Editor's Choice
A pro-Russian rebel aims his anti-tank rifle between blocks of concrete at a frontline rebel position near the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenivka May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A pro-Russian rebel aims his anti-tank rifle between blocks of concrete at a frontline rebel position near the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenivka May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes near Israel's Ofer Prison, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester runs from tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes near Israel's Ofer Prison, near the West Bank city of Ramallah May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (L), the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeks blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat May 16,...more
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi (L), the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeks blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Maurizio Tagliavia waits for the helicopter to land while holding champagne at the Villa Del Quar, near Verona April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Maurizio Tagliavia waits for the helicopter to land while holding champagne at the Villa Del Quar, near Verona April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi
People are carried by a front loader as they evacuate from their flooded houses in Topcic Polje, near Zepce May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
People are carried by a front loader as they evacuate from their flooded houses in Topcic Polje, near Zepce May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A man is arrested by security as he tries to slip under the dress of actress America Ferrera (3rdR) as she poses on the red carpet arriving for the screening of the film "How to Train Your Dragon 2" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16,...more
A man is arrested by security as he tries to slip under the dress of actress America Ferrera (3rdR) as she poses on the red carpet arriving for the screening of the film "How to Train Your Dragon 2" at the 67th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Fire personnel inspect a burned-out area in the hills around San Marcos California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fire personnel inspect a burned-out area in the hills around San Marcos California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry leaves Stansted Airport to return to the United States from London on May 16, 2014. REUTERS
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry leaves Stansted Airport to return to the United States from London on May 16, 2014. REUTERS
People stand on a terrace of their flooded house as the wait to be evacuated in the town of Obrenovac, east from Belgrade May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People stand on a terrace of their flooded house as the wait to be evacuated in the town of Obrenovac, east from Belgrade May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Fire crew put out smouldering embers from the Cocos Fire in San Marcos, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Fire crew put out smouldering embers from the Cocos Fire in San Marcos, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sam Hodgson
Free Syrian Army fighters fire an anti-aircraft gun towards a jet loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the countryside in Idlib May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Free Syrian Army fighters fire an anti-aircraft gun towards a jet loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at the countryside in Idlib May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A member of the Aposento da Moita forcados group is tossed by a bull during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A member of the Aposento da Moita forcados group is tossed by a bull during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Brazilian Army soldiers listen to instructions during the operation named "Agata" near the town of Oiapoque, on the border with French Guiana, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazilian Army soldiers listen to instructions during the operation named "Agata" near the town of Oiapoque, on the border with French Guiana, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Al Jazeera journalists (L-R) Mohammed Fahmy, Peter Greste and Baher Mohamed stand behind bars at a court in Cairo May 15, 2014. REUTERS
Al Jazeera journalists (L-R) Mohammed Fahmy, Peter Greste and Baher Mohamed stand behind bars at a court in Cairo May 15, 2014. REUTERS
Rescue workers stand on the partially salvaged M.V. Miraj-4 ferry after it capsized on the Meghna river at Rasulpur in Munshiganj district May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Rescue workers stand on the partially salvaged M.V. Miraj-4 ferry after it capsized on the Meghna river at Rasulpur in Munshiganj district May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Abu Darwish, former comander of the al-Murabitun militia, gestures inside the war-ravaged and deserted former Holiday Inn hotel building in Beirut, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alia Haju
Abu Darwish, former comander of the al-Murabitun militia, gestures inside the war-ravaged and deserted former Holiday Inn hotel building in Beirut, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alia Haju
Demonstrators take part in a protest to demand higher wages for fast-food workers outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Demonstrators take part in a protest to demand higher wages for fast-food workers outside McDonald's in Los Angeles, California May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A woman walks near a damaged vehicle at the scene of a twin explosion at the Gikomba open-air market for second-hand clothes in Kenya's capital Nairobi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A woman walks near a damaged vehicle at the scene of a twin explosion at the Gikomba open-air market for second-hand clothes in Kenya's capital Nairobi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dances during celebrations after learning of initial poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A supporter of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dances during celebrations after learning of initial poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Jairo Orellana Morales, known as "El Pelon", is escorted by soldiers after arriving for a news conference at the Air Force base in Guatemala City May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Jairo Orellana Morales, known as "El Pelon", is escorted by soldiers after arriving for a news conference at the Air Force base in Guatemala City May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of the India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrate after learning of the poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man cleans bloodstains off a wall of a shop at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Kfar Zeita village in the central province of Hama May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Rif more
A man cleans bloodstains off a wall of a shop at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Kfar Zeita village in the central province of Hama May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Rif
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl a stone at Israeli troops during clashes following a rally to show solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 16, 2014.REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A Palestinian protester uses a sling to hurl a stone at Israeli troops during clashes following a rally to show solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Hebron May 16, 2014.REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.