Pictures | Sun Mar 23, 2014 | 2:45am EDT

Editor's choice

<p>Anti-government protesters kiss during clashes in Caracas, Venezuela, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Sunday, March 23, 2014

<p>Civilians are led by members of pro-Russian self-defence units, outside a military base during an assault, in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Sunday, March 23, 2014

<p>Hand-written notes on how a crew member should report the sighting of debris in the southern Indian Ocean aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion aircraft searching for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Sunday, March 23, 2014

<p>Anti-austerity demonstrators in Colon square during a demonstration which organisers called the "Marches of Dignity" in Madrid, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

Sunday, March 23, 2014

<p>Pro-Russian protesters push Ukrainian riot policemen, guarding the regional administration building, in central Donetsk, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Sunday, March 23, 2014

<p>Demonstrators fight each other during the first rally against the government of Michelle Bachelet in Santiago, Chile, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza</p>

Sunday, March 23, 2014

<p>Girls in the "La Playita" neighbourhood of Colombia's port city, Buenaventura, March 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino</p>

Sunday, March 23, 2014

<p>North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Ryugyong Dental Hospital and Okryu Children's Hospital in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) March 22, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

Sunday, March 23, 2014

<p>A family member of a passenger of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 cries after a routine briefing given by Malaysia's government and military representatives at Lido Hotel in Beijing, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Sunday, March 23, 2014

<p>A satellite image taken on March 18, 2014 of an object spotted in the southern Indian Ocean. Chinese satellites have spotted the new object that could be wreckage from missing flight MH370; ships are on their way to investigate, China and Malaysia said on March 22, 2014. REUTERS/CNS Photo</p>

Sunday, March 23, 2014

<p>Supporters of Turkey's Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan during an election rally in Ankara, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas</p>

Sunday, March 23, 2014

<p>An anti-government protester throws a stone at police in Caracas, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Sunday, March 23, 2014

<p>People hold placards during a Stand up to Racism and Fascism rally in central London, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

Sunday, March 23, 2014

<p>A boy takes a bath along a pavement in the southern Indian city of Chennai, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Sunday, March 23, 2014

<p>A pro-Russian protester takes part in a rally in central Donetsk, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Sunday, March 23, 2014

<p>Mary Black (L) and Sarah Weinstein hug after being married in a group wedding at the Oakland County Courthouse in Pontiac, Michigan, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

Sunday, March 23, 2014

<p>A Palestinian man is detained by Israeli border policemen during clashes near Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Sunday, March 23, 2014

<p>A boy works in Aleppo, Syria, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo</p>

Sunday, March 23, 2014

<p>A man, his wife and their child use a zip-line to cross the Nujiang River in Lazimi village of Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, China, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion</p>

Sunday, March 23, 2014

<p>Officials survey a large mudslide near Oso, Washington, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Washington State Police/Handout via Reuters</p>

Sunday, March 23, 2014

<p>U.S. President Barack Obama rides a golf cart at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

Sunday, March 23, 2014

<p>Armed men, believed to be Russian servicemen, take cover behind an armoured vehicle as they attempt to take over a military airbase in the Crimean town of Belbek, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Sunday, March 23, 2014

<p>Malaysia's acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein holds up a note that he has just received on a new lead in the search for flight MH370, during a news conference at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

Sunday, March 23, 2014

<p>Anti-government protesters take cover from the police in Caracas March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Sunday, March 23, 2014

