Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 16, 2014 | 8:05am EDT

Editor's Choice

<p>A fighter jet flies above as Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armored personnel carrier in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A fighter jet flies above as Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armored personnel carrier in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

A fighter jet flies above as Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armored personnel carrier in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
1 / 24
<p>The shoes of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivor J.P. Norden read "Boston Strong" as he stands at the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

The shoes of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivor J.P. Norden read "Boston Strong" as he stands at the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

The shoes of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivor J.P. Norden read "Boston Strong" as he stands at the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
2 / 24
<p>An internally displaced Muslim woman who lost her six days old baby yesterday, lies in a house in the town of Boda, Central African Republic, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

An internally displaced Muslim woman who lost her six days old baby yesterday, lies in a house in the town of Boda, Central African Republic, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

An internally displaced Muslim woman who lost her six days old baby yesterday, lies in a house in the town of Boda, Central African Republic, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
3 / 24
<p>Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts during his trial at North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts during his trial at North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts during his trial at North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
4 / 24
<p>Penitent looks on before the procession of "La Sangre" brotherhood during Holy Week in Cordoba, southern Spain, April 15, 2014. Hundreds of Easter processions take place around the clock in Spain during Holy Week, drawing thousands of visitors. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho</p>

Penitent looks on before the procession of "La Sangre" brotherhood during Holy Week in Cordoba, southern Spain, April 15, 2014. Hundreds of Easter processions take place around the clock in Spain during Holy Week, drawing thousands of visitors....more

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Penitent looks on before the procession of "La Sangre" brotherhood during Holy Week in Cordoba, southern Spain, April 15, 2014. Hundreds of Easter processions take place around the clock in Spain during Holy Week, drawing thousands of visitors. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Close
5 / 24
<p>An image of the Statue of Liberty is pictured though a rain covered taxi window in New York April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

An image of the Statue of Liberty is pictured though a rain covered taxi window in New York April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

An image of the Statue of Liberty is pictured though a rain covered taxi window in New York April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
6 / 24
<p>Frazier Glenn Cross, Jr., also known as F. Glenn Miller, appears at his arraignment on capital murder and first-degree murder charges at the Fred Allenbrand Criminal Justice Complex Adult Detention Center in New Century, Kansas April 15, 2014. Cross, the suspect in the killing of three people at two Jewish facilities near Kansas City could face the death penalty on state murder charges, prosecutors said. REUTERS/David Eulitt/The Kansas City Star/Pool</p>

Frazier Glenn Cross, Jr., also known as F. Glenn Miller, appears at his arraignment on capital murder and first-degree murder charges at the Fred Allenbrand Criminal Justice Complex Adult Detention Center in New Century, Kansas April 15, 2014. Cross,...more

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Frazier Glenn Cross, Jr., also known as F. Glenn Miller, appears at his arraignment on capital murder and first-degree murder charges at the Fred Allenbrand Criminal Justice Complex Adult Detention Center in New Century, Kansas April 15, 2014. Cross, the suspect in the killing of three people at two Jewish facilities near Kansas City could face the death penalty on state murder charges, prosecutors said. REUTERS/David Eulitt/The Kansas City Star/Pool

Close
7 / 24
<p>A penitent takes part in the procession of the "Silencio y la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso</p>

A penitent takes part in the procession of the "Silencio y la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

A penitent takes part in the procession of the "Silencio y la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
8 / 24
<p>An Ukrainian soldier takes cover behind a tree as pro-Russia protesters gathered in front of a Ukrainian airbase in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

An Ukrainian soldier takes cover behind a tree as pro-Russia protesters gathered in front of a Ukrainian airbase in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

An Ukrainian soldier takes cover behind a tree as pro-Russia protesters gathered in front of a Ukrainian airbase in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
9 / 24
<p>A pro-Russian protester strengthens barricades outside the mayor's office in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A pro-Russian protester strengthens barricades outside the mayor's office in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

A pro-Russian protester strengthens barricades outside the mayor's office in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
10 / 24
<p>A sign hangs on the door of an office at Reddit headquarters in San Francisco, California April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

