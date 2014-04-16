Editor's Choice

A member of the police bomb squad (L) walks away from a bag (R) left on the road near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014, during the one year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. The Boston Police Department late on Tuesday reported that two backpacks were found near the race's finish line and were being inspected by the bomb squad. One of the bags was later detonated by the bomb squad after inspection, reported local media. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT ATHLETICS CRIME LAW TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)