Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Mar 11, 2014 | 8:55am EDT

Editor's choice

<p>Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea's pro-Russian prime minister, stands as a member of a pro-Russian self defence unit takes an oath to Crimea government in Simferopol, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea's pro-Russian prime minister, stands as a member of a pro-Russian self defence unit takes an oath to Crimea government in Simferopol, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Sergei Aksyonov, Crimea's pro-Russian prime minister, stands as a member of a pro-Russian self defence unit takes an oath to Crimea government in Simferopol, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Close
1 / 24
<p>A young girl prepares to depart her bus with her parents before a protest at the U.S.-Mexico border during a Dream Act protest in Tijuana, Mexico, March 10, 2014. Approximately 40 protesters turned themselves in at the border in an attempt to get arrested trying to enter the United States, to bring light to deportations by the Obama administration. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker</p>

A young girl prepares to depart her bus with her parents before a protest at the U.S.-Mexico border during a Dream Act protest in Tijuana, Mexico, March 10, 2014. Approximately 40 protesters turned themselves in at the border in an attempt to get...more

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A young girl prepares to depart her bus with her parents before a protest at the U.S.-Mexico border during a Dream Act protest in Tijuana, Mexico, March 10, 2014. Approximately 40 protesters turned themselves in at the border in an attempt to get arrested trying to enter the United States, to bring light to deportations by the Obama administration. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Close
2 / 24
<p>Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius cries as he chats to his lawyer Barry Roux during his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius cries as he chats to his lawyer Barry Roux during his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko more

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius cries as he chats to his lawyer Barry Roux during his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
3 / 24
<p>Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon sit in front of a display of M302 rockets, found aboard the Klos C ship, at a navy base in the Red Sea resort city of Eilat, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon sit in front of a display of M302 rockets, found aboard the Klos C ship, at a navy base in the Red Sea resort city of Eilat, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon sit in front of a display of M302 rockets, found aboard the Klos C ship, at a navy base in the Red Sea resort city of Eilat, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
4 / 24
<p>A Hindu woman is seen covered with coloured powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A Hindu woman is seen covered with coloured powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A Hindu woman is seen covered with coloured powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 24
<p>Military personnel work within the cockpit of a helicopter belonging to the Vietnamese airforce during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Military personnel work within the cockpit of a helicopter belonging to the Vietnamese airforce during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Military personnel work within the cockpit of a helicopter belonging to the Vietnamese airforce during a search and rescue mission off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close
6 / 24
<p>A monk rests at the premises of Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A monk rests at the premises of Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A monk rests at the premises of Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
7 / 24
<p>Members of the media and TEPCO employees, wearing protective suits and masks, walk alongside a wall lined with thousands of paper cranes inside the main anti-earthquake building at the tsunami-crippled TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Members of the media and TEPCO employees, wearing protective suits and masks, walk alongside a wall lined with thousands of paper cranes inside the main anti-earthquake building at the tsunami-crippled TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in...more

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Members of the media and TEPCO employees, wearing protective suits and masks, walk alongside a wall lined with thousands of paper cranes inside the main anti-earthquake building at the tsunami-crippled TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
8 / 24
<p>Nepalese police personnel detain Tibetan activists during their protest near the Chinese Embassy Consular office in Kathmandu, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Nepalese police personnel detain Tibetan activists during their protest near the Chinese Embassy Consular office in Kathmandu, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Nepalese police personnel detain Tibetan activists during their protest near the Chinese Embassy Consular office in Kathmandu, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
9 / 24
<p>A fisherman falls in his wooden boat as it is hit by strong sea waves, and breaks, in water off the north coast of Jakarta, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

A fisherman falls in his wooden boat as it is hit by strong sea waves, and breaks, in water off the north coast of Jakarta, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A fisherman falls in his wooden boat as it is hit by strong sea waves, and breaks, in water off the north coast of Jakarta, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
10 / 24
<p>Soldiers, believed to be Russian, ride on military armoured personnel carriers on a road near the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Soldiers, believed to be Russian, ride on military armoured personnel carriers on a road near the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Soldiers, believed to be Russian, ride on military armoured personnel carriers on a road near the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
11 / 24
<p>An ethnic minority woman walks past security officers during the third plenary session of National People's Congress in Beijing, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

An ethnic minority woman walks past security officers during the third plenary session of National People's Congress in Beijing, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

An ethnic minority woman walks past security officers during the third plenary session of National People's Congress in Beijing, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
12 / 24
<p>Department of Civil Aviation Director General Datuk Azharuddin Abdul Rahman looks on during a news conference at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Department of Civil Aviation Director General Datuk Azharuddin Abdul Rahman looks on during a news conference at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Department of Civil Aviation Director General Datuk Azharuddin Abdul Rahman looks on during a news conference at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
13 / 24
<p>A woman walking by a poster calling people to vote in the upcoming referendum, in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A woman walking by a poster calling people to vote in the upcoming referendum, in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

A woman walking by a poster calling people to vote in the upcoming referendum, in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
14 / 24
<p>Anti-government protesters cover from teargas during a protest at Altamira square in Caracas, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo</p>

