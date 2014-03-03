Editor's choice
Jennifer Lawrence, best supporting actress nominee for her role in the film "American Hustle", peeks around an Oscar statue on the red carpet as actor Brad Pitt looks on at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014....more
Jennifer Lawrence, best supporting actress nominee for her role in the film "American Hustle", peeks around an Oscar statue on the red carpet as actor Brad Pitt looks on at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Ukrainian servicemen carry mattresses on the territory of a military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Ukrainian servicemen carry mattresses on the territory of a military unit in the village of Perevalnoye outside Simferopol March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A laborer carries salt in a container on a salt pan in Little Rann of Kutch in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A laborer carries salt in a container on a salt pan in Little Rann of Kutch in the western Indian state of Gujarat March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Director and producer Steve McQueen jumps after accepting the Oscar for best picture for his work in "12 Years a Slave" at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Director and producer Steve McQueen jumps after accepting the Oscar for best picture for his work in "12 Years a Slave" at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men dance before the start of a mass prayer in Jerusalem March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men dance before the start of a mass prayer in Jerusalem March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
City workers clean a street as anti-government protesters decamped from protest sites around the capital and regrouped in central Lumpini Park in Bangkok March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
City workers clean a street as anti-government protesters decamped from protest sites around the capital and regrouped in central Lumpini Park in Bangkok March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Anti-government protesters throws a tear gas canister after it was thrown by the national guard during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Anti-government protesters throws a tear gas canister after it was thrown by the national guard during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man climbs up a smooth wooden column to win a contest during the celebrations of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, at the Bobrovy Log ski resort in the suburbs of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man climbs up a smooth wooden column to win a contest during the celebrations of Maslenitsa, or Pancake Week, at the Bobrovy Log ski resort in the suburbs of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Matthew McConaughey accepts the Oscar for best actor for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Matthew McConaughey accepts the Oscar for best actor for his role in "Dallas Buyers Club" at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A reveler dressed as a "Diablo de Luzon" (Luzon Devil) smokes a cigarette during carnival celebrations in the Spanish village of Luzon March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A reveler dressed as a "Diablo de Luzon" (Luzon Devil) smokes a cigarette during carnival celebrations in the Spanish village of Luzon March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Pope Francis leads his Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis leads his Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A boy wearing a mask walks on a street during Bele Poklade carnival celebrations in the village of Lozovik, some 100 km (62 miles) from the capital Belgrade, Serbia March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A boy wearing a mask walks on a street during Bele Poklade carnival celebrations in the village of Lozovik, some 100 km (62 miles) from the capital Belgrade, Serbia March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Spectators (bottom) watch hundreds of skiers descending down from the slope while holding lit torches in the town of Zheleznogorsk, some 50km (31 miles) northeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, March 1, 2014. Picture taken with long...more
Spectators (bottom) watch hundreds of skiers descending down from the slope while holding lit torches in the town of Zheleznogorsk, some 50km (31 miles) northeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, March 1, 2014. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A team charges down 4th Avenue during the ceremonial start to the Iditarod dog sled race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
A team charges down 4th Avenue during the ceremonial start to the Iditarod dog sled race in downtown Anchorage, Alaska, March 1, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Visitors record with their mobile phones during a flag-raising ceremony ahead of the opening of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Visitors record with their mobile phones during a flag-raising ceremony ahead of the opening of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Tiananmen Square in Beijing, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Meryl Streep, best actress nominee for her role in "August: Osage County," arrives at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Meryl Streep, best actress nominee for her role in "August: Osage County," arrives at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
"The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon emerges from the waters of Lake Michigan as he takes part in the Annual Polar Plunge in Chicago, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
"The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon emerges from the waters of Lake Michigan as he takes part in the Annual Polar Plunge in Chicago, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sarah Hammer celebrates after winning in the Women's Omnium at the 2014 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Cali March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
Sarah Hammer celebrates after winning in the Women's Omnium at the 2014 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Cali March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
An eight-year-old boy, son of a Sudan People's Liberation Army member and dressed as a pilot, sits in a car in Paloch, Upper Nile State, South Sudan March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
An eight-year-old boy, son of a Sudan People's Liberation Army member and dressed as a pilot, sits in a car in Paloch, Upper Nile State, South Sudan March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Lupita Nyong'o, best supporting actress winner for her role in "12 Years a Slave", reacts on stage at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lupita Nyong'o, best supporting actress winner for her role in "12 Years a Slave", reacts on stage at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.