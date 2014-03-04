Editor's choice
A woman looks through a damaged entrance door as pro-Russian demonstrators hold a rally outside the regional government building in Donetsk, Ukraine March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An anti-government protester throws a gas canister at the police during clashes at Altamira square in Caracas, Venezuela March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Oscar Pistorius arrives in court ahead of his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool
An old hydro building is seen behind Niagara Falls during sub freezing temperatures in Niagara Falls, Ontario, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Claudia, a roommate of Andres Gonzalez Manzano, sleeps wrapped in a blanket next to their belongings and a couple of friends at their building's lobby after they were evicted from the apartment Manzano was renting in Madrid, Spain March 3, 2014....more
A tourist boat, decorated with green lights, travels on the Pearl River amid heavy haze in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Lee
Palestinians look at the body of Palestinian Mousab Al-Zaanin through the window of a hospital morgue in the northern Gaza Strip March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Men inspect the General National Congress building, a day after protesters stormed into the building in Tripoli, Libya March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
Afghan youth laborers work along a street during a rainy day in Kabul, Afghanistan March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Policemen check unclaimed luggage at a square outside the Kunming railway station after a knife attack, in Kunming, Yunnan province, China March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Brides sit after their make-up was done during a mass wedding ceremony at a temple in New Delhi, India March 3, 3014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Justin Savidis dogs await lineup in the musher lot before the official restart of the Iditarod dog sled race in Willow, Alaska, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Police officers block a street as protesters attempt to march to the Supreme Court during a demonstration in central Phnom Penh, Cambodia March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Vitaly Churkin, Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, shows a letter to the U.N. Security Council in New York purportedly from ousted Ukrainian leader Viktor Yanukovich to Vladimir Putin asking the Russian leader for military intervention in...more
Rescue workers observe a burning boat near the Barra da Tijuca beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A woman sits in an ambulance as she waits to receive the body of her relative, who was killed in an attack on a district court, outside a hospital morgue in Islamabad, Pakistan March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A special edition of a Bugatti Veyron is presented during a Volkswagen Group Night event ahead of the 84th Geneva Motor Show in Geneva late March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming, who is a delegate of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is surrounded by media ahead of the opening of CPPCC outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Kim...more
Jeannette Ibrahim photographs the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial during blizzard conditions in Arlington, Virginia during a snow storm in the Washington metro area March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Models Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls present creations by British designer Stella McCartney as part of her Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Protest leader Pavel Gubarev and other pro-Russian demonstrators hold a meeting after entering the regional government building in Donetsk, Ukraine March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Revelers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
Boeing 737 fuselages are delivered by train to a Boeing manufacturing site in Renton, Washington, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and head of the Russian army's main department of combat preparation Ivan Buvaltsev watch military exercises at the Kirillovsky firing ground in the Leningrad region, Russia March 3,...more
