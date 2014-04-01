Edition:
<p>A man and children look at Russian tanks on freight cars after their arrival in Crimea in the settlement of Gvardeiskoye near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>The shadow of a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritime search aircraft can be seen on low-level clouds as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean looking for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Griffith/Pool</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah, sitting atop a vehicle, arrives for an election campaign in Panjshir province, Afghanistan March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Believers take part in a weekend mass at an underground Catholic church in Tianjin, China, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>A yellow Ambassador taxi moves past cycle rickshaw pullers sleeping along a roadside in the early morning in Kolkata, India, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>A cat looks through a window in a temporary housing complex at Funahiki area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 31, 2014. For the first time since Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster more than three years ago, residents of a small district are allowed to return home. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Boys play soccer as a policeman patrols one day after the occupation of the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 31, 2014 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters row a makeshift raft in the sea near the Armenian Christian town of Kasab March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>A fisherman carries a shark on his shoulders from the Indian Ocean waters to the market in Somalia's capital Mogadishu March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>A fake mayoral election campaign sign with a fictitious candidate is seen in Toronto, Canada, March 31, 2014. Rob Ford, who is running for re-election as Toronto Mayor, made global headlines last year after admitting he had smoked crack cocaine. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Toshio Koyama, 72, and his wife Kimiko, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, smile after they returned to their home in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>A model presents a creation from Joao Pimenta's Summer 2015 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Panjshir province March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>A Maharashtrian girl dressed in traditional costumes attends celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, India, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Afghan women take part in a literacy class at the Organisation of Promoting Afghan Women's Capabilities (OPAWC) center in Kabul March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Visitors walk on the car park place numbered '007' in the north part the compound of the German Federal Intelligence Agency (BND) after the opening ceremony of the BND headquarters in Berlin March 31, 2014. REUTERS/FSoeren Stache/Pool</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Juan Ortiz, 67, and his 18-month-old grandson, Joshua Lopez, wait in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Commerce, California March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>A Muslim man takes a picture of his friend in the early morning at Galle Face Green in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>A water cannon of the national police burns after being hit with Molotov cocktails thrown by anti-government protesters during riots in Chacao district in Caracas, Venezuela, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Russia's Interior Ministry officers detain opposition activists during a protest rally defending Article 31 of the Russian constitution, which guarantees the right of assembly, in St. Petersburg March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in a training at a base of Ukraine's National Guard near Kiev, March 31, 2014. Volunteers arrived at the base for training to qualify for service in the newly created National Guard. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>Armed policemen stand in front of a hotel in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, March 31, 2014. Police hunted a suspect who shot and wounded three people in an incident off the city's Independence Square, Interfax news agency said. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>A piece of unknown debris floats just under the water in this image taken from a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritime search aircraft while flying over the southern Indian Ocean looking for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Griffith/Pool</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

<p>A Hindu woman touches the wall of a temple as she offers prayers on the second day of the nine-day long Navratri festival in Kolkata, India, April 1, 2014. Devotees worship various forms of Hindu goddesses during the festival. The Hindu festival literally means nine nights. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Tuesday, April 01, 2014

