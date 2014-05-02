A worshiper attends the Day of the Spiritual Indoctrinator annual celebrations at the Vale do Amanhecer (Valley of the Dawn) community in the Planaltina neighborhood of Brasilia, Brazil May 1, 2014. The Vale do Amanhecer (Valley of Dawn) is a Christian Spiritualistic doctrine founded by the spiritualist visionary known as Tia Neiva (Aunt Neiva) in 1958 in Brazil's Federal District. Today, the community has approximately 30,000 people who live in the surroundings of the temple, with more than 400 temples in Brazil as well as in Japan, Bolivia, United States and Europe, and more than 300,000 mediums worldwide, according to the organizers. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino