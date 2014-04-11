Editor's Choice
She Ping, a 34-year-old beekeeper, is seen during an attempt to cover his body with bees, in Chongqing municipality, China, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
She Ping, a 34-year-old beekeeper, is seen during an attempt to cover his body with bees, in Chongqing municipality, China, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Air Force One casts a shadow upon its arrival n Austin, Texas April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Air Force One casts a shadow upon its arrival n Austin, Texas April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A sign with the name of U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius is placed on the table she will use while testifying before the Senate Finance Committee hearing on the President's budget proposal for FY2015, on Capitol Hill in...more
A sign with the name of U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius is placed on the table she will use while testifying before the Senate Finance Committee hearing on the President's budget proposal for FY2015, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Internally displaced men sit under a plane in an IDP camp located at Bangui International Airport, Central African Republic, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Internally displaced men sit under a plane in an IDP camp located at Bangui International Airport, Central African Republic, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and youths stand next to a fire during a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and youths stand next to a fire during a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Brett Hurt, a sophomore at Franklin Regional High School, leaves a news conference at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Pennsylvania April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Brett Hurt, a sophomore at Franklin Regional High School, leaves a news conference at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Pennsylvania April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches her husband Prince William sit in the cockpit of a Sopwith Pup at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre near Blenheim, in New Zealand April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches her husband Prince William sit in the cockpit of a Sopwith Pup at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre near Blenheim, in New Zealand April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool
Models present creations from the Salinas Summer 2015 collection during Fashion Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Models present creations from the Salinas Summer 2015 collection during Fashion Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A pro-Russian protester sits in a conference room inside the seized office of the SBU state security service in Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A pro-Russian protester sits in a conference room inside the seized office of the SBU state security service in Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Cyprus Airways passenger jet stands in the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia, Cyprus, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A Cyprus Airways passenger jet stands in the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia, Cyprus, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A pro-Russia protester stands at a barricade outside a regional government building in Donetsk,Ukraine, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A pro-Russia protester stands at a barricade outside a regional government building in Donetsk,Ukraine, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
A woman holding her child votes for the general election inside a polling station on the outskirts of Jammu, Kashmir, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A woman holding her child votes for the general election inside a polling station on the outskirts of Jammu, Kashmir, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
An Orthodox Jewish women listens as a Jewish priest speaks before a reenactment of the Passover sacrifice in Jerusalem April 10, 2014 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Orthodox Jewish women listens as a Jewish priest speaks before a reenactment of the Passover sacrifice in Jerusalem April 10, 2014 REUTERS/Amir Cohen
U.S. golfer Jason Dufner hits a a shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the 2014 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. golfer Jason Dufner hits a a shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the 2014 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week in China, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week in China, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Director James Cameron is seen through a television camera as he is interviewed in Manhattan Beach, California April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Director James Cameron is seen through a television camera as he is interviewed in Manhattan Beach, California April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Palestinian Olympic runner Nader Al-Masri stretches near his house in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian Olympic runner Nader Al-Masri stretches near his house in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Somali traders attempt to evacuate their goods from their shops near a burning petrol station in Hodan district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somali traders attempt to evacuate their goods from their shops near a burning petrol station in Hodan district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Antonio Guardarrama Tapia (L), Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa (C) and Filiberto Flores Mujica wears their Pachuco outfits while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Antonio Guardarrama Tapia (L), Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa (C) and Filiberto Flores Mujica wears their Pachuco outfits while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A bird perches on one of the 16,142 graves of the Douaumont cemetery near Verdun, northeastern France, March 30, 2014. The cemetery is the largest single French military cemetery of the WWI with more than 16,142 graves. REUTERS/Charles Platiau more
A bird perches on one of the 16,142 graves of the Douaumont cemetery near Verdun, northeastern France, March 30, 2014. The cemetery is the largest single French military cemetery of the WWI with more than 16,142 graves. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Participants run past the controversial Israeli barrier during the Palestine Marathon in the West Bank town of Bethlehem April 11, 2014. About 2,500 runners participated in the marathon this year, Palestinian officials said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad more
Participants run past the controversial Israeli barrier during the Palestine Marathon in the West Bank town of Bethlehem April 11, 2014. About 2,500 runners participated in the marathon this year, Palestinian officials said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A combination picture shows Britain's Prince William holding an umbrella above his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and spilling water from the umbrella, before boarding two America's Cup yachts on Auckland Harbour April 11, 2014....more
A combination picture shows Britain's Prince William holding an umbrella above his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and spilling water from the umbrella, before boarding two America's Cup yachts on Auckland Harbour April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall/Pool
Courtney Love hugs drummer Dave Grohl of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Courtney Love hugs drummer Dave Grohl of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A U.S. army's OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter takes part in a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field in Pocheon, south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A U.S. army's OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter takes part in a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field in Pocheon, south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.