A sign hangs on the door of an office at Reddit headquarters in San Francisco, California April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

A sign hangs on the door of an office at Reddit headquarters in San Francisco, California April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Close
11 / 24
<p>Veronica, mother of high school senior Adrian Castro, who was killed in last Thursday's bus crash, listens to speakers at a candlelight vigil in his memory at El Monte High School in El Monte, California April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Veronica, mother of high school senior Adrian Castro, who was killed in last Thursday's bus crash, listens to speakers at a candlelight vigil in his memory at El Monte High School in El Monte, California April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Veronica, mother of high school senior Adrian Castro, who was killed in last Thursday's bus crash, listens to speakers at a candlelight vigil in his memory at El Monte High School in El Monte, California April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 24
<p>Snow covers a log cabin off Highway 36 in the City of Kawartha Lakes in central Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2014. Most of the province saw snow this morning one of the latest spring snowfalls in recent history. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Snow covers a log cabin off Highway 36 in the City of Kawartha Lakes in central Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2014. Most of the province saw snow this morning one of the latest spring snowfalls in recent history. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Snow covers a log cabin off Highway 36 in the City of Kawartha Lakes in central Ontario, Canada, April 15, 2014. Most of the province saw snow this morning one of the latest spring snowfalls in recent history. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Close
13 / 24
<p>Borussia Dortmund's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (L) celebrates with coach Juergen Klopp (R) after their German soccer cup (DFB Pokal) semi-final match against WfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund April 15, 2014. Dortmund won the match 2-0. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) DFB RULES PROHIBIT USE IN MMS SERVICES VIA HANDHELD DEVICES UNTIL TWO HOURS AFTER A MATCH AND ANY USAGE ON INTERNET OR ONLINE MEDIA SIMULATING VIDEO FOOTAGE DURING THE MATCH.</p>

Borussia Dortmund's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (L) celebrates with coach Juergen Klopp (R) after their German soccer cup (DFB Pokal) semi-final match against WfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund April 15, 2014. Dortmund won the match 2-0. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay...more

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Borussia Dortmund's Henrikh Mkhitaryan (L) celebrates with coach Juergen Klopp (R) after their German soccer cup (DFB Pokal) semi-final match against WfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund April 15, 2014. Dortmund won the match 2-0. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay (GERMANY - Tags: SPORT SOCCER) DFB RULES PROHIBIT USE IN MMS SERVICES VIA HANDHELD DEVICES UNTIL TWO HOURS AFTER A MATCH AND ANY USAGE ON INTERNET OR ONLINE MEDIA SIMULATING VIDEO FOOTAGE DURING THE MATCH.

Close
14 / 24
<p>Crew aboard the Australian Defense Vessel Ocean Shield move the U.S. Navy's Bluefin-21 autonomous underwater vehicle into position for deployment in the southern Indian Ocean to look for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter D. Blair</p>

Crew aboard the Australian Defense Vessel Ocean Shield move the U.S. Navy's Bluefin-21 autonomous underwater vehicle into position for deployment in the southern Indian Ocean to look for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, April 14, 2014. ...more

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Crew aboard the Australian Defense Vessel Ocean Shield move the U.S. Navy's Bluefin-21 autonomous underwater vehicle into position for deployment in the southern Indian Ocean to look for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter D. Blair

Close
15 / 24
<p>An Ukrainian soldier aims his rifle at pro-Russia protesters gathered in front of a Ukrainian airbase in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

An Ukrainian soldier aims his rifle at pro-Russia protesters gathered in front of a Ukrainian airbase in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

An Ukrainian soldier aims his rifle at pro-Russia protesters gathered in front of a Ukrainian airbase in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
16 / 24
<p>Internally displaced people wait for food distribution by a foreign non-governmental organization in the town of Boda April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Internally displaced people wait for food distribution by a foreign non-governmental organization in the town of Boda April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Internally displaced people wait for food distribution by a foreign non-governmental organization in the town of Boda April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
17 / 24
<p>Maritime police search for missing passengers in front of the South Korean ferry "Sewol" which sank at the sea off Jindo April 16, 2014. Almost 300 people were missing after a ferry capsized off South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

