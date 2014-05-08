Editor's Choice

Edition:
<p>The Sydney Opera House is reflected in a harbourside hotel window in The Rocks district of Sydney, Australia, May 7, 2014. Since it's completion in 1973, the iconic Australian landmark has attracted millions of visitors and in 2007 became a UNESCO World Heritage site. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Afghan displaced villagers gather near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, Afghanistan, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>A man rides his motorcycle along a street decorated in celebration of the upcoming World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Protesters hold signs during a march in support of the girls kidnapped by members of Boko Haram in front of the Nigerian Embassy in Washington May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Venezuelan artist Cristobal Ochoa and his performance partner Jean-Paul Fowler promote the Artist Open Houses part of the Brighton Festival with street art performance "Los conos de madre" ("mother's cones"), on the seafront in Brighton, Engalnd, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>People look on as medical personnel treat the injured people at the scene of a knife attack at a railway station in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Rex Chan, 5, receives make up before taking part in a Bun Festival parade at Hong Kong's Cheung Chau island, China, May 6, 2014. The festival celebrates the islanders' deliverance from famine many centuries ago and is meant to placate ghosts and restless spirits. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>U.S. singer Miley Cyrus performs at the O2 Arena in central London May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>A Hindu boy peeps out from a window grille in an ashram in Ayodhya in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

<p>Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra gives a traditional greeting as she arrives at the Constitutional Court in Bangkok, Thailand, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom</p>

<p>A woman reacts as she joins public sector employees in scuffling with police during a rally against reforms in their sector outside the Administrative Reform ministry in Athens, Greece, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis</p>

<p>New recruits of the Vatican's elite Swiss Guard march during the swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile</p>

<p>Princess Charlene of Monaco waits for the arrival of Montenegro's President Filip Vujanovic and his wife Svetlana in the main courtyard of the Monaco Palace May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

<p>A swallow feeds her babies in their nest under the ceiling of a residential house in Dongfeng township of Guiyang, Guizhou province, China, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Soldier-builders of KPA Units 966, 462, 101, 489, who took part in building the workers' hostel of Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang Textile Mill, applaud during a photo session with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on May 6, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA</p>

<p>A general view shows the Israeli air force museum in Beersheba from an Israeli Air Force plane during an aerial show as part of celebrations for Israel's Independence Day to mark the 66th anniversary of the creation of the state, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

<p>Sarah Hussein Obama, step-grandmother of U.S. President Barack Obama, mourns the death of Obama's aunt Zeituni Onyango after her burial at the Sunni Muslim cemetery in the Kenyan western city of Kisumu, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Moses Eshiwani</p>

<p>Afghan women arrive at the site of a landslide, after the dead body of a woman was found, at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, Afghanistan, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Russian servicemen walk in formation as they take part in a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade during a snowfall in central Moscow, May 7, 2014. Russia celebrates victory over Nazi Germany on May 9. REUTERS/Artur Bainozarov</p>

<p>A woman cries during the funeral for four miners from the same family who died after an illegal gold mine collapsed in Santander de Quilichao, southern Colombia May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga</p>

<p>The wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a house is lifted by a crane in Northglenn, Colorado May 6, 2014. The pilot of a single-engine airplane pulling an advertising banner walked away uninjured after it crashed into an unoccupied home in suburban Denver on Monday and set the building on fire, authorities said. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Albert Ramos of Spain returns the ball to his compatriot David Ferrer during their men's singles match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Spain, May 6, 2014. REUTER/Susana Vera</p>

<p>Participants take part in a bun scrambling competition during Bun Festival at Hong Kong's Cheung Chau island, China, early May 7, 2014. The festival celebrates the islanders' deliverance from famine many centuries ago and is meant to placate ghosts and restless spirits. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>Smithsonian National Zoo biologist Leigh Pitsko releases a male lion cub for its swim test in the zoo habitat moat, in Washington May 6, 2014. Four, unnamed ten-week old lion cubs were tested today for their ability to swim and remove themselves from their zoo habitat moat. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

