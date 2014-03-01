Editor's choice
A local resident watches a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin
Armed men patrol Simferopol airport in the Crimea region of Ukraine, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Tibetan pilgrims kowtow along a road during their journey to Lhasa, Tibet autonomous region, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen
Nominated MP Isaac Mwaura is ejected as he protests during the Orange Democratic Movement's (ODM) National Delegates Convention in Nairobi, Kenya February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
A covered Oscars statue is held by a forklift ahead of the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Palestinian protesters throw stones towards Israeli policemen during clashes in the Arab east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Ras al-Amud February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Anti-government protesters takes cover from a water cannon during clashes with the national guard at Altamira square in Caracas, Venezuela February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Palestinians take part in a rally calling on Egyptian authorities to open the Rafah border crossing, at the crossing in the southern Gaza Strip February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A competitor runs in first place more than half way through a marathon in Israel's coastal city of Tel Aviv February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
French actress Julie Gayet arrives at the 39th Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Damage caused by a rocket fired from the Syrian side of the border, according to local media, at Britel in Bekaa, Lebanon February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Shalha
Workers move injured cattle from floodwater at Puerto Varador in Trinidad, Bolivia February 28, 2014. REUTERS/David Mercado
Mark Karpeles (2nd L), chief executive of Mt. Gox, during a news conference at the Tokyo District Court, Japan February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his semi-final against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the ATP Dubai Tennis Championships, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks arrives with her husband Charlie, at the Old Bailey courthouse in London, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
The Villa 31 slum in Buenos Aires, Argentina, February 9, 2014. The slum has grown 50 percent in the past four years, now housing 40,000. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
An indigenous Mapuche man is detained by riot police outside, during the sentenceing of a Mapuche healer, at a court in Temuco, Chile February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Luis Saavedra
Palestinians carry the body of Muataz Washaha during his funeral in the West Bank village of Birzeit, near Ramallah February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
The world's most expensive pair of boots, priced at $3.188 million, created by Diarough/UNI-Design and A.F. Vandevorst, at Paris Fashion Week February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Monks dressed as Tibetan Buddhism characters at the religious ceremony "Da Gui" (beating ghost) in Yonghegong Lama Temple, Beijing February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Waves crash onto San Esteban de Pravia seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Undercover Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian during clashes in the Arab east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Ras al-Amud, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Displaced South Sudanese people take oral cholera vaccines at a United Nations compound in Tomping, Juba February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Secret Service agents keep watch as U.S. President Barack Obama addresses the winter meeting of the Democratic National Committee in Washington, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
