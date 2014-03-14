Editor's choice
A New York City firefighter looks at the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland carry an empty coffin at a WWI memorial during a rehearsal for a reburial ceremony at the Loos-en-Gohelle Commonwealth war cemetery near Lens in northern France, March 13, 2014....more
Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland carry an empty coffin at a WWI memorial during a rehearsal for a reburial ceremony at the Loos-en-Gohelle Commonwealth war cemetery near Lens in northern France, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A paramilitary policeman stands guard near a portrait of China's late leader Mao Zedong, at the Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People, the venue holding the closing ceremony of the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing,...more
A paramilitary policeman stands guard near a portrait of China's late leader Mao Zedong, at the Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People, the venue holding the closing ceremony of the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Secretary of State John Kerry testifies at a Senate hearing held by the Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs to examine proposed budget estimates for fiscal year 2015 for the Department of State and Foreign Operations in...more
Secretary of State John Kerry testifies at a Senate hearing held by the Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs to examine proposed budget estimates for fiscal year 2015 for the Department of State and Foreign Operations in Washington, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A crew member from the Royal Malaysian Air Force looks through the window of a Malaysian Air Force CN235 aircraft during a Search and Rescue operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in the Straits of Malacca March 13, 2014. ...more
A crew member from the Royal Malaysian Air Force looks through the window of a Malaysian Air Force CN235 aircraft during a Search and Rescue operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in the Straits of Malacca March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
