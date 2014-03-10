Editor's choice
Police detain a pro-Russian demonstrator during a rally in Donetsk, Ukraine March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A doctor conducts a thyroid examination on five-year-old girl as her older brother and a nurse take care of her at a clinic in temporary housing complex in Nihonmatsu, west of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, Japan February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Russian soldier looks at a Russian flag during a medal ceremony at the 2014 Sochi Paralympic Winter Games in Rosa Khutor, Russia March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A girl jumps next to a picture of late Venezuela's president Hugo Chavez at Plaza Bolivar in Caracas March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A girl sits at the back of a truck as she prepares to flee sectarian violence with other Muslim families in a convoy escorted by African Union peacekeepers towards the border with Cameroon, in the town of Bouar, Central African Republic March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Omo Osaghae of the U.S. runs to win the men's 60 meters hurdles final at the world indoor athletics championships at the ERGO Arena in Sopot March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
An anti-government protester sets up a barricade next to a burning kiosk during a protest at Altamira square in Caracas, Venezuela March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A member of the local Crimean Tatar community looks out of a makeshift shelter to keep watch against pro-Russian supporters near their houses on the outskirts of Simferopol, Ukraine March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Hindu devotees daubed in colours sing religious songs as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Cuba's Yarisley Silva celebrates winning the women's pole vault final during the world indoor athletics championships at the ERGO Arena in Sopot, Poland March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A general view of a deserted and damaged street filled with debris in Homs, Syria March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Thaer Al Khalidiya
Eloyse Lesueur of France competes in the women's long jump final at the world indoor athletics championships at the ERGO Arena in Sopot March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Two women wearing nun outfits drink beer while watching the playoff draw between Quebec and Manitoba at the 2014 Tim Hortons Brier curling championships in Kamloops, British Columbia March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
British comedian Russell Brand performs at his Messiah Complex show at Brixton Academy in London March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A Canadian Sphynx cat is evaluated during an international feline beauty show in Bucharest, Romania March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Historian Earl Schandelmeier gazes at a ridge of residential homes above the site of Duffy's Cut in Malvern, Pennsylvania March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky speaks with wounded anti-government protesters at a hospital in Kiev March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Greece's Nikoleta Kiriakopoulou loses her grip as her pole breaks while competing in the women's pole vault final at the world indoor athletics championships at the ERGO Arena in Sopot March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A competitor has tanning lotion applied on his leg during the 10th South Asian bodybuilding championship in Lahore, Pakistan March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A woman survivor holds her crying baby in a hospital in Aleppo's al-Sakhour district, after what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped at Aleppo's Haydariye district by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
An aerial view shows cross-country skiers climbing a hill during the 46th Engadin Ski Marathon near the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
