper known for its critical reporting, was stabbed and seriously wounded in an attack likely to fuel concern among journalists about what many see as an erosion of media freedoms. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Former Ming Pao chief editor Kevin Lau Chun-to is wheeled into the operation theater at a hospital in Hong Kong February 26, 2014. Lau, the former chief editor of a major Hong Kong newspaper known for its critical reporting, was stabbed and seriously wounded in an attack likely to fuel concern among journalists about what many see as an erosion of media freedoms. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Thai police commandos take part in an anti-terrorism drill at the Crime Suppression Department headquarters in Bangkok February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

Thai police commandos take part in an anti-terrorism drill at the Crime Suppression Department headquarters in Bangkok February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

<p>Relatives of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died during a protest, stand next to his coffin during his funeral in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Relatives of Jimmy Vargas, a student who died during a protest, stand next to his coffin during his funeral in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

<p>A child waves as he gathers with others during a rally outside the Royal Thai Police headquarters in central Bangkok February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

A child waves as he gathers with others during a rally outside the Royal Thai Police headquarters in central Bangkok February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

<p>A woman carrying a baby walks past a burning barricade during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, Venezuela February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

A woman carrying a baby walks past a burning barricade during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal, about 410 miles (660 km) southwest of Caracas, Venezuela February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

