Editors Choice

A relative (woman in white) of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries as she talks on her mobile phone at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing March 8, 2014. The Malaysia Airlines flight carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew lost contact with air traffic controllers early on Saturday en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, the airline said in a statement. Flight MH 370, operating a Boeing B777-200 aircraft departed Kuala Lumpur at 12.21 a.m. (1621 GMT Friday) and had been expected to land in the Chinese capital at 6.30 a.m. (2230 GMT) the same day. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Paralympic Winter Games in Sochi, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Wang Feng does foot massage for a customer at Huaxia Liangtse Wangjing store in Beijing February 24, 2014. Wang, a young mother from Henan province, decided to train as a masseuse to help support her family. She trained with Huaxia Liangtse, a massage company established 17 years ago in Jinan, capital of China's Shandong province. It now has over 300 branches in China and has also opened outlets abroad. A training centre for the company in Henan has trained well over a thousand foot massage students and the number is growing year by year. Picture taken February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A uniformed man, believed to be a Russian serviceman, stands guard near a Ukrainian military base outside the city of Sevastopol, March 7, 2014. President Vladimir Putin rebuffed a warning from U.S. President Barack Obama over Moscow's military intervention in Crimea, saying on Friday that Russia could not ignore calls for help from Russian speakers in Ukraine. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pictured in Trinity college before she addressed students in the Dublin University March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman cries while meeting U.S. President Barack Obama at the Coral Reef High School in Miami, Florida, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
An Iraqi girl herds water buffaloes in the Euphrates river in Najaf, south of Baghdad, March 6, 2014. Picture taken March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim (C) and his wife Wan Azizah walk out from Malaysia court house in Putrajaya March 7, 2014. A Malaysian court sentenced Anwar to five years in jail on Friday after finding the former deputy prime minister guilty of sodomizing his aide in 2008. REUTERS/Samsul Said
An anti-government protester rests on a chair in the middle of the street during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas March 7, 2014. Latin American foreign ministers will meet next week to discuss the unrest in Venezuela that has left at least 20 dead and convulsed the South American OPEC nation, diplomatic sources said on Friday. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Turkish riot police detain one of the protesters marching through the election rally of Turkey's ruling Ak Party (AKP) to protest against Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan in Eskisehir March 7, 2014. Turkey's President Abdullah Gul on Friday ruled out any ban on Facebook and YouTube after Erdogan said the sites could be shut to stop his foes anonymously posting audio recordings purportedly exposing corruption in his inner circle. REUTERS/Stringer
First placed Nadine Broersen of the Netherlands celebrates after the women's 800 metres pentathlon event at the world indoor athletics championships at the ERGO Arena in Sopot March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People inspect damage at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's district of al-Sukari March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A relative of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries at the Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing March 8, 2014. The Malaysia Airlines flight carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew lost contact with air traffic controllers early on Saturday en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, the airline said in a statement. Flight MH 370, operating a Boeing B777-200 aircraft departed Kuala Lumpur at 12.21 a.m. (1621 GMT Friday) and had been expected to land in the Chinese capital at 6.30 a.m. (2230 GMT) the same day. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Olympique Marseille's Andre Ayew (R) jumps to head the ball with Nice's Romain Genevois during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Ukraine's Vitaly Klitschko speaks to the media at the European People's Party (EPP) Elections Congress in Dublin March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUALS COVERAGE OF SCENES OF DEATH AND INJURY The body of a man is seen tied to a soccer goal post after al Qaeda militants shot him to death accusing him of spying for the United States outside al-Shihr city of the southeastern Yemeni province of Hadhramout March 6, 2014. The militants accused the man, whose identity is unkonwn, of placing microchips in cars and safe houses used by al Qaeda members to guide missiles fired by U.S. drones, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Sharon Day-Monroe of the U.S. competes in the high jump event during the women's pentathlon at the world indoor athletics championships at the ERGO Arena in Sopot March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kevin and Merith Starren have their picture taken by Merith's brother Mark Ernst (R) and nephew Logan Ernst (L) in front of a 50-foot snowman named "Granddaddy" in Gilman, Minnesota, March 6, 2014. The snowman began to take shape earlier this winter when farmer Greg Novak needed to move mounting snow piles away from his greenhouses. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A Crimean Tatar sits in the Khan Chair mosque after Friday prayers in Bakhchisaray, near Simferopol March 7, 2014. Earlier this month, Tatars of Ukraine's Crimea came out in their thousands, chanting Allahu Akbar in a show of loyalty to the new authorities in Kiev and opposition to separatist demands by the region's Russian ethnic majority. But now, with Moscow's military forces having unexpectedly seized control, the indigenous Muslim people of the isolated Black Sea peninsula have all but vanished from the public square, keeping their heads down to avoid being sucked into war. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Ukraine's Alina Fodorova competes in the long jump event during the women's pentathlon at the world indoor athletics championships at the ERGO Arena in Sopot March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers a speech during opening ceremony of the 10th South American Games (ODESUR) in Santiago, March 7, 2014. The competition will run from March 8 with almost 3,000 athletes from 14 South American countries taking part in 31 sports disciplines. Picture taken March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Palestinian girls watch outside their house as militants from Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) march during an anti-Israel parade in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius (C) arrives at court ahead of the fifth day of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
