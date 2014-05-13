Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue May 13, 2014 | 8:50am EDT

Editor's Choice

<p>A man holds a cross and a telephone as he stands near a barricade erected by pro-Russian activists during a rally to mark and celebrate the announcement of the results of the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in Donetsk, Ukraine, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev</p>

A man holds a cross and a telephone as he stands near a barricade erected by pro-Russian activists during a rally to mark and celebrate the announcement of the results of the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in Donetsk, Ukraine, May 12,...more

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A man holds a cross and a telephone as he stands near a barricade erected by pro-Russian activists during a rally to mark and celebrate the announcement of the results of the referendum on the status of Donetsk region in Donetsk, Ukraine, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Close
1 / 24
<p>Venezuela's national guard detain an anti-government protester during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins</p>

Venezuela's national guard detain an anti-government protester during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Venezuela's national guard detain an anti-government protester during a protest against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close
2 / 24
<p>A child drops coins into golden Buddha statues as a symbol of blessings on Vesak Day at the Thai Buddhist Chetawan Temple in Petaling Jaya, near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

A child drops coins into golden Buddha statues as a symbol of blessings on Vesak Day at the Thai Buddhist Chetawan Temple in Petaling Jaya, near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A child drops coins into golden Buddha statues as a symbol of blessings on Vesak Day at the Thai Buddhist Chetawan Temple in Petaling Jaya, near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
3 / 24
<p>A man walks amidst smoke at a makeshift oil refinery site in the Kurdish town of al-Qahtaniya of al-Hasakah Governorate, Syria, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said</p>

A man walks amidst smoke at a makeshift oil refinery site in the Kurdish town of al-Qahtaniya of al-Hasakah Governorate, Syria, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A man walks amidst smoke at a makeshift oil refinery site in the Kurdish town of al-Qahtaniya of al-Hasakah Governorate, Syria, May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Close
4 / 24
<p>People participate in a "Bring Back Our Girls" campaign demonstration and candlelight vigil, held on Mother's Day in Los Angeles May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

People participate in a "Bring Back Our Girls" campaign demonstration and candlelight vigil, held on Mother's Day in Los Angeles May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

People participate in a "Bring Back Our Girls" campaign demonstration and candlelight vigil, held on Mother's Day in Los Angeles May 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Close
5 / 24
<p>Oscar Pistorius looks on during his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Born/Pool</p>

Oscar Pistorius looks on during his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Born/Pool

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Oscar Pistorius looks on during his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Born/Pool

Close
6 / 24
<p>Pro-Russian armed men stand guard as people hold a rally to mark and celebrate the announcement of the results of the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk, Ukraine, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko</p>

Pro-Russian armed men stand guard as people hold a rally to mark and celebrate the announcement of the results of the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk, Ukraine, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Pro-Russian armed men stand guard as people hold a rally to mark and celebrate the announcement of the results of the referendum on the status of Luhansk region in Luhansk, Ukraine, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Close
7 / 24
<p>Artists from Cia. Base circus group, one hanging on a balloon, perform on their show "Futebol Voador" (Flying Soccer) during the International Circus Festival in Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Artists from Cia. Base circus group, one hanging on a balloon, perform on their show "Futebol Voador" (Flying Soccer) during the International Circus Festival in Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes more

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Artists from Cia. Base circus group, one hanging on a balloon, perform on their show "Futebol Voador" (Flying Soccer) during the International Circus Festival in Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
8 / 24
<p>A couple sits under an umbrella for shade from the sun at the beach in La Jolla, California May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

A couple sits under an umbrella for shade from the sun at the beach in La Jolla, California May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A couple sits under an umbrella for shade from the sun at the beach in La Jolla, California May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
9 / 24
<p>A woman reacts among illegal emigrants who were detained after Libyan coast guards caught them attempting to flee the coast to Europe, in Zawia, west of Tripoli, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny</p>

A woman reacts among illegal emigrants who were detained after Libyan coast guards caught them attempting to flee the coast to Europe, in Zawia, west of Tripoli, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A woman reacts among illegal emigrants who were detained after Libyan coast guards caught them attempting to flee the coast to Europe, in Zawia, west of Tripoli, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Close
10 / 24
<p>A pigeon drinks water from a fountain in Cannes, France, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A pigeon drinks water from a fountain in Cannes, France, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A pigeon drinks water from a fountain in Cannes, France, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
11 / 24
<p>A member of the Afghan security force leaves the scene after Taliban fighters stormed a government building in Jalalabad province, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/ Parwiz</p>

