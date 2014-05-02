Edition:
A pro-Russian rebel eats cherries from a bottle at a checkpoint near a Ukrainian airbase in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine May 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, May 02, 2014

Injured children cry after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighborhood of Aleppo May 1, 2014. At least 33 people were killed when Syrian government warplanes attacked a busy market in a rebel-controlled district of Aleppo, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo

Friday, May 02, 2014

Residents survey the damaged road in their Cordova Park neighborhood following a storm in Pensacola, Florida, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Friday, May 02, 2014

Zoltan Veres of Hungary performs with his MXS airplane during an air show in Budapest, Hungary May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, May 02, 2014

Pro-government communist (L) and anarchist (R) movement demonstrators clash during a May Day demonstration in Santiago, Chile May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Friday, May 02, 2014

A North Korean soldier stands guard along the bank of Yalu River near the North Korean town of Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Chen

Friday, May 02, 2014

Man with a devil make-up looks out of a HSB light railway carriage as he travels through the Harz mountains in Germany to celebrate the Walpurgisnacht pagan festival, April 30, 2014. Legend has it that on Walpurgisnacht or May Eve, witches fly their broomsticks to meet the devil at the summit of the Brocken Mountain in Harz. In towns and villages scattered throughout the mountain region, locals make bonfires, dress in devil or witches costumes and dance into the new month of May. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friday, May 02, 2014

Charles Davidson helps his neighbor Santonio Coleman, 11, from his flooded home in the Kelly Ave. Basin area of Pensacola, Florida, April 30, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Spooneybarger

Friday, May 02, 2014

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, with her husband Prince Charles, cries as she attends the funeral of her brother Mark Shand, at Holy Trinity Church in Stourpaine, southern England May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Friday, May 02, 2014

An oak tree that has lost all its leaves and most of its branches from a tornado is pictured at sunset near Vilonia, Arkansas May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Friday, May 02, 2014

Trucks carrying internally-displaced Muslims arrive after having traveled in a convoy escorted by the African Union operation in CAR (MISCA) on a four-day journey from the capital Bangui, at the transit IDP center on the outskirts of the Central African Republic-Chad border town of Sido April 30, 2014. All of the remaining Muslims that have sheltered from sectarian violence in the neighborhood of PK 12 in Bangui, over one thousand people, have been evacuated towards the northern town of Kabo and Sido on the border with Chad. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Friday, May 02, 2014

A protester reacts as police fire tear gas during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. Turkish police fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber pellets to stop May Day protesters, some armed with fire bombs, from defying Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and reaching Istanbul's central Taksim square. REUTERS/Cevahir Bugu

Friday, May 02, 2014

An injured man waits for medical attention after, according to activists, two barrel bombs were thrown by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Hullok neighborhood of Aleppo May 1, 2014. At least 33 people were killed when Syrian government warplanes attacked a busy market in a rebel-controlled district of Aleppo, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Friday, May 02, 2014

Women react during a protest demanding security forces to search harder for 200 schoolgirls abducted by Islamist militants two weeks ago, outside Nigeria's parliament in Abuja April 30, 2014. Scores of suspected Boko Haram gunmen stormed an all-girls secondary school in the village of Chibok, in Borno state, on April 14, packing the teenagers onto trucks and disappearing into a remote, hilly area along the Cameroon border. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Friday, May 02, 2014

A protester shoots firecrackers at riot police during a May Day demonstration in Istanbul May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friday, May 02, 2014

People walk through Red Square with flags and banners during a rally in Moscow May 1, 2014. Russians celebrate the coming of spring and since communist times, also Labor Day on the first day of May. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Friday, May 02, 2014

A worshiper attends the Day of the Spiritual Indoctrinator annual celebrations at the Vale do Amanhecer (Valley of the Dawn) community in the Planaltina neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil May 1, 2014. The Vale do Amanhecer (Valley of Dawn) is a Christian Spiritualistic doctrine founded by the spiritualist visionary known as Tia Neiva (Aunt Neiva) in 1958 in Brazil's Federal District. Today, the community has approximately 30,000 people who live in the surroundings of the temple, with more than 400 temples in Brazil as well as in Japan, Bolivia, United States and Europe, and more than 300,000 mediums worldwide, according to the organizers. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Friday, May 02, 2014

Paramilitary policemen stand guard near the exit of the South Railway Station, where three people were killed and 79 wounded in a bomb and knife attack, in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous region, May 1, 2014. A bombing in western China has raised concerns about the apparent sophistication and daring of the attack, possibly timed to coincide with a visit to the heavily Muslim region by President Xi Jinping. "Knife-wielding mobs" slashed at people at an exit of the South Railway Station of Urumqi and set off explosives, Xinhua news agency said, quoting police. Security is normally very tight at the entrances of railway stations, but exits are often unguarded and crowded. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Friday, May 02, 2014

A view shows the Planalto Palace designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer in Brasilia, Brazil April 2, 2014. The futuristic capital city built from scratch on savannah ranch land in the middle of nowhere was meant to open up the interior of Brazil and symbolize its rise as an economic power. Fifty-five years later, Brasilia's modern buildings designed by famed architect Oscar Niemeyer and laid out by urban planner Lucio Costa are still imposing, an open-air museum on UNESCO's World Heritage list. Brasilia will host seven games during the 2014 World Cup soccer tournament. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Friday, May 02, 2014

Araceli Jaime dances in a traditional Aztec costume during Seattle's 14th annual May Day march for workers and immigrant rights, in Seattle, Washington May 1, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Friday, May 02, 2014

A sea cucumber collector rolls a joint on his way to the cucumber fields near Dublin, Sierra Leone January 28, 2014. As evening falls over Sierra Leone's Banana Island archipelago, bats stream from their beachside roosts to circle in their thousands over the jungle village of Dublin. Below them a struggle is playing out over an unexpected commodity - the lowly sea cucumber, a fleshy, sausage-shaped creature that scavenges for food on the seabed. While the Banana Islanders have no use for sea cucumbers, in China they are prized for their medicinal properties and as a natural aphrodisiac. REUTERS/Tommy Trenchard

Friday, May 02, 2014

A protester walks in between buses on Second Avenue during an anti-capitalist demonstration in Seattle, Washington May 1, 2014. Hundreds marched through the streets and demonstrated late into the night on May Day, with intermittent violence and at least seven arrests made. REUTERS/David Ryder

Friday, May 02, 2014

Jean-Marie Le Pen, France's National Front political party founder, holds an umbrella as he attends their traditional rally in Paris May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Friday, May 02, 2014

A victim, who was injured in an explosion that occurred in a passenger train, lies in a hospital in the southern Indian city of Chennai May 1, 2014. Two explosions ripped through a passenger train in Chennai, killing a 22 year-old female passenger, officials said. The blasts occurred in two coaches just as the train was approaching the city's central station. A total of nine people were injured, two of them seriously, in addition to the dead passenger. REUTERS/Babu

Friday, May 02, 2014

