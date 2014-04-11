Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>She Ping, a 34-year-old beekeeper, is seen during an attempt to cover his body with bees, in Chongqing municipality, China, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Air Force One casts a shadow upon its arrival n Austin, Texas April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>A sign with the name of U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Kathleen Sebelius is placed on the table she will use while testifying before the Senate Finance Committee hearing on the President's budget proposal for FY2015, on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Internally displaced men sit under a plane in an IDP camp located at Bangui International Airport, Central African Republic, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and youths stand next to a fire during a protest in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

<p>Brett Hurt, a sophomore at Franklin Regional High School, leaves a news conference at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, Pennsylvania April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watches her husband Prince William sit in the cockpit of a Sopwith Pup at the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre near Blenheim, in New Zealand April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/Pool</p>

<p>Models present creations from the Salinas Summer 2015 collection during Fashion Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>A pro-Russian protester sits in a conference room inside the seized office of the SBU state security service in Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

<p>A Cyprus Airways passenger jet stands in the abandoned Nicosia International Airport near Nicosia, Cyprus, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall</p>

<p>A pro-Russia protester stands at a barricade outside a regional government building in Donetsk,Ukraine, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

<p>A woman holding her child votes for the general election inside a polling station on the outskirts of Jammu, Kashmir, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>An Orthodox Jewish women listens as a Jewish priest speaks before a reenactment of the Passover sacrifice in Jerusalem April 10, 2014 REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

<p>U.S. golfer Jason Dufner hits a a shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the 2014 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week in China, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

<p>Director James Cameron is seen through a television camera as he is interviewed in Manhattan Beach, California April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Palestinian Olympic runner Nader Al-Masri stretches near his house in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

<p>Somali traders attempt to evacuate their goods from their shops near a burning petrol station in Hodan district of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar</p>

<p>Antonio Guardarrama Tapia (L), Jose de Jesus Gonzalez de la Rosa (C) and Filiberto Flores Mujica wears their Pachuco outfits while posing for a photograph next to a wall with graffiti in Mexico City March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero</p>

<p>A bird perches on one of the 16,142 graves of the Douaumont cemetery near Verdun, northeastern France, March 30, 2014. The cemetery is the largest single French military cemetery of the WWI with more than 16,142 graves. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

<p>Participants run past the controversial Israeli barrier during the Palestine Marathon in the West Bank town of Bethlehem April 11, 2014. About 2,500 runners participated in the marathon this year, Palestinian officials said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

<p>A combination picture shows Britain's Prince William holding an umbrella above his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and spilling water from the umbrella, before boarding two America's Cup yachts on Auckland Harbour April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fiona Goodall/Pool</p>

<p>Courtney Love hugs drummer Dave Grohl of Nirvana after the band was inducted during the 29th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A U.S. army's OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter takes part in a U.S.-South Korea joint live-fire military exercise at a training field in Pocheon, south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

