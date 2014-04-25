Sculptor Dondon Awa cleans the head of a statue of the late Pope John Paul II at his workshop in Tayuman, metro Manila, Philippines, April 11, 2014. Two giants of Roman Catholicism in the 20th century will become saints on April 27, 2014 at an unprecedented twin canonization that has aroused both joy and controversy in the 1.2 billion-member Church. Pope John XXIII, who reigned from 1958 to 1963 and called the modernizing Second Vatican Council, and Pope John Paul II, who reigned for nearly 27 years before his death in 2005 and whose trips around the world made him the most visible pope in history, will be declared saints by Pope Francis. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco