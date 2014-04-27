Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Apr 27, 2014 | 2:30am EDT

Editor's choice

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter stands by a hole in the wall in Ramouse, Aleppo, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter stands by a hole in the wall in Ramouse, Aleppo, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Sunday, April 27, 2014

A Free Syrian Army fighter stands by a hole in the wall in Ramouse, Aleppo, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Close
1 / 24
<p>Policemen stand guard under heavy rain in front of PAOK Salonika fans before their Greek Cup soccer final against Panathinaikos at the Olympic stadium in Athens, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

Policemen stand guard under heavy rain in front of PAOK Salonika fans before their Greek Cup soccer final against Panathinaikos at the Olympic stadium in Athens, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Policemen stand guard under heavy rain in front of PAOK Salonika fans before their Greek Cup soccer final against Panathinaikos at the Olympic stadium in Athens, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

Close
2 / 24
<p>A boy takes part in an anti-nuclear sit-in in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang</p>

A boy takes part in an anti-nuclear sit-in in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Sunday, April 27, 2014

A boy takes part in an anti-nuclear sit-in in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Close
3 / 24
<p>Prospectors work at the open-pit Djoubissi gold mine, Central African Republic, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Prospectors work at the open-pit Djoubissi gold mine, Central African Republic, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Prospectors work at the open-pit Djoubissi gold mine, Central African Republic, April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
4 / 24
<p>Racka sheep are herded during celebrations of the start of the new grazing season in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, east of Budapest, April 26,2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Racka sheep are herded during celebrations of the start of the new grazing season in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, east of Budapest, April 26,2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Racka sheep are herded during celebrations of the start of the new grazing season in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, east of Budapest, April 26,2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
5 / 24
<p>Catholic faithful camping outside Castel Sant'Angelo in Rome, as they wait a canonisation ceremony to take place at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli</p>

Catholic faithful camping outside Castel Sant'Angelo in Rome, as they wait a canonisation ceremony to take place at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Catholic faithful camping outside Castel Sant'Angelo in Rome, as they wait a canonisation ceremony to take place at the Vatican, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Close
6 / 24
<p>Manchester United coach Ryan Giggs (L) watches their English Premier League soccer match against Norwich at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis</p>

Manchester United coach Ryan Giggs (L) watches their English Premier League soccer match against Norwich at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Manchester United coach Ryan Giggs (L) watches their English Premier League soccer match against Norwich at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Close
7 / 24
<p>A mourner pays tribute at a temporary memorial altar for victims of the capsized passenger ship Sewol in Ansan, South Korea, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

A mourner pays tribute at a temporary memorial altar for victims of the capsized passenger ship Sewol in Ansan, South Korea, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Sunday, April 27, 2014

A mourner pays tribute at a temporary memorial altar for victims of the capsized passenger ship Sewol in Ansan, South Korea, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
8 / 24
<p>A country music fan cools off in the wind on the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A country music fan cools off in the wind on the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sunday, April 27, 2014

A country music fan cools off in the wind on the second day of the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio, California, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
9 / 24
<p>Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk meets with Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto/Pool</p>

Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk meets with Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto/Pool

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyuk meets with Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto/Pool

Close
10 / 24
<p>U.S. President Barack Obama inspects an honour guard during a state welcoming ceremony outside the Parliament house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

U.S. President Barack Obama inspects an honour guard during a state welcoming ceremony outside the Parliament house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Sunday, April 27, 2014

U.S. President Barack Obama inspects an honour guard during a state welcoming ceremony outside the Parliament house in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
11 / 24
<p>A pro-Russian masked man walks past a broken window inside the Mariupol town hall in east Ukraine, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

A pro-Russian masked man walks past a broken window inside the Mariupol town hall in east Ukraine, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Sunday, April 27, 2014

A pro-Russian masked man walks past a broken window inside the Mariupol town hall in east Ukraine, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
12 / 24
<p>A Buddhist nun comforts a crying family member of a missing passenger onboard the Sewol ferry, at a port in Jindo, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A Buddhist nun comforts a crying family member of a missing passenger onboard the Sewol ferry, at a port in Jindo, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sunday, April 27, 2014

A Buddhist nun comforts a crying family member of a missing passenger onboard the Sewol ferry, at a port in Jindo, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
13 / 24
<p>Priests stand around a coffin containing the body of man killed in a gunfight on Thursday during a funeral ceremony in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