Maritime police search for missing passengers in front of the South Korean ferry "Sewol" which sank at the sea off Jindo April 16, 2014. Almost 300 people were missing after a ferry capsized off South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Maritime police search for missing passengers in front of the South Korean ferry "Sewol" which sank at the sea off Jindo April 16, 2014. Almost 300 people were missing after a ferry capsized off South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
18 / 24
<p>People's Liberation Army soldiers fire weapons during training in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

People's Liberation Army soldiers fire weapons during training in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

People's Liberation Army soldiers fire weapons during training in Heihe, Heilongjiang province, China, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
19 / 24
<p>Rescue workers and onlookers stand next to derailed coaches of a passenger train in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 16, 2014. Dozens of passengers on Wednesday were injured after the engine and ten coaches of the train derailed in Assam, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Rescue workers and onlookers stand next to derailed coaches of a passenger train in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 16, 2014. Dozens of passengers on Wednesday were injured after the engine and ten coaches of the train derailed in Assam,...more

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Rescue workers and onlookers stand next to derailed coaches of a passenger train in the northeastern Indian state of Assam April 16, 2014. Dozens of passengers on Wednesday were injured after the engine and ten coaches of the train derailed in Assam, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 24
<p>A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, Uruguay, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff</p>

A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, Uruguay, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

A gaucho is unseated by a wild horse during the annual celebration of Criolla Week in Montevideo, Uruguay, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Close
21 / 24
<p>A member of the police bomb squad (L) walks away from a bag (R) left on the road near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014, during the one year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. The Boston Police Department late on Tuesday reported that two backpacks were found near the race's finish line and were being inspected by the bomb squad. One of the bags was later detonated by the bomb squad after inspection, reported local media. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT ATHLETICS CRIME LAW TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

A member of the police bomb squad (L) walks away from a bag (R) left on the road near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014, during the one year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. The Boston...more

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

A member of the police bomb squad (L) walks away from a bag (R) left on the road near the finish line of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014, during the one year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. The Boston Police Department late on Tuesday reported that two backpacks were found near the race's finish line and were being inspected by the bomb squad. One of the bags was later detonated by the bomb squad after inspection, reported local media. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT ATHLETICS CRIME LAW TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close
22 / 24
<p>Greenpeace activists Nicole and Enrique kiss during their symbolic wedding at the El Morado hanging glacier at the territories of "Republica Glaciar" (Glacier Republic), at Los Andes Mountain range, near Santiago city, Chile, April 12, 2014. Republica Glaciar is an event aimed to draw attention to the importance of the Chilean glaciers protection as a huge water source which could be threatened by large hydroelectric and mining projects on the high mountain, and raise awareness about the environmental impacts of its intervention, according to the organizers. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza</p>

Greenpeace activists Nicole and Enrique kiss during their symbolic wedding at the El Morado hanging glacier at the territories of "Republica Glaciar" (Glacier Republic), at Los Andes Mountain range, near Santiago city, Chile, April 12, 2014....more

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Greenpeace activists Nicole and Enrique kiss during their symbolic wedding at the El Morado hanging glacier at the territories of "Republica Glaciar" (Glacier Republic), at Los Andes Mountain range, near Santiago city, Chile, April 12, 2014. Republica Glaciar is an event aimed to draw attention to the importance of the Chilean glaciers protection as a huge water source which could be threatened by large hydroelectric and mining projects on the high mountain, and raise awareness about the environmental impacts of its intervention, according to the organizers. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

Close
23 / 24
<p>Pope Francis kisses two children, after carrying them onto his Popemobile, before leading his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini</p>

Pope Francis kisses two children, after carrying them onto his Popemobile, before leading his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Pope Francis kisses two children, after carrying them onto his Popemobile, before leading his Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 15 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 14 2014
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 13 2014
Editors Choice

Editors Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 12 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast