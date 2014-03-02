Editor's choice
Armed servicemen wait in Russian army vehicles outside a Ukranian border guard post in the Crimean town of Balaclava, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Police stand near scattered luggage, after a group of armed men attacked people at Kunming railway station, China, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A float moves through a narrow street during carnival celebrations in Valletta, Malta, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A model presents a creation by British designer Vivienne Westwood at Paris Fashion Week, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Covered Oscars statues under a tent to guard against rain, on the red carpet ahead of the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Pro-Russian protesters drag a wounded man during clashes with supporters of Ukraine's new government in Kharkiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker carries a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder amid heavy snowfall in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Borussia Dortmund's supporters cheer their team before the German first division Bundesliga soccer match against Nuremberg in Dortmund March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
A protester is detained, at a rally against the sentencing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Moscow, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Participants watch South Korean President Park Geun-hye make a speech, during Independence Movement Day celebrations in Seoul, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Performers celebrate Independence Movement Day in Seoul, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A newly-wed couple kiss near a statue of Lenin in the Crimean city Simferopol, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Relatives and friends carry the coffin of Spanish guitarist Paco de Lucia, after his funeral at a church in Algeciras, southern Spain, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Stoke City's Charlie Adam helps Arsenal's Jack Wilshere with cramp, during their English Premier League match in Stoke-on-Trent, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Best Male Lead winner Matthew McConaughey accepts his award for the film "Dallas Buyers Club" at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Musher Jason Mackey begins the Iditarod dog sled race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
The pilot of a military aircraft ,carrying wounded Ukrainians, gestures after landing at Otopeni airport near Bucharest, Romania, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
A reveller takes part in the annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" (Sky on Earth) in Rio de Janeiro, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A musician reacts after a footbridge collapsed, killing two, during carnival celebrations in Oruro, Bolivia, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
Pro-Russian protesters celebrate after clashes with supporters of Ukraine's new government in Kharkiv, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police use a water cannon to disperse a rally against Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Wounded supporters of Ukraine's new government sit on the ground, in an area protected by the police, after clashes with pro-Russian protesters in Kharkiv, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
President Barack Obama talks on the phone about the situation in Ukraine, with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, in the Oval Office, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Official White House Photo/Pete Souza/Handout
