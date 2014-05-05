Editor's Choice
A paramilitary policeman crawls under fire obstacles during a drill at a military base in Chaohu, Anhui province, China, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Mourners grieve at the coffin of Vyacheslav Markin, a regional parliament deputy who died in a fire at the trade union building on Friday, at his funeral in Odessa, Ukraine, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A swimmer splashes his face in between laps at a pool as the waves of the Pacific Ocean roll in during twilight at Sydney's South Cronulla Beach, Australia, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A reveler poses during the 18th Gay Pride Parade in Avenida Paulista in Sao Paulo, Brazil, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Participants cross a cold water pool during the Strong Race competition near Tukums, Latvia, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
An Afghan woman cries after she lost her family in a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, Afghanistan, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Amir Khan of Britain punches Luis Collazo of the U.S. during their welterweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Israeli soldiers sit in front of a monument engraved with names of fallen Israeli soldiers, as they wait for the start of a ceremony marking Memorial Day in Jerusalem May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A man, who is accused by pro-Russia protesters of being a "provokator", stands outside the district council building in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa serves to Hong Kong's Jiang Huajun during their women's semi-final match at the World Team Table Tennis Championships in Tokyo, Japan, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams arrives at a news conference after he was released from police detention, in Belfast, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Jaree, 60, a well-wisher from Chumporn province, holds a picture of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej as she camps outside the palace where the king is staying in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Thailand, a day before the anniversary of his...more
Bulgarian Muslim children ride a horse as they attend a mass circumcision ceremony in the village of Draginovo in the Rhodope mountains, southeast from the Bulgarian capital Sofia, May 4, 2014. Some 100 Bulgarian Muslim boys and their relatives took...more
Small "bun mountains" are displayed in front of former donors, most of whom have deceased, inside a community center at Hong Kong's Cheung Chau island April 30, 2014, six days before the annual Bun Festival. The festival celebrates the islanders'...more
Israeli scouts are reflected in the pool of a monument as they sit next to torches during a ceremony marking Memorial Day at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem May 4, 2014. Israel commemorates its fallen soldiers on Memorial Day, which...more
Participants of a rally welcome men just released from a city police department and who were earlier arrested in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters in the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine, May 4, 2014....more
People hold up their voting cards during the annual Landsgemeinde meeting at the Zaunplatz square, in the eastern Swiss town of Glarus May 4, 2014. Glarus is one of Switzerland's two remaining Landsgemeinden, a 700-year tradition of an open-air...more
A man, who was injured in recent street battles between pro-Russian and pro-Ukrainian supporters, lies on a bed beside his visitor at a local hospital, in the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Yevgeny Volokin
Pope Francis greets the crowd as he leaves at the end of a mass for the Polish community at the St. Stanislaw church in Rome May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Emergency personnel attend to Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performers who were injured when the scaffolding they were performing from collapsed in Providence, Rhode Island, May 4, 2014. A scaffolding collapsed during a circus...more
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett and friend Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, play table tennis at a Berkshire sponsored reception in Omaha, Nebraska May 4, 2014 as part of the company annual meeting weekend. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man works on shoes during a power outage in Sanaa, Yemen, May 4, 2014. Yemen suffers from shortages and frequent interruptions of electricity, according to local media. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Rescuers search for survivors from the debris of a passenger train after it derailed near Nidi village in the western Indian state of Maharashtra May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A trader attempts to extinguish fire with a bucket of water at the City Stadium open air market in Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Editor's Choice