Priests stand around a coffin containing the body of man killed in a gunfight on Thursday during a funeral ceremony in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Priests stand around a coffin containing the body of man killed in a gunfight on Thursday during a funeral ceremony in Slaviansk, Ukraine, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
14 / 24
<p>Austrian police and firefighters stand in front of a partially collapsed house in Vienna, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger</p>

Austrian police and firefighters stand in front of a partially collapsed house in Vienna, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Austrian police and firefighters stand in front of a partially collapsed house in Vienna, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Close
15 / 24
<p>Arabian horse entry Hemlaje during the 5th Benghazi Arabian Horse Show, Libya, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori</p>

Arabian horse entry Hemlaje during the 5th Benghazi Arabian Horse Show, Libya, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Arabian horse entry Hemlaje during the 5th Benghazi Arabian Horse Show, Libya, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Close
16 / 24
<p>Tightrope walkers perform above a canal in Brussels April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule</p>

Tightrope walkers perform above a canal in Brussels April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Tightrope walkers perform above a canal in Brussels April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

Close
17 / 24
<p>A low-level thunderstorm supercell passes over the area of Hampton, Arkansas, United States, late April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

A low-level thunderstorm supercell passes over the area of Hampton, Arkansas, United States, late April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Sunday, April 27, 2014

A low-level thunderstorm supercell passes over the area of Hampton, Arkansas, United States, late April 24, 2014. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
18 / 24
<p>A visitor poses for a photograph outside the birthplace of William Shakespeare on the 450th anniversary of his birth in Stratford-upon-Avon, southern England, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

A visitor poses for a photograph outside the birthplace of William Shakespeare on the 450th anniversary of his birth in Stratford-upon-Avon, southern England, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Sunday, April 27, 2014

A visitor poses for a photograph outside the birthplace of William Shakespeare on the 450th anniversary of his birth in Stratford-upon-Avon, southern England, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
19 / 24
<p>Queen Maxima of the Netherlands participates in a game of hockey during the first King's Day in Amstelveen, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Frank van Beek/Pool</p>

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands participates in a game of hockey during the first King's Day in Amstelveen, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Frank van Beek/Pool

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands participates in a game of hockey during the first King's Day in Amstelveen, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Frank van Beek/Pool

Close
20 / 24
<p>World heavyweight boxing champion Vladimir Klitschko of Ukraine lands a punch to defeat Australian challenger Alex Leapai (L) during their WBO heavyweight title fight in Oberhausen, Germany, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

World heavyweight boxing champion Vladimir Klitschko of Ukraine lands a punch to defeat Australian challenger Alex Leapai (L) during their WBO heavyweight title fight in Oberhausen, Germany, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sunday, April 27, 2014

World heavyweight boxing champion Vladimir Klitschko of Ukraine lands a punch to defeat Australian challenger Alex Leapai (L) during their WBO heavyweight title fight in Oberhausen, Germany, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
21 / 24
<p>Researchers check a minke whale at Ayukawa port in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, April 26, 2014, after four of Japan's research whaling ships returned from a one-day hunt. REUTERS/Kyodo</p>

Researchers check a minke whale at Ayukawa port in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, April 26, 2014, after four of Japan's research whaling ships returned from a one-day hunt. REUTERS/Kyodo

Sunday, April 27, 2014

Researchers check a minke whale at Ayukawa port in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, April 26, 2014, after four of Japan's research whaling ships returned from a one-day hunt. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
22 / 24
<p>A policeman walks along a pier, where yellow ribbons dedicated to missing and dead passengers onboard the Sewol ferry are hung, in Jindo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

A policeman walks along a pier, where yellow ribbons dedicated to missing and dead passengers onboard the Sewol ferry are hung, in Jindo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Sunday, April 27, 2014

A policeman walks along a pier, where yellow ribbons dedicated to missing and dead passengers onboard the Sewol ferry are hung, in Jindo, April 27, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
23 / 24
<p>A nun prays near a portrait of Pope John Paul II at a church in Rome, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

A nun prays near a portrait of Pope John Paul II at a church in Rome, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Sunday, April 27, 2014

A nun prays near a portrait of Pope John Paul II at a church in Rome, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 26 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 25 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 24 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Apr 23 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast