Pictures | Tue Mar 25, 2014

<p>A car drives with a Russian flag on a road outside the Crimean port city of Feodosia March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

<p>A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 shouts at journalists after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, at the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

<p>Ruben Hidalgo, 25, a contestant, looks at his reflection in the mirror at a bathroom before taking part in a body paint pageant during Expobelleza Andalucia in the Andalusian capital of Seville, Spain March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

<p>Co-Pilot, Flying Officer Marc Smith, flies his Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion aircraft towards the runway at RAAF Pearce Base in Bullsbrook near Perth March 24, 2014, after searching for the missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370. REUTERS/Richard Wainwright/Pool</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and President Barack Obama point at each other as they participate in a G7 leaders meeting during the Nuclear Security Summit in The Hague March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen/Pool</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

<p>Cast members perform a scene at night while filming "October 1", a police thriller directed by Kunle Afolayan, at a rural location in Akure, southwest Nigeria August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

<p>Relatives and friends mourn as the bodies of people killed after a boat carrying mostly Congolese refugees capsized at the shores of Lake Albert are brought to the landing zone in Ntoroko district in Western Uganda, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

<p>First lady Michelle Obama kicks a shuttlecock with students as she visits the City Wall with her daughter Sasha, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

<p>Police use a water cannon to disperse a demonstrator during a protest against a trade pact with mainland China, near Taiwan's government headquarters in Taipei, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Lau</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

<p>Members of the pro-government "red shirt" movement attack a Buddhist monk outside the National Anti-Corruption Commission office in Nonthaburi province, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

<p>Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius walks past June Steenkamp, mother of Reeva Steenkamp, as he makes his way to the dock in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee/Pool</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

<p>A smoke screen created by crew members partially covers the blockaded Ukrainian naval landing vessel "Konstantin Olshansky" in Donuzlav bay in Crimea March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Oleksii Tamrazov</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

<p>An orthodox rabbi says a prayer at an Holocaust memorial at the Danube river, as Hungary marks the 70th anniversary of the Holocaust, in Budapest, Hungary March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

<p>Anti-government protesters take part in a rally in central of Bangkok March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

<p>A security guard of first lady Michelle Obama stands beside a man wearing a Chinese ancient warrior costume during Obama's visit at the City Wall in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

<p>People lay down in a pedestrian zone as part of an art project in remembrance of the 528 victims of the "Katzbach" Nazi concentration camp, in Frankfurt, Germany March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

<p>Al Jazeera journalist Peter Greste of Australia stands in a metal cage during his trial in a court in Cairo March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

<p>A picture of Bob Crow is reflected on his coffin as it arrives by horse and carriage at the City of London Cemetery and Crematorium in east London March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

<p>Two U.S. helicopters land at The Hague airport in the Netherlands March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Michiel Wijnbergh/Pool</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

<p>A motorist checks his car next to a tank position close to the Russian border near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Dmitry Neymyrok</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

<p>People queue to apply for Russian passports at a passport office in Sevastopol March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

<p>A Ukrainian soldier stands guard outside a Ukrainian Army military camp set up on a field close to the Russian border in east Ukraine March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

<p>Women and children, displaced by recent fighting between rebel soldiers and government troops, wait in line to collect their food rations in Mingkaman refugee camp, South Sudan in this handout picture released to Reuters March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kate Holt/UNICEF/Handout</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

<p>A family member of a passenger aboard Malaysia Airlines MH370 looks out of a room as he cries after watching a television broadcast of a news conference, in the Lido hotel in Beijing, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tuesday, March 25, 2014