Anti-government protesters cover from teargas during a protest at Altamira square in Caracas, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Anti-government protesters cover from teargas during a protest at Altamira square in Caracas, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Close
15 / 24
<p>Clouds hover outside the window of a Vietnam Air Force search and rescue aircraft An-26 on a mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham</p>

Clouds hover outside the window of a Vietnam Air Force search and rescue aircraft An-26 on a mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Clouds hover outside the window of a Vietnam Air Force search and rescue aircraft An-26 on a mission to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, off Vietnam's Tho Chu island, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kham

Close
16 / 24
<p>An anti-government protester holds up a sim card before cancelling their AIS subscription during a rally at the Shinawatra building in central Bangkok, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

An anti-government protester holds up a sim card before cancelling their AIS subscription during a rally at the Shinawatra building in central Bangkok, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

An anti-government protester holds up a sim card before cancelling their AIS subscription during a rally at the Shinawatra building in central Bangkok, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Close
17 / 24
<p>Residents and Civil Defense troops salvage belongings from homes flooded by the Acre river, which continues to rise from weeks of heavy rainfall in the region including northern Bolivia and eastern Peru, in Rio Branco, Acre state, Brazil, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Odair Leal</p>

Residents and Civil Defense troops salvage belongings from homes flooded by the Acre river, which continues to rise from weeks of heavy rainfall in the region including northern Bolivia and eastern Peru, in Rio Branco, Acre state, Brazil, March 9,...more

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Residents and Civil Defense troops salvage belongings from homes flooded by the Acre river, which continues to rise from weeks of heavy rainfall in the region including northern Bolivia and eastern Peru, in Rio Branco, Acre state, Brazil, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Odair Leal

Close
18 / 24
<p>People pray for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami as TEPCO tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen in the background at Namie town, Fukushima prefecture, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

People pray for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami as TEPCO tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen in the background at Namie town, Fukushima prefecture, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

People pray for victims of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami as TEPCO tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant is seen in the background at Namie town, Fukushima prefecture, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
19 / 24
<p>International school students light candles to pray for passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in Zhuji, Zhejiang province, China, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

International school students light candles to pray for passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in Zhuji, Zhejiang province, China, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

International school students light candles to pray for passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in Zhuji, Zhejiang province, China, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 24
<p>Supporters of Salvador Sanchez Ceren, the presidential candidate for the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN), shout during a rally held after the official election results were released, in San Salvador, El Salvador, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

Supporters of Salvador Sanchez Ceren, the presidential candidate for the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN), shout during a rally held after the official election results were released, in San Salvador, El Salvador, March 9, 2014....more

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Supporters of Salvador Sanchez Ceren, the presidential candidate for the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front (FMLN), shout during a rally held after the official election results were released, in San Salvador, El Salvador, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Close
21 / 24
<p>An employee works inside an undergarment factory in Kolkata, India, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

An employee works inside an undergarment factory in Kolkata, India, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

An employee works inside an undergarment factory in Kolkata, India, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
22 / 24
<p>Ukrainian soldiers stand on top of an armoured personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Ukrainian soldiers stand on top of an armoured personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

Ukrainian soldiers stand on top of an armoured personnel carrier at a checkpoint near the village of Salkovo, near a Crimea region border, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
23 / 24
<p>The grandson of Gavrilo Princip's brother, Miljkan Princip poses with a photo of Princip's house in front it in Bosansko Grahovo, January 31, 2014. Gavrilo Princip's killing of Ferdinand and his wife, Sophie, lit the fuse for World War One, turning out the lights on an age of European peace and progress. Empires crumbled and more than 10 million soldiers died. The world order was rewritten. Yet 100 years on, in Princip's native Bosnia, time, in many ways, has stood still. A hero to some, a harbinger of destruction to others, the assassin is being fought over anew as Sarajevo prepares to mark the June 28 centenary of his act. The row goes to the heart of Bosnia today - a country still arguing about the past, divided by the present and deeply uncertain about the future. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

The grandson of Gavrilo Princip's brother, Miljkan Princip poses with a photo of Princip's house in front it in Bosansko Grahovo, January 31, 2014. Gavrilo Princip's killing of Ferdinand and his wife, Sophie, lit the fuse for World War One, turning...more

Tuesday, March 11, 2014

The grandson of Gavrilo Princip's brother, Miljkan Princip poses with a photo of Princip's house in front it in Bosansko Grahovo, January 31, 2014. Gavrilo Princip's killing of Ferdinand and his wife, Sophie, lit the fuse for World War One, turning out the lights on an age of European peace and progress. Empires crumbled and more than 10 million soldiers died. The world order was rewritten. Yet 100 years on, in Princip's native Bosnia, time, in many ways, has stood still. A hero to some, a harbinger of destruction to others, the assassin is being fought over anew as Sarajevo prepares to mark the June 28 centenary of his act. The row goes to the heart of Bosnia today - a country still arguing about the past, divided by the present and deeply uncertain about the future. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 10 2014
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 09 2014
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 08 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 07 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast