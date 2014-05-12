Xie Guobiao, 11, is tied to a pillar with a rope at his home in Daohui village of Lishui, Zhejiang province, China, May 7, 2014. Xie was diagnosed as mentally handicapped when he was young, but the family was not able to provide him with sufficient medical treatment because of poverty. At the age of six, Xie started to sneak out of his home when others were not looking, climbing on top of houses and smashing windows.Since then, the family has had to tie Xie up with a rope both at home and in public, they said. REUTERS/William Hong