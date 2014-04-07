Editor's Choice
Men rescue a boy from under the rubble after what activists said was explosive barrels dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A competitor rides a home-made vehicle without an engine on a downhill track during the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Lima's Green Coast, Peru, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A mother and her child pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga, Central African Republic, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Pro-Russia protesters scuffle with the police near the regional government building in Donetsk, Ukraine, April 6, 2014. Dozens of pro-Russia protesters in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk stormed the regional government building on Sunday and hung a Russian flag. REUTERS/Stringer
Hakimullah, 12, prepares to extract oil from sesame paste at a traditional sesame oil processing factory in Mazar-I-Sharif, Afghanistan, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Britain's Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington April 7, 2014. The Prince and his wife Kate are undertaking a 19-day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son George. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Akira Yaegashi of Japan is punched by Odilon Zaleta of Mexico during their World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight title bout in Tokyo, Japan, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Female members of the Palestinian presidential guard watch a training session in the West Bank city of Jericho April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People walk past a giant high heeled shoe in Wellington April 6, 2014. The large shoes have appeared in the city as part of an advertising ahead of Wellington Fashion Week. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Sri Lanka's cricket fans cheer, after watching Sri Lanka win the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket title by beating India, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Galatasaray fans light flares to celebrate their goal against Fenerbahce during the Turkish Super League derby soccer match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce in Istanbul, Turkey, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
People throw coloured powder during the Holi festival in Barcelona, Spain, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Pro-Russian activists scuffle with police near the regional government building in Donetsk, Ukraine, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Maslovsky
Elderly Hungarian women cast their ballots inside a polling station during parliamentary elections in Veresegyhaza near Budapest, Hungary, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Rescue workers extinguish a fire at the site of a bomb blast in southern Thailand's Yala province April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Venezuela's national police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters during riots in Caracas April 6, 2014. The board reads, "Violence is the weapon for those who have no reason." REUTERS/Christian Veron
Country music artist Taylor Swift takes a selfie with a fan as she arrives at the 49th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
A member of the Maidan self-defence forces sits with a woman in the 'Euromaidan' protests camp at the Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Members of the April 6 movement shout slogans with activists against the government as they protest against the detention of several members of their movement in front of the Press Syndicate building in Cairo, Egypt, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A Christian worshipper touches the Stone of Anointing, where Christians believe the body of Jesus was prepared for burial, in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Ukrainian servicemen sit in a car of a train prior to their departure to the Black Sea port of Odessa at the railway station at the Crimean port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Venezuela's national police fire tear gas as an anti-government protester kneels holding a rock during riots in Caracas April 6, 2014 REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A Muslim girl, who is protected by local Christians, sits outside a house in the town of Gaga, Central African Republic, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man catches fish at a polluted river in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
