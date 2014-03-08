Editors Choice

A Crimean Tatar sits in the Khan Chair mosque after Friday prayers in Bakhchisaray, near Simferopol March 7, 2014. Earlier this month, Tatars of Ukraine's Crimea came out in their thousands, chanting Allahu Akbar in a show of loyalty to the new authorities in Kiev and opposition to separatist demands by the region's Russian ethnic majority. But now, with Moscow's military forces having unexpectedly seized control, the indigenous Muslim people of the isolated Black Sea peninsula have all but vanished from the public square, keeping their heads down to avoid being sucked into war. REUTERS/Thomas Peter