Anti-landing spikes placed by South Korean military are seen during low tide on the beach on the island of Baengnyeong which lies on the South Korean side of the Northern Limit Line in the Yellow Sea April 13, 2014. Baengnyeong which is closer to Pyongyang than Seoul is an isolated and heavily militarized island whose resident live in constant fear of possible clashes between two armies. The beaches of Baengnyeong are often walled with barbed wire fences straddling the sand dunes with intermittent holes for machine gun positions. The Northern Limit Line, a disputed maritime border that wraps itself round a part of the North's coastline, has been the scene of frequent clashes between South and North Korea. The line was drawn up at the end of the 1950-53 Korean War and North Korea does not recognize it. The two sides are still technically at war as the conflict ended in a mere truce, not a treaty. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj