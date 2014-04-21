Kim Ha-na, the sister of Kim Dong-hyup, one of missing passengers on board the capsized South Korean ferry Sewol, takes a rest while she waits for a news about rescue and search operation in makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo, April 20, 2014. Kim Ha-na no longer sleeps or eats and is haunted by the voice of her 17-year-old brother, calling frantically to tell her the ferry he was aboard with more than 300 classmates and staff from his high school on the outskirts of Seoul was sinking. Since then, Kim and hundreds of other relatives have spent 24 hours a day waiting helplessly for news in makeshift accommodation at a gymnasium in the port city of Jindo, the center of the rescue operation. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon