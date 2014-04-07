Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>Men rescue a boy from under the rubble after what activists said was explosive barrels dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan</p>

Monday, April 07, 2014

<p>A competitor rides a home-made vehicle without an engine on a downhill track during the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Lima's Green Coast, Peru, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

Monday, April 07, 2014

<p>A mother and her child pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga, Central African Republic, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Monday, April 07, 2014

<p>Pro-Russia protesters scuffle with the police near the regional government building in Donetsk, Ukraine, April 6, 2014. Dozens of pro-Russia protesters in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk stormed the regional government building on Sunday and hung a Russian flag. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Monday, April 07, 2014

<p>Hakimullah, 12, prepares to extract oil from sesame paste at a traditional sesame oil processing factory in Mazar-I-Sharif, Afghanistan, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

Monday, April 07, 2014

<p>Britain's Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington April 7, 2014. The Prince and his wife Kate are undertaking a 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son George. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Monday, April 07, 2014

<p>Akira Yaegashi of Japan is punched by Odilon Zaleta of Mexico during their World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight title bout in Tokyo, Japan, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Monday, April 07, 2014

<p>Female members of the Palestinian presidential guard watch a training session in the West Bank city of Jericho April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Monday, April 07, 2014

<p>People walk past a giant high heeled shoe in Wellington April 6, 2014. The large shoes have appeared in the city as part of an advertising ahead of Wellington Fashion Week. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Monday, April 07, 2014

<p>Sri Lanka's cricket fans cheer, after watching Sri Lanka win the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title by beating India, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Monday, April 07, 2014

<p>Galatasaray fans light flares to celebrate their goal against Fenerbahce during the Turkish Super League derby soccer match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in Istanbul, Turkey, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Monday, April 07, 2014

<p>People throw coloured powder during the Holi festival in Barcelona, Spain, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Monday, April 07, 2014

<p>Pro-Russian activists scuffle with police near the regional government building in Donetsk, Ukraine, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky</p>

Monday, April 07, 2014

<p>Elderly Hungarian women cast their ballots inside a polling station during parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaza near Budapest, Hungary, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Monday, April 07, 2014

<p>Rescue workers extinguish a fire at the site of a bomb blast in southern Thailand's Yala province April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Monday, April 07, 2014

<p>Venezuela's national police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters during riots in Caracas April 6, 2014. The board reads, "Violence is the weapon for those who have no reason." REUTERS/Christian Veron</p>

Monday, April 07, 2014

<p>Country music artist Taylor Swift takes a selfie with a fan as she arrives at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Monday, April 07, 2014

<p>A member of the Maidan self-defence forces sits with a woman in the 'Euromaidan' protests camp at the Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Monday, April 07, 2014

<p>Members of the April 6 movement shout slogans with activists against the government as they protest against the detention of several members of their movement in front of the Press Syndicate building in Cairo, Egypt, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Monday, April 07, 2014

<p>A Christian worshipper touches the Stone of Anointing, where Christians believe the body of Jesus was prepared for burial, in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Monday, April 07, 2014

<p>Ukrainian servicemen sit in a car of a train prior to their departure to the Black Sea port of Odessa at the railway station at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Monday, April 07, 2014

<p>Venezuela's national police fire tear gas as an anti-government protester kneels holding a rock during riots in Caracas April 6, 2014 REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Monday, April 07, 2014

<p>A Muslim girl, who is protected by local Christians, sits outside a house in the town of Gaga, Central African Republic, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Monday, April 07, 2014

<p>A man catches fish at a polluted river in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Monday, April 07, 2014

