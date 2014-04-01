Editor's choice
A man and children look at Russian tanks on freight cars after their arrival in Crimea in the settlement of Gvardeiskoye near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man and children look at Russian tanks on freight cars after their arrival in Crimea in the settlement of Gvardeiskoye near the Crimean city of Simferopol March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
The shadow of a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritime search aircraft can be seen on low-level clouds as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean looking for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rob...more
The shadow of a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritime search aircraft can be seen on low-level clouds as it flies over the southern Indian Ocean looking for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Griffith/Pool
Presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah, sitting atop a vehicle, arrives for an election campaign in Panjshir province, Afghanistan March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah, sitting atop a vehicle, arrives for an election campaign in Panjshir province, Afghanistan March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Believers take part in a weekend mass at an underground Catholic church in Tianjin, China, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Believers take part in a weekend mass at an underground Catholic church in Tianjin, China, November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A yellow Ambassador taxi moves past cycle rickshaw pullers sleeping along a roadside in the early morning in Kolkata, India, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A yellow Ambassador taxi moves past cycle rickshaw pullers sleeping along a roadside in the early morning in Kolkata, India, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A cat looks through a window in a temporary housing complex at Funahiki area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 31, 2014. For the first time since Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster more than three years ago, residents of a small district...more
A cat looks through a window in a temporary housing complex at Funahiki area in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, March 31, 2014. For the first time since Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster more than three years ago, residents of a small district are allowed to return home. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Boys play soccer as a policeman patrols one day after the occupation of the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 31, 2014 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Boys play soccer as a policeman patrols one day after the occupation of the Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 31, 2014 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Free Syrian Army fighters row a makeshift raft in the sea near the Armenian Christian town of Kasab March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Free Syrian Army fighters row a makeshift raft in the sea near the Armenian Christian town of Kasab March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A fisherman carries a shark on his shoulders from the Indian Ocean waters to the market in Somalia's capital Mogadishu March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
A fisherman carries a shark on his shoulders from the Indian Ocean waters to the market in Somalia's capital Mogadishu March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
A fake mayoral election campaign sign with a fictitious candidate is seen in Toronto, Canada, March 31, 2014. Rob Ford, who is running for re-election as Toronto Mayor, made global headlines last year after admitting he had smoked crack cocaine....more
A fake mayoral election campaign sign with a fictitious candidate is seen in Toronto, Canada, March 31, 2014. Rob Ford, who is running for re-election as Toronto Mayor, made global headlines last year after admitting he had smoked crack cocaine. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Toshio Koyama, 72, and his wife Kimiko, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, smile after they returned to their home in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Toshio Koyama, 72, and his wife Kimiko, 69, who evacuated from the Miyakoji area of Tamura three years ago, smile after they returned to their home in Tamura, Fukushima prefecture, Japan, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A model presents a creation from Joao Pimenta's Summer 2015 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation from Joao Pimenta's Summer 2015 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Panjshir province March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah attend an election campaign in Panjshir province March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Maharashtrian girl dressed in traditional costumes attends celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, India, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Maharashtrian girl dressed in traditional costumes attends celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai, India, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Afghan women take part in a literacy class at the Organisation of Promoting Afghan Women's Capabilities (OPAWC) center in Kabul March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Afghan women take part in a literacy class at the Organisation of Promoting Afghan Women's Capabilities (OPAWC) center in Kabul March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Visitors walk on the car park place numbered '007' in the north part the compound of the German Federal Intelligence Agency (BND) after the opening ceremony of the BND headquarters in Berlin March 31, 2014. REUTERS/FSoeren Stache/Pool
Visitors walk on the car park place numbered '007' in the north part the compound of the German Federal Intelligence Agency (BND) after the opening ceremony of the BND headquarters in Berlin March 31, 2014. REUTERS/FSoeren Stache/Pool
Juan Ortiz, 67, and his 18-month-old grandson, Joshua Lopez, wait in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Commerce, California March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Juan Ortiz, 67, and his 18-month-old grandson, Joshua Lopez, wait in line at a health insurance enrollment event in Commerce, California March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Muslim man takes a picture of his friend in the early morning at Galle Face Green in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Muslim man takes a picture of his friend in the early morning at Galle Face Green in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A water cannon of the national police burns after being hit with Molotov cocktails thrown by anti-government protesters during riots in Chacao district in Caracas, Venezuela, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
A water cannon of the national police burns after being hit with Molotov cocktails thrown by anti-government protesters during riots in Chacao district in Caracas, Venezuela, March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Russia's Interior Ministry officers detain opposition activists during a protest rally defending Article 31 of the Russian constitution, which guarantees the right of assembly, in St. Petersburg March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Russia's Interior Ministry officers detain opposition activists during a protest rally defending Article 31 of the Russian constitution, which guarantees the right of assembly, in St. Petersburg March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in a training at a base of Ukraine's National Guard near Kiev, March 31, 2014. Volunteers arrived at the base for training to qualify for service in the newly created National Guard. REUTERS/Gleb...more
Members of a "Maidan" self-defense battalion take part in a training at a base of Ukraine's National Guard near Kiev, March 31, 2014. Volunteers arrived at the base for training to qualify for service in the newly created National Guard. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Armed policemen stand in front of a hotel in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, March 31, 2014. Police hunted a suspect who shot and wounded three people in an incident off the city's Independence Square, Interfax news agency said. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov more
Armed policemen stand in front of a hotel in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, March 31, 2014. Police hunted a suspect who shot and wounded three people in an incident off the city's Independence Square, Interfax news agency said. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A piece of unknown debris floats just under the water in this image taken from a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritime search aircraft while flying over the southern Indian Ocean looking for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370...more
A piece of unknown debris floats just under the water in this image taken from a Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) P3 Orion maritime search aircraft while flying over the southern Indian Ocean looking for missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Rob Griffith/Pool
A Hindu woman touches the wall of a temple as she offers prayers on the second day of the nine-day long Navratri festival in Kolkata, India, April 1, 2014. Devotees worship various forms of Hindu goddesses during the festival. The Hindu festival...more
A Hindu woman touches the wall of a temple as she offers prayers on the second day of the nine-day long Navratri festival in Kolkata, India, April 1, 2014. Devotees worship various forms of Hindu goddesses during the festival. The Hindu festival literally means nine nights. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Next Slideshows
24 Hours - 31 Mar 2014
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice
Our best pictures from the past 24 hours.
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.