A member of the Afghan security force leaves the scene after Taliban fighters stormed a government building in Jalalabad province, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A member of the Afghan security force leaves the scene after Taliban fighters stormed a government building in Jalalabad province, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Close
12 / 24
<p>Palm fronds frame the face of actor Marcello Mastroianni portrayed on a giant canvas of the official poster of the 67th Cannes Film Festival on the facade of the Festival Palace in Cannes, France, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Palm fronds frame the face of actor Marcello Mastroianni portrayed on a giant canvas of the official poster of the 67th Cannes Film Festival on the facade of the Festival Palace in Cannes, France, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Palm fronds frame the face of actor Marcello Mastroianni portrayed on a giant canvas of the official poster of the 67th Cannes Film Festival on the facade of the Festival Palace in Cannes, France, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
13 / 24
<p>A Pakistani laborer carries a sack of wheat to build a pyramid of wheat sacks used to store wheat supplies near Multan in South Punjab province, Pakistan, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

A Pakistani laborer carries a sack of wheat to build a pyramid of wheat sacks used to store wheat supplies near Multan in South Punjab province, Pakistan, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A Pakistani laborer carries a sack of wheat to build a pyramid of wheat sacks used to store wheat supplies near Multan in South Punjab province, Pakistan, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Close
14 / 24
<p>A Turkmenistan man performs on a horse during the opening ceremony of 2014 International Akhal-Take Horses Association Special Conference and China Horse Culture Festival at Forbidden City, in Beijing, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A Turkmenistan man performs on a horse during the opening ceremony of 2014 International Akhal-Take Horses Association Special Conference and China Horse Culture Festival at Forbidden City, in Beijing, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A Turkmenistan man performs on a horse during the opening ceremony of 2014 International Akhal-Take Horses Association Special Conference and China Horse Culture Festival at Forbidden City, in Beijing, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
15 / 24
<p>Female soldiers, acting as members of honor guards for the first time, stand in a line during a welcoming ceremony for Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Female soldiers, acting as members of honor guards for the first time, stand in a line during a welcoming ceremony for Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, May 12, 2014....more

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Female soldiers, acting as members of honor guards for the first time, stand in a line during a welcoming ceremony for Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
16 / 24
<p>An activist from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), wearing a biohazard suit with a gas mask, holds a sign during a rally as part of the "Go Vegetarian" campaign outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said</p>

An activist from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), wearing a biohazard suit with a gas mask, holds a sign during a rally as part of the "Go Vegetarian" campaign outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 12, 2014....more

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

An activist from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), wearing a biohazard suit with a gas mask, holds a sign during a rally as part of the "Go Vegetarian" campaign outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

Close
17 / 24
<p>A boy waves at law enforcement officers onstage as they arrive for U.S. President Barack Obama to honor the 2014 National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) TOP COPS award winners in the East Room at the White House in Washington May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A boy waves at law enforcement officers onstage as they arrive for U.S. President Barack Obama to honor the 2014 National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) TOP COPS award winners in the East Room at the White House in Washington May 12,...more

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A boy waves at law enforcement officers onstage as they arrive for U.S. President Barack Obama to honor the 2014 National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) TOP COPS award winners in the East Room at the White House in Washington May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close
18 / 24
<p>A pro-Russia rebel mans a front line position under a train wagon south of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 12, 2014 following early morning shelling by Ukrainian forces. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

A pro-Russia rebel mans a front line position under a train wagon south of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 12, 2014 following early morning shelling by Ukrainian forces. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A pro-Russia rebel mans a front line position under a train wagon south of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 12, 2014 following early morning shelling by Ukrainian forces. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
19 / 24
<p>A couple is silhouetted against the backdrop of N Seoul Tower, commonly known as Namsan Tower, in Seoul, South Korea, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

A couple is silhouetted against the backdrop of N Seoul Tower, commonly known as Namsan Tower, in Seoul, South Korea, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A couple is silhouetted against the backdrop of N Seoul Tower, commonly known as Namsan Tower, in Seoul, South Korea, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
20 / 24
<p>Steven Gibson (L) and Mark Hightower kiss after their marriage ceremony at the Pulaski County Courthouse in Little Rock, Arkansas May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton</p>

Steven Gibson (L) and Mark Hightower kiss after their marriage ceremony at the Pulaski County Courthouse in Little Rock, Arkansas May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Steven Gibson (L) and Mark Hightower kiss after their marriage ceremony at the Pulaski County Courthouse in Little Rock, Arkansas May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton

Close
21 / 24
<p>Boys play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the center of Manaus, a World Cup host city in Brazil, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly</p>

Boys play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the center of Manaus, a World Cup host city in Brazil, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

Boys play a Sunday "pelada" soccer match in the center of Manaus, a World Cup host city in Brazil, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Close
22 / 24
<p>A man cleans a yacht in the Port of Cannes on the eve of the opening of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau</p>

A man cleans a yacht in the Port of Cannes on the eve of the opening of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

A man cleans a yacht in the Port of Cannes on the eve of the opening of the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Close
23 / 24
<p>An armored fighting vehicle with pro-Russian rebels patrols in the streets of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 12, 2014 evening. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

An armored fighting vehicle with pro-Russian rebels patrols in the streets of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 12, 2014 evening. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Tuesday, May 13, 2014

An armored fighting vehicle with pro-Russian rebels patrols in the streets of the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 12, 2014 evening. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

May 12 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

May 11 2014
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

May 10 2014
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

May 09 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast