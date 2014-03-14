Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 14, 2014 | 7:45am EDT

Editor's choice

<p>A New York City firefighter looks at the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

A New York City firefighter looks at the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Friday, March 14, 2014

A New York City firefighter looks at the rubble at the site of a building explosion in the Harlem section of New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
1 / 21
<p>A cosplayer poses in front of the Sunrise Orient, a 2,500-ton cargo ship, which is beached at Cheung Chau in Hong Kong March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

A cosplayer poses in front of the Sunrise Orient, a 2,500-ton cargo ship, which is beached at Cheung Chau in Hong Kong March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Friday, March 14, 2014

A cosplayer poses in front of the Sunrise Orient, a 2,500-ton cargo ship, which is beached at Cheung Chau in Hong Kong March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Close
2 / 21
<p>Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland carry an empty coffin at a WWI memorial during a rehearsal for a reburial ceremony at the Loos-en-Gohelle Commonwealth war cemetery near Lens in northern France, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol</p>

Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland carry an empty coffin at a WWI memorial during a rehearsal for a reburial ceremony at the Loos-en-Gohelle Commonwealth war cemetery near Lens in northern France, March 13, 2014....more

Friday, March 14, 2014

Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Scotland carry an empty coffin at a WWI memorial during a rehearsal for a reburial ceremony at the Loos-en-Gohelle Commonwealth war cemetery near Lens in northern France, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Close
3 / 21
<p>A person dressed like the character of Spiderman hangs from a wall in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

A person dressed like the character of Spiderman hangs from a wall in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

A person dressed like the character of Spiderman hangs from a wall in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 21
<p>Mili Baxter poses with a red balloon while recreating the image from artist Banksy's "There Is Always Hope" graffiti, on Parliament Square in London March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Mili Baxter poses with a red balloon while recreating the image from artist Banksy's "There Is Always Hope" graffiti, on Parliament Square in London March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Friday, March 14, 2014

Mili Baxter poses with a red balloon while recreating the image from artist Banksy's "There Is Always Hope" graffiti, on Parliament Square in London March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
5 / 21
<p>A paramilitary policeman stands guard near a portrait of China's late leader Mao Zedong, at the Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People, the venue holding the closing ceremony of the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

A paramilitary policeman stands guard near a portrait of China's late leader Mao Zedong, at the Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People, the venue holding the closing ceremony of the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing,...more

Friday, March 14, 2014

A paramilitary policeman stands guard near a portrait of China's late leader Mao Zedong, at the Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People, the venue holding the closing ceremony of the Chinese National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
6 / 21
<p>Ukraine Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk holds up the United Nations charter as he addresses a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the crisis in Ukraine, at U.N. Headquarters in New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Ukraine Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk holds up the United Nations charter as he addresses a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the crisis in Ukraine, at U.N. Headquarters in New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Friday, March 14, 2014

Ukraine Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk holds up the United Nations charter as he addresses a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the crisis in Ukraine, at U.N. Headquarters in New York, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
7 / 21
<p>Chadian soldiers march during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, Niger March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

Chadian soldiers march during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, Niger March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Friday, March 14, 2014

Chadian soldiers march during Flintlock 2014, a U.S.-led international training mission for African militaries, in Diffa, Niger March 3, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
8 / 21
<p>National police transport an anti-government protester detainee during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

National police transport an anti-government protester detainee during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Friday, March 14, 2014

National police transport an anti-government protester detainee during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
9 / 21
<p>Shazia, a six year-old-girl, plays with street dogs on bamboo sticks at a timber market in Mumbai, India March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Shazia, a six year-old-girl, plays with street dogs on bamboo sticks at a timber market in Mumbai, India March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Friday, March 14, 2014

Shazia, a six year-old-girl, plays with street dogs on bamboo sticks at a timber market in Mumbai, India March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
10 / 21
<p>Police separate participants of anti-war and pro-Russian rallies as they clash in Donetsk, Ukraine March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police separate participants of anti-war and pro-Russian rallies as they clash in Donetsk, Ukraine March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, March 14, 2014

Police separate participants of anti-war and pro-Russian rallies as they clash in Donetsk, Ukraine March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 21
<p>A U.S. Airways plane with a collapsed nose is seen at Philadelphia International Airport March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek</p>

A U.S. Airways plane with a collapsed nose is seen at Philadelphia International Airport March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Friday, March 14, 2014

A U.S. Airways plane with a collapsed nose is seen at Philadelphia International Airport March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Close
12 / 21
<p>Businessmen enjoy the good weather at lunch time under the Arche de la Defense, in the financial and business district west of Paris, as warm and sunny weather continues in France, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

Businessmen enjoy the good weather at lunch time under the Arche de la Defense, in the financial and business district west of Paris, as warm and sunny weather continues in France, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Friday, March 14, 2014

Businessmen enjoy the good weather at lunch time under the Arche de la Defense, in the financial and business district west of Paris, as warm and sunny weather continues in France, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
13 / 21
<p>Secretary of State John Kerry testifies at a Senate hearing held by the Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs to examine proposed budget estimates for fiscal year 2015 for the Department of State and Foreign Operations in Washington, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Secretary of State John Kerry testifies at a Senate hearing held by the Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs to examine proposed budget estimates for fiscal year 2015 for the Department of State and Foreign Operations in...more

Friday, March 14, 2014

Secretary of State John Kerry testifies at a Senate hearing held by the Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs to examine proposed budget estimates for fiscal year 2015 for the Department of State and Foreign Operations in Washington, March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
14 / 21
<p>A crew member from the Royal Malaysian Air Force looks through the window of a Malaysian Air Force CN235 aircraft during a Search and Rescue operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in the Straits of Malacca March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

A crew member from the Royal Malaysian Air Force looks through the window of a Malaysian Air Force CN235 aircraft during a Search and Rescue operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in the Straits of Malacca March 13, 2014. ...more

Friday, March 14, 2014

A crew member from the Royal Malaysian Air Force looks through the window of a Malaysian Air Force CN235 aircraft during a Search and Rescue operation to find the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in the Straits of Malacca March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
15 / 21
<p>A Palestinian man warms himself by a fire inside his house at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian man warms himself by a fire inside his house at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, March 14, 2014

A Palestinian man warms himself by a fire inside his house at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
16 / 21
<p>A boy stands near barbed wire outside his home in Doctor Juan Leon Mallorquin, Paraguay March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno</p>

A boy stands near barbed wire outside his home in Doctor Juan Leon Mallorquin, Paraguay March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Friday, March 14, 2014

A boy stands near barbed wire outside his home in Doctor Juan Leon Mallorquin, Paraguay March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno

Close
17 / 21
<p>A toy is seen at Pombeba island in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

A toy is seen at Pombeba island in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Friday, March 14, 2014

A toy is seen at Pombeba island in the Guanabara Bay in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Close
18 / 21
<p>Cast members Ryan Hansen, Kristen Bell, and Jason Dohring pose at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast members Ryan Hansen, Kristen Bell, and Jason Dohring pose at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Friday, March 14, 2014

Cast members Ryan Hansen, Kristen Bell, and Jason Dohring pose at the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Hollywood, California March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 21
<p>A frozen stairwell is seen at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A frozen stairwell is seen at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Friday, March 14, 2014

A frozen stairwell is seen at the site of a building collapse in Harlem, New York March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
20 / 21
<p>Traffic lights are seen in early morning thick fog in London March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Boyce</p>

Traffic lights are seen in early morning thick fog in London March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Friday, March 14, 2014

Traffic lights are seen in early morning thick fog in London March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 13 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 12 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 11 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 10 